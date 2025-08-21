Your Daily Phil: One survivor to another: Freed Israeli hostage visits Holocaust survivor retreat

What You Should Know

When Julie Sandorf took over as president of the foundation named for Revlon founder Charles Revson in January 2008, the country was in the grip of the financial meltdown known as the Great Recession.

Under Sandor’s guidance, the Charles H Revson Foundation, a nationally focused philanthropy created in 1956 to support Jewish life, Israel and biomedical research, intensified its focus on the New York City metropolitan area, with the intent of creating frameworks for national impact through local civic life. Over the course of nearly two decades, the foundation funded local journalism, which had wilted under the financial pressure of the recession; propped up the city’s library system; and supported postdoctoral fellows across the city and the surrounding area, as well as helped create Manhattan’s Culture Pass and the Center for Pastoral Education at the Jewish Theological Seminary.

Eighteen years later, many of the foundation’s funding priorities have been hit hard under President Donald Trump’s administration. At the same time, many fear that New York City itself is changing, with the possibility that a democratic socialist, Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, may become mayor at a time of rising antisemitism in the most Jewish city in the world.

Following the recent announcement that she will be stepping down from her role at the end of the year, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim spoke with Sandorf about her time at Revson, the state of journalism, how she views the current political moment and what’s next for her.

ND: You’re moving on from the Revson Foundation after nearly two decades, two particularly eventful ones at that. Why now, and what’s next?

JS: Well, I should start by saying that it has been the greatest joy and privilege to serve the trustees of the Revson Foundation, a foundation that’s had really a remarkable history of punching above its weight class and taking risks and being pretty fearless about trying new ideas. It has been just a remarkable, remarkable experience…

So what’s next, and why now? I’m going to be 68 in December, and before I entirely lose what brain cells I have left, I would like to do some writing. I’d like to do some reflecting on the amazing opportunities that I’ve had professionally. And I’d like to be able to walk to a museum in the morning, if I feel like it, and explore areas of interest that because of both my professional life and my volunteer activities on boards, I haven’t had the time to do. And, you know, it’s time. It’s time. I feel like we are living in a time of generational change, and I have always been lucky in knowing when it is time to move off the stage.

ND: Under your leadership, Revson pivoted to focus deeply on New York City — housing needs, arts and culture, support for immigrants, etc. At the same time, Jewish life and Israel are a huge part of Charles Revson’s original commitments. It’s a particularly interesting time to be a funder at this intersection, with many fearing that the position of the city’s Jewish community is shifting for the worse. How do you view that and what do you make of Mamdani?

JS: … With respect to the [mayoral] election, oh boy. At Revson we look at civic infrastructure as the key pillars of a strong society. This is true in Israel, and it’s true in New York. Those pillars are strengthening our civic squares — I feel our greatest accomplishments has been the strengthening of our public branch libraries across the city, our work in journalism, our work to support vibrant open spaces and parks and our work to engage folks in civic life, through voting and through being informed citizens and exercising this incredible privilege we have in the United States.

When I reflect on the primary election, Mamdani ran a great campaign. His campaign embodied “small-d democracy,” all things that we believe in. Engaging citizens, engaging people on the future of our city. He’s very talented at doing that. And I also admired the positivity and hope and optimism that he brought to that campaign.

As a Jew and a 42-year resident of the city of New York, I would like to know where the red lines are between freedom of speech and freedom of protest and breaking the law and harassment and assault and larceny and destruction of public property and private property. I would like to know where he would, as mayor, draw that line. Because I am a true believer in freedom of speech and freedom of peaceful protest, but all too often in New York City, especially since Oct. 7, that line was crossed with little consequence. I would also love to know who he would see as his leadership cabinet and his agency commissioners. I worked closely with city government for almost my entire career, and effective city government is all about who gets hired, period. So those are my questions. I am eagerly awaiting those answers.

