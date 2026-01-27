Your Daily Phil: Now that they’ve been brought home…

Worthy Reads

Course Correction: In The Atlanta Journal Constitution, local Jewish leader Eliot M. Arnovitz and American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee CEO Ariel Zwang call for societal action to address contemporary antisemitism. “In the past, as societies became increasingly antisemitic, persecution pushed Jews into poverty and isolation. … This moment is different. Most Jews do not live amid state-sponsored antisemitism. The increased threat is instead at the grassroots, where the impact of rising antisemitism and growing anti-Israel sentiment often intertwine. The result is burgeoning needs that must be met to ensure Jewish well-being and safety and to stave off further threats to Jewish inclusion and advancement in our societies. … Above all, people of goodwill must listen as growing numbers of Jews express a lived experience of fear and ostracization. After all, antisemitism is not just the responsibility of Jewish communities. It is a barometer for the direction our societies are taking, and it is time we correct course.” [AJC]

National Service: In The Jerusalem Post, Eric Fingerhut, Cindy Greenberg and Adam Lehman — the heads of Jewish Federations of North America, Repair the World and Hillel International, respectively — see a more central role for Jewish service work in building American Jewish life. “Today, as we navigate a world shaped by rising antisemitism, polarization, and profound communal challenges, Jewish service is both an antidote to isolation and an opportunity to make a measurable difference for both the Jewish community and the broader world. Over the past several months, we have seen firsthand how service can be a transformative entry point into Jewish identity and community – especially when it’s integrated across the ecosystem of Jewish institutions. What if Jewish service becomes a core element of how Hillels, JCCs, Federations, synagogues, and camps engage their people and build Jewish life?” [JPost]

Ein Yeush Ba’Olam Klal: In Mosaic, Ruth R. Wisse draws deeply from Jewish history and thought to address what she frames as an “assault on Jewish moral self-confidence.” “We are not in a ghetto and let us never think or behave as though we were. The current ugly phase of anti-Jewish and anti-American politics will not last, but how long it lasts and how deep it penetrates does not depend on us alone. Living among the nations, we have inadvertently become the gauge of their political good and evil. The worst political factions organize against us, and the best align with our common values. I can think of no exception to this political rule of thumb, which makes ours a frighteningly inspiring responsibility. To keep being Jews in the world means to overcome our disappointment in the failings of our enemies, the cowardice of some of our friends, and the difficulties of resistance. We must overcome despair to mobilize, but to mobilize is the best way to overcome despair.” [Mosaic]

Get AI Involved: In The Chronicle of Philanthropy, Lisa Schohl shares advice for fundraisers and nonprofit leaders interested in using AI to tailor their donor communications for 2026. “Start by explaining your goals to the chatbot. For example, if you want to share four email updates throughout the year along with an aligned social media post for each, provide a bulleted summary of what each email should include. Then ask it to act like a communications manager and create a plan for that project, [communications specialist Shea] Wylen suggests. Even if you don’t want to use AI to write all of your content, you can ask for guidance on how to manage the work, including mapping a timeline for the steps involved. For example, it can help you set deadlines for when you need to have a draft email ready, build a test, send it to donors, and then post on social media. ‘It will give you a really nice outline, and then from there you can just start to plug that into a project-management system to help you keep on track,’ Wylen says.” [ChronicleofPhilanthropy]