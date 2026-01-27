Your Daily Phil: Now that they’ve been brought home…
In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we reflect on the end of the campaign to secure the release of the hostages taken by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, as slain police officer Ran Gvili returned to Israel yesterday, and report on Jewish communal groups’ reactions to the recovery of Gvili’s remains. We examine the legal battle between the University of Pennsylvania — with support from local Jewish groups — against the federal government’s probe into antisemitism at the school. To mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day, we feature an opinion piece by Dahlia Crawford about active versus passive remembrance, and one by Kenneth S. Stern about a new book from the Bard Center for the Study of Hate. Also in this issue: Eliot M. Arnovitz and Ariel Zwang, Deni Avdija and Shelley Holt.
A QUICK WORD WITH EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS
Yellow ribbon pins were unclipped from lapels, dog tags were taken off necks, magnets were removed from cars and posters taken down from walls. After 843 days in captivity, the remains of Ran Gvili were returned to Israel for burial. Gvili, a police officer killed while defending a Gaza border kibbutz during the Oct. 7 terror attacks, was not only the last remaining hostage from the 2023 Hamas onslaught. His return also marks the first time that there have been no Israeli hostages in Gaza since 2014.
For the past 843 days, the issue of the hostages — and the advocacy movement that launched to advance the cause — has dominated Jewish discourse not only in Israel but globally. Though the chapter officially came to a close yesterday, its influence on Jewish life will surely remain for years to come. Read more below about the Jewish world’s response to the recovery of Gvili’s body.
As seen with the campaign to free Soviet Jewry, in addition to its stated purpose, such movements and causes offer the entryways and platforms that create leaders. In Israel, Natan Sharansky — perhaps the best-known refusenik — became a member of Knesset and government minister before leading the Jewish Agency for Israel as its executive chair, and Yuli Edelstein, who was imprisoned by the Soviet Union for teaching Hebrew, also entered Israeli politics, serving as a Knesset member, minister and — until 2020 — as speaker of the Knesset.
In his memoir, which was released today, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro details how his family’s involvement in the free Soviet Jewry movement paved the way for his entry into politics. “The story got coverage in local news, and I started traveling around the country to give speeches for different organizations about our advocacy. I got a feel for speaking in public and figured out pretty early on that I liked engaging with people,” Shapiro writes.
As has been discussed in these pages before, the campaign to secure the release of the hostages served as a catalyst for Israeli expats in the U.S. to get more deeply involved in their local Jewish communities as they organized rallies and lobbied local politicians. Even without the cause of the hostages, that connection is unlikely to disappear quickly.
Writing in 2004, marking 40 years since the start of the free Soviet Jewry movement, Yossi Klein Halevi noted that the campaign empowered American Jews, giving them a central role to play in a major global Jewish event. “American Jews came to see themselves as a major force for Jewish freedom and security, protecting endangered Jews through political means, just as Israel did through military means,” Halevi wrote. “In its struggle for the freedom of Soviet Jews, American Jewry liberated itself as well.”
And now we will see what the struggle for the freedom of the hostages will do.
BITTERSWEET MOMENT
Jewish groups welcome return of final hostage Ran Gvili’s remains, offer condolences
International Jewish and Israeli organizations welcomed the return of the remains of the last remaining Israeli hostage in Gaza, Ran Gvili, a 24-year-old police officer who was killed and whose body was taken captive as he defended a Gaza border community on Oct. 7, 2023, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim. In statements and posts on social media, Jewish leaders and groups also offered their condolences to Gvili’s family, which can now hold a funeral for him, and thanked the military and political figures who enabled the recovery of his body from a mass grave in a Muslim cemetery in Gaza City.
‘All heart’: “Ran, with his broad shoulders and radiant smile, was all heart. A true friend, loved by everyone. He loved life, was a young man of deep values, always spoke at eye level, and carried a powerful yet calm presence,” the Hostages and Missing Families Forum wrote in tribute to Gvili. “With this return, a painful chapter comes to an end. For the first time in more than a decade, no Israeli citizen remains held hostage in Gaza. This moment marks the close of an era and affirms a national promise that Israel does not abandon its own, in life or in death,” wrote Betsy Berns Korn, chair of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, and William Daroff, the organization’s CEO. “We also honor the resolve of Israeli society and Jewish communities around the world who kept global attention focused on the hostages, sustained the families, and insisted that this mission be completed.”
CATALOGING CONCERNS
Why Penn and the federal government are at loggerheads over lists of Jewish faculty members
A burgeoning legal battle between the University of Pennsylvania and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission escalated last Tuesday when the Ivy League university called the agency’s methods of investigating antisemitism among the school’s faculty and staff “extraordinary and unconstitutional,” reports Gabby Deutch for eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider. The EEOC subpoenaed the university to turn over lists of Jewish employees and members of Jewish organizations, along with detailed identifying and contact information, saying the information is needed for the agency to contact potential victims of antisemitic discrimination. The university’s president and trustees — with the support of Jewish campus organizations Hillel, Chabad and Meor, as well as the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia — refused.
Gone too far: What may appear to be an arcane legal issue illuminates the tension at the heart of the Trump administration’s aggressive approach to combating campus antisemitism, with even some of the victims of that discrimination fearing the methods of countering it have gone too far. While the EEOC said it is committed to doing whatever it can to investigate antisemitism among faculty and staff of the elite university, Jewish faculty and students see something worrisome.
Read the full report here and sign up for Jewish Insider’s Daily Kickoff here.
HOLOCAUST EDUCATION
I thought I understood the Holocaust — until I walked through Auschwitz
“As an Afro-Latina high school junior from Success Academy High School for the Liberal Arts in New York City, I didn’t come to Holocaust history through family stories or religious tradition. I came to it through my AP World History course,” writes Dahlia Crawford in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy. “The numbers alone were horrifying: six million Jews murdered, millions more persecuted. But those facts stayed on the page. They never followed me home.”
Seeing herself in them: “That changed the moment I walked into Auschwitz, a participant in an inaugural trip for students from Success Academy charter schools. … What affected me most were the photographs on display. They were taken by Germans and meant to look calm — photos of people arriving, families standing together, men and women being separated. But one image forced me to stop. I saw young girls clinging to their mothers and boys standing beside their fathers. Without meaning to, I imagined myself there. … International Holocaust Remembrance Day shouldn’t be about checking a box or repeating facts we’ve memorized for exams. It should push us to ask uncomfortable questions about how we respond to hatred today — especially when it doesn’t target us directly.”
KNOWLEDGE SHARING
To combat hate, we need more than coordination — we need an interdisciplinary approach
“Having a structure that seeks knowledge of what works and what doesn’t, what principles should guide decisions, and how to share this information, is essential for the field of medicine. Sadly, we don’t have something akin to that among the groups and practitioners who focus on what may be our most deadly disease: hate,” writes Kenneth S. Stern, director of the Bard Center for the Study of Hate, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
A new resource: “There’s a lot of useful information that’s siloed in various academic fields: from brain science, which examines how quickly we perceive who is ‘us’ and who is ‘them’; to social psychology, which shines light on our group identities; to political science, which helps us understand why conspiracy theories and hate work in politics; to economics, which helps us think about the monetary costs of hate. The field of hate studies is an interdisciplinary attempt to pull together these various strands of knowledge to focus on how hate works, and what can counteract it. The Bard Center for the Study of Hate just released a first-of-its-kind book, Simply Human: A Guide to Understanding and Combating Hate (University of Toronto, 2025). It has chapters on how to counter hate speech effectively, the role of humanizing and relatable stories, how to approach hate crimes, how memory works (explaining how group memories can clash or be a source of compassion and joint projects) and the impact of our philanthropic structures on hate.”
Worthy Reads
Course Correction: In The Atlanta Journal Constitution, local Jewish leader Eliot M. Arnovitz and American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee CEO Ariel Zwang call for societal action to address contemporary antisemitism. “In the past, as societies became increasingly antisemitic, persecution pushed Jews into poverty and isolation. … This moment is different. Most Jews do not live amid state-sponsored antisemitism. The increased threat is instead at the grassroots, where the impact of rising antisemitism and growing anti-Israel sentiment often intertwine. The result is burgeoning needs that must be met to ensure Jewish well-being and safety and to stave off further threats to Jewish inclusion and advancement in our societies. … Above all, people of goodwill must listen as growing numbers of Jews express a lived experience of fear and ostracization. After all, antisemitism is not just the responsibility of Jewish communities. It is a barometer for the direction our societies are taking, and it is time we correct course.” [AJC]
National Service: In The Jerusalem Post, Eric Fingerhut, Cindy Greenberg and Adam Lehman — the heads of Jewish Federations of North America, Repair the World and Hillel International, respectively — see a more central role for Jewish service work in building American Jewish life. “Today, as we navigate a world shaped by rising antisemitism, polarization, and profound communal challenges, Jewish service is both an antidote to isolation and an opportunity to make a measurable difference for both the Jewish community and the broader world. Over the past several months, we have seen firsthand how service can be a transformative entry point into Jewish identity and community – especially when it’s integrated across the ecosystem of Jewish institutions. What if Jewish service becomes a core element of how Hillels, JCCs, Federations, synagogues, and camps engage their people and build Jewish life?” [JPost]
Ein Yeush Ba’Olam Klal: In Mosaic, Ruth R. Wisse draws deeply from Jewish history and thought to address what she frames as an “assault on Jewish moral self-confidence.” “We are not in a ghetto and let us never think or behave as though we were. The current ugly phase of anti-Jewish and anti-American politics will not last, but how long it lasts and how deep it penetrates does not depend on us alone. Living among the nations, we have inadvertently become the gauge of their political good and evil. The worst political factions organize against us, and the best align with our common values. I can think of no exception to this political rule of thumb, which makes ours a frighteningly inspiring responsibility. To keep being Jews in the world means to overcome our disappointment in the failings of our enemies, the cowardice of some of our friends, and the difficulties of resistance. We must overcome despair to mobilize, but to mobilize is the best way to overcome despair.” [Mosaic]
Get AI Involved: In The Chronicle of Philanthropy, Lisa Schohl shares advice for fundraisers and nonprofit leaders interested in using AI to tailor their donor communications for 2026. “Start by explaining your goals to the chatbot. For example, if you want to share four email updates throughout the year along with an aligned social media post for each, provide a bulleted summary of what each email should include. Then ask it to act like a communications manager and create a plan for that project, [communications specialist Shea] Wylen suggests. Even if you don’t want to use AI to write all of your content, you can ask for guidance on how to manage the work, including mapping a timeline for the steps involved. For example, it can help you set deadlines for when you need to have a draft email ready, build a test, send it to donors, and then post on social media. ‘It will give you a really nice outline, and then from there you can just start to plug that into a project-management system to help you keep on track,’ Wylen says.” [ChronicleofPhilanthropy]
Pic of the Day
Tel Aviv’s Azrieli towers are seen illuminated last night with with “#WeRemember” as part of an international Holocaust awareness campaign by the World Jewish Congress. Similar displays can be seen in Germany, the Czech Republic, Moldova, Greece, Belgium and Switzerland.
"In a world where Jews are once again being targeted simply for who they are, remembering the Holocaust has never been more urgent," World Jewish Congress President Ronald Lauder said in a statement. "#WeRemember is a global declaration that hatred, lies, and indifference will never prevail. We owe that commitment to the six million, to the survivors, and to every Jewish community living with fear today."
