Your Daily Phil: Nonprofits marvel at Jewish roots of comic book superheroes

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the launch of a new venture initiative to support Israeli rehabilitation projects. We spotlight efforts by nonprofits to preserve and share the histories of the Jewish creators of beloved comic superheroes, and interview the heads of national Jewish organizations about their new priorities now that nearly all of the hostages have been freed. We feature an opinion piece by Jessica Mehlman highlighting hopeful takeaways from the Flourishing Communities Pulse Survey, and one by Jason Plotkin about a little word that has made a big impression in his communal role. Also in this issue: Robb Zelonky, Dror Or and Jane Goldman.
The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy is hosting a daylong conference in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on the Abraham Accords’ impact across the region. Speakers include Joshua Krasna from Tel Aviv University’s Dayan Center, Rabbi Aharon Ariel Levi of Ohr Torah Stone and Gary Soleiman of Startup Nation Central.
Freed Israeli hostage Eliya Cohen and his financée, Ziv Abud, who advocated for his release, will speak tonight at the Nova Music Festival Exhibition in Chicago.
The Israeli coexistence group Standing Together is marking its 10th anniversary on Thursday evening with a gathering in Haifa.
Pope Leo XIV is making his first international trip since becoming pontiff, traveling on Thursday to Turkey and from there to Lebanon on Sunday. In Turkey, the pope will meet with the country’s chief rabbi, David Sevi, as well as other religious leaders.
A QUICK WORD WITH EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS
More than 20,000 people in Israel, mainly soldiers, have been injured since the Oct. 7 terror attacks and in the wars that followed them, according to Israel’s Defense Ministry. They have lost limbs and eyes, suffered burns and psychological traumas. Some have already healed, many will require years of rehabilitation and others will forever deal with physical and mental impairments.
A new “venture builder,” Lakoom (Hebrew for “to rise”), is launching today in Ramat Gan, outside Tel Aviv, to both enable better rehabilitation for the country’s war-wounded and to turn that rehabilitative effort into an engine for growth, one of its founding board members, Ariel Beery, told eJewishPhilanthropy.
“We’re working… to build a public-private partnership to strengthen rehabilitation innovation in Israel and in order to turn Israel into ‘Rehabilitation Nation,’” he said, riffing on the description of Israel as a “Start-up Nation.”
Lakoom is being led by four venture capital and innovation veterans. Calanit Valfer, a managing partner of the Elah Fund VC firm, is serving as chair of the organization. Beery and Michal Kabatznik, the vice president of business development of SFI Group, are founding board members. And Yifat Shorr, who has worked for 20 years helping turn Israeli academic research into marketable products at a number of universities and hospitals, has been brought on as managing director.
According to Beery, the initiative is meant to bring together government offices, rehabilitation hospitals, nonprofits and for-profit firms to energize the field of rehabilitative medicine. This is being done through three main efforts. One is networking gatherings, like the launch event today for organizations in the field. The second is through creating philanthropy-backed “living labs” at rehabilitation centers, where new products and services, like prosthetics and other technological solutions, can be tested with patients. And the third is through so-called “venture building,” through which Lakoom can help an organization develop a product and guide it through the often expensive and bureaucracy-heavy process of getting it approved for the market.
Speaking shortly after giving a talk at the launch event, Beery told eJP that, unlike traditional venture capital firms, a “venture builder” like Lakoom provides not only funds but the staff and the frameworks for bringing a product to market. He added that the kinds of products and organizations that the fund will be working with are not firms with massive money-making potential. This is not a “100x or billion-dollar company,” Beery said. “These are going to be small- to medium-sized products and services.” While there is an expectation for profitability, the ultimate goal is to enable the creation of products and services that will allow people who were injured in the war to heal and to live better lives.
Beery said the Israeli rehabilitation field was “hungry” for this kind of collaboration. After waiting for the government to bring these groups together, Lakoom’s founders decided to do it themselves, he said.
SUPER HEROES
Nonprofits fight to honor the Jewish roots of long-overlooked comic book creators
This year, four of the top 10 domestic blockbuster films were based on comic characters created by Jews — Superman, the Fantastic Four, the Avengers and Captain America — which collectively brought in more than $1 billion. On Black Friday, those franchises will generate further revenue as parents brave their way to Walmarts and Targets to snag cartloads of action figures, apparel and Lego sets based on their kids’ favorite heroes and heroines. But that same day, legions of fans will trek to One Art Space in Tribeca, New York City, to celebrate the man who co-created many of these characters: Jack Kirby. Organized by the Jack Kirby Museum, the pop-up event titled “Jack Kirby: From the Ghetto to the Cosmos” runs from Nov. 28-Dec. 7. The heart of the event will be a display of reproductions of Kirby’s only explicitly autobiographical story, the 10-page “Street Code!,” which portrays Kirby’s life growing up in the tenements of the heavily Jewish Lower East Side, a 30-minute walk from the exhibit, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Jay Deitcher.
Selling the same bagels: The Kirby Museum, along with The Siegel and Shuster Society, which honors Superman’s Jewish co-creators, is one of the few nonprofits celebrating the Jewish masterminds of the comics medium. Even though these writers and artists’ creations are plastered on nearly every child’s lunch box — not only in America, but around the world — the foundations and museums preserving their memories often lack the financial support of nonprofits dedicated to those deemed “fine” artists. “Comic books are Jewish literature,” Roy Schwartz, author of Is Superman Circumcised?: The Complete Jewish History of the World’s Greatest Hero and a board member of the American Jewish Historical Society, told eJP. “They tell the same stories as Philip Roth and Bernard Malamud and Primo Levi just through metaphor and hyperbole with a younger audience in mind, but they’re selling the same bagels on the same street corner, and this canon of Jewish American literature and art deserves to be on the same shelf as those other greats.”
WHAT COMES NEXT
After Gaza war, Jewish groups chart new course: security, rebuilding, engagement
For more than two years, Jewish communities around the country — despite deep rifts over Israel’s prosecution of the war in Gaza — demonstrated a historic united effort to bring home the hostages kidnapped by Hamas during the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attacks. In cities coast to coast, Jewish individuals and groups across different denominations, political affiliations and ages gathered together for rallies, fundraisers and walks, voicing a singular message: “Bring Them Home Now.” The efforts culminated last month with the release of the remaining living hostages and a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. But heads of leading Jewish organizations say the work is not done and there are several new consensus issues for American Jews, with many echoing that tackling the increase in antisemitism remains a central and unifying concern, reports Haley Cohen for eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider.
Challenges and opportunities: “The toxic combination of rising security threats and antisemitism remain a top priority. We still have work to do to make sure our communities are fully secure,” Eric Fingerhut, president and CEO of the Jewish Federations of North America, told JI. Additionally, Fingerhut said the “significant rise and interest in Jewish life” that was fueled by the Oct. 7 terror attacks, which JFNA termed “The Surge,” is here to stay. “There are great opportunities to increase the number of people engaged in Jewish life and education, [including] restarting travel to Israel fully,” he said.
Read the full report here and sign up for Jewish Insider’s Daily Kickoff here.
FROM STRENGTH TO STRENGTH
Finding light in the dark
“If you’re plugged into the Jewish community today, things may feel a little dark. Many of us sense a growing polarization. Data from Jewish Federations of North America’s recent national survey confirms this,” writes Jessica Mehlman, associate vice president of impact and planning at JFNA, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy. “This discomfort deserves our attention — but the bright spots do as well.”
What we share: “Over the past two years, more than 35 Jewish communities of diverse size and geography have participated in a large-scale data initiative called the Impact Index. One component, the Flourishing Communities Pulse Survey, provides local communities with metrics of what makes a Jewish community thrive… The findings from these studies reveal powerful commonalities. … [T]he challenge seems to be in a feeling that we are hopelessly divided, when in fact we have so much in common to draw from.”
THE MEDIUM IS THE MESSAGE
Leading with ‘y’all’
“When someone walks into my office at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich., it does not take long for them to notice a theme. From kippot and artwork to a chanukiah and even an apron, many items are emblazoned with the phrase ‘Shalom Y’all,’ or similar combinations of Jewish tradition and Southern flair,” writes Jason Plotkin in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy. “These gifts, given by congregants and family alike, are more than décor: they are reflections of the relationships I’ve built at my temple and the language I use to foster connection.”
Authenticity and belonging: “As a native Texan now playing a consequential role at a Midwestern synagogue, ‘y’all’ remains a natural and consistent part of how I communicate. … When we use words that are authentic, welcoming and inclusive, we create pathways for trust and connection. ‘Y’all’ is gender-neutral, non-hierarchical and deeply communal. It reflects the Jewish values of radical hospitality and sacred responsibility. As our Jewish organizations continue to grow more diverse in background, belief, identity and experience, the small choices in how we speak can send a big message. Regardless of the differences that make up who we are as institutions, we all ultimately want the messaging to be: You belong here.”
Worthy Reads
Please Don’t Do It: In the Jewish Journal, children’s songwriter and performer Robb Zelonky shares a message for nonprofits on behalf of himself and his fellow artists: Please stop asking if we’ll perform for free. “Sometimes I do perform for free — at hospitals, nursing homes and for places I know are truly struggling. I’m grateful I can give that way. But often, it’s not that. It’s Jewish organizations — really, the people representing them — asking: ‘Can you donate it? Can you bring your costumes, props, sound equipment, material, energy, joy and passion and just, you know… give it to us?’ … It’s hard for us to say no when we know that the impact of our work will be meaningful. Please don’t make us tell you that our work is valuable — if you are asking me to perform, you already know it is, so come to us honestly and fairly. Most artists, including me, will work within your budget, but please don’t lowball us. It’s painful and directly affects our livelihood and that of our families.” [JewishJournal]
Think Local: In The Chronicle of Philanthropy, Na Eng encourages funders concerned about U.S. federal funding cuts and the loss of longstanding programs to support local elected leaders. “Across cities and states, local elected officials are on the front lines of democracy — trying to keep their constituents whole while absorbing the shockwaves of federal dysfunction. They are the ones who clean up after federal agencies and programs are slashed. … The help they need is straightforward and completely permissible for 501(c)(3) organizations, but too few grant makers are stepping up. Here are three concrete ways they can ensure local leaders are no longer an afterthought.” [ChronicleofPhilanthropy]
Climate Confab: In Devex, Ayenat Mersie recaps the mutirão decision — an eight-page document produced at COP30 last week, it is meant to tackle some of the most contentious issues from the U.N. climate conference. “Climate adaptation — or the practical ways countries prepare for and cope with the impacts of a warming world — covers everything from strengthening coastlines to researching drought-resilient crops. Developing countries have been pushing for roughly $120 billion a year by 2030, or a tripling of current adaptation finance flows. What they received was a partial win: The document calls for a tripling, but doesn’t specify the baseline, and the target date is 2035 instead of 2030. A two-year work program should sort that out, and the text still avoids specifying whether this tripling should come from public or private sources.” [Devex]
Word on the Street
Israel identified the remains of hostage Dror Or, who was killed at his home in Kibbutz Be’eri during the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terror attacks, after they were handed over on Tuesday by Palestinian terror groups in Gaza; Or’s wife, Yonat, was killed in the attacks, and two of their three children were taken hostage and released during the November 2023 ceasefire…
The New York Times looks at an emerging lobbying arms race between a $100 million group called Leading the Future, backed by the artificial intelligence supporters, and a smaller as-yet-unnamed group of AI skeptics led by Brad Carson, a Democratic former congressman from Oklahoma…
Jewish Insider examines Zohran Mamdani’s list of more than 400 new transition team appointees, some of whom have local Jewish leaders concerned…
Former FDNY Commissioner Robert Tucker, who is Jewish, cited his religion as one of the factors in his decision to resign following Zohran Mamdani’s election, saying that the mayor-elect’s “whole campaign really reflected” incompatibilities between himself and the incoming administration…
The Chronicle of Philanthropy spotlights Wikipedia and how its unusual volunteer-driven structure has enabled it to avoid lawsuits and other issues, including those connected to some of its editors’ apparent anti-Israel bias…
Reuters reports on an effort by Israeli researchers to use AI to transcribe and sift through the medieval Cairo Geniza, which contains more than 400,000 documents, only a fraction of which have been deciphered…
The Manhattan District Attorney’s office announced plans to retry Pedro Hernandez for the 1979 kidnapping and murder of 6-year-old Etan Patz, eight years after the New York man was convicted after a federal appeals court overturned the conviction earlier this year, citing the original judge having erred in his instructions to the jury…
Transitions
Yair Avidan has been elected chair of the Israeli nonprofit A Home for Every Child, which supports at-risk children and families…
Pic of the Day
New York City Council Member Lynn Schulman hands out kosher turkeys yesterday to food-insecure residents of Queens’ Forest Hills neighborhood during an event with the Jewish anti-poverty group Met Council.
The turkeys were among thousands that Met Council has provided to New Yorkers this year through a donation from the Sol Goldman Charitable Trust by its trustee, Jane Goldman.
“When our warehouse was nearly depleted because of SNAP cuts, Jane and the Sol Goldman Charitable Trust stepped in at the exact moment New Yorkers needed them most,” David G. Greenfield, CEO of Met Council, said in a statement. “Their generosity made sure no one was left behind. We cannot thank them enough.”
Birthdays
Executive director at the Council for a Secure America, Jennifer Sutton…
