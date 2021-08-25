Your Daily Phil: Next steps for the Hazon-Pearlstone Center + Making Jewish communal life more affordable

PRIVILEGE IN JEWISH LIFE

Cost: A conversation about people, not dollars

Shutterstock

“The pandemic has accelerated change in many areas of our society, and Jewish life was no exception. And now we have a choice: to go back to the before times and try to make our new world fit our old system, or to continue to accelerate change and innovation,” writes Jennifer Weinstock, senior vice president of philanthropy at Combined Jewish Philanthropies, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Higher volumes: “This year had many silver linings of a slower, hyper-local lifestyle, and at the same time technology and innovation have made it possible for the whole world to be at our fingertips. Every one of us pivoted and pivoted again during this pandemic. Some of those pivots cost more than we expected and some of them cost less… [W]e all reported seeing new users and members join us. Which is great. One of the most logical ways to lower the cost of Jewish life is to have way more users in general. Higher volume might allow many organizations to be able to offer low cost and no cost offerings for those who cannot afford Jewish life at all.”

Privileged system: “At the same time, I’ve also been thinking how we might need to change the entire conversation to really address the cost of Jewish life – and make it more of a conversation about people than dollars. The current discussion of cost is based on a privileged system. It assumes a lot about the end user and those assumptions alone are leaving many in our community on the outside.”

Read the full piece here.

EVERY PERSON LEARNS DIFFERENTLY

Designing exceptional learning for all students: A collaborative approach

Courtesy

“The need to implement an education system that develops expert learners who have personal agency in their education is urgent. It is crucial to our collective goal to graduate students who are spiritually grounded, discerning, resourceful, creative, collaborative, ethical, moral and socially responsible,” write Lianne Heller, executive director of Sulam, and Rabbi Mitch Malkus, head of school at the Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School (CESJDS), in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Educational engagement: “Our work together began with the question of how we could utilize the strategies and concepts of special education (which inherently personalizes learning for students) to broaden our educational reach and provide a more individualized learning experience for every lower school student at CESJDS. Students with both enrichment and support needs would benefit from this approach. With such a system of educational engagement, we would also be positioned to create a next level inclusion program at CESJDS for many students who would usually not be able to attend a day school. Despite an already robust educational support service program at CESJDS, we wanted to welcome students with more significant learning differences who have not found a home in the Jewish day school world and have sought their education at specialized schools.”

Universal Design for Learning: “The solution is anchored in the strategies of Universal Design for Learning (UDL), a Harvard-based educational framework that is designed ‘to improve and optimize teaching and learning for all people based on scientific insights into how humans learn.’ What is particularly meaningful about UDL is that it can be applied to any discipline or domain to ensure that all learners can access and participate in meaningful and challenging learning opportunities. It is not a curriculum, per se, but a framework developed to be utilized by educators in all subject matters.”

Mission aligned: “UDL is in perfect alignment with the overarching goals of Jewish schools. Research has shown that when students have agency in their own learning they become independent, resourceful and motivated lifelong learners and critical thinkers who ultimately become expert citizens. This ultimate goal aligns perfectly with the mission of Jewish day schools — to produce students who stay motivated and connected to their Jewish roots and to be lifelong Jewish learners who will become the next generation of responsible, critical-thinking Jewish citizens of the world.”

Read the full piece here.