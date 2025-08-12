Your Daily Phil: New studies show persistence of gender gap in wages, leadership

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD WITH EJP’S NIRA DAYANIM

Among the casualties of a decade marked by rapid and at times catastrophic change may be the efforts to create equitable workplaces that were fairly ubiquitous in the late 2010s on the heels of the #MeToo movement.

As the capacity — of both Jewish professionals and institutions — to long-term plan and problem-solve has been compressed, many of the goals forged by these same institutions in more optimistic times have been placed on a proverbial backburner.

This week, a nonprofit compensation report released by Candid found that while women lead a majority (58%) of “small-budget” nonprofits — $250,000 or less — they lead under a third of those with budgets exceeding $50 million. At the same nonprofits, female CEOs earned 75 cents to every dollar earned by their male counterparts.

According to Sara Shapiro-Plevan, founder and former CEO of the Gender Equity in Hiring Project — which shut down this summer due to a lack of funding — and current chief program officer at Elluminate, these dynamics are mirrored within the Jewish nonprofit sector. “The Jewish community really is not that different from the rest of the nonprofit sector,” she said. “I think that we wish we were anomalous, but we really are not.”

Data from Leading Edge’s unreleased 2025 employee experience and CEO surveys shared with eJP by Seth Chalmer, vice president of communications at Leading Edge, points toward a similar conclusion. “If you look at just the total number of Jewish nonprofits, the gender of CEOs is a pretty even split. It’s 48% men, 49% women,” said Chalmer. “But most of the lowest budget Jewish organizations are led by women, and most of the highest budget Jewish organizations are led by men.”

Specifically, 65% of Jewish nonprofits with budgets under $5 million are led by women, according to Chalmer, and 65% of Jewish nonprofits with budgets over $20 million are led by men.

The reasons for this can vary, according to Shapiro-Plevan. On one hand, biases against women can impact those vying for these positions. Conversely, she said, the demands of top positions at the largest Jewish nonprofits are undesirable to many women, and, in fact, most people, requiring not only the leader to pledge themselves to the organization but also for the leader’s partner to actively support their efforts. “They’re the kinds of jobs that require wives. Not all women have ‘wives,’” she said.

According to Chalmer, the three largest gender gaps in Leading Edge’s data for this year were found during surveys with questions related to salary. Asked if they believe their salary is fair relative to other roles at their organization, 56% of male respondents agreed, 11% more than female respondents. Asked if they “understand how salaries and raises are determined at their organization” and if their organization “takes action to improve our approach to compensation,” 7% fewer women agreed with both questions.

Leading Edge’s data also pointed to discrepancies between employees of Jewish nonprofits and the leadership of those organizations. Beyond the C-suite, 68% of employees identified as women, while 21% identified as men (3% identified non-binary, gender-queer, gender-fluid, or self described, and 9% declined to answer). That gap has widened somewhat since Leading Edge’s initial surveys in 2016 and 2017.

The gender wage gap is by no means “new” news. Data from both organizations points to its stubborn persistence. For now, it seems, the communal focus has shifted to more immediate crises.