Your Daily Phil: New leadership at Jerusalem Foundation Inc.

Rabbi Joy Levitt stepped into the role of CEO of the Jerusalem Foundation Inc. at a tumultuous period for the organization, first in the midst of the ongoing war in Gaza and fighting along Israel’s northern border, and then through the sudden death of the Jerusalem Foundation’s president, Shai Doron, in late July, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

“I officially started in June, getting oriented. Now I have my feet on the ground, running,” Levitt told eJP on Friday. “Nothing is more important right now than supporting Jerusalem and its people.”

In an obituary written two days after Doron’s death, Levitt described him as a close friend and the “spiritual mayor” of the capital — a designation that she said he would hate being a “self-proclaimed secularist” — whom she had first met back when he was the director of the city’s zoo.

Levitt noted that the foundation planned to launch “a fund in Shai’s memory [to support] future leadership.”

“He saw the power of people launching NGOs from all communities: east Jerusalem and west Jerusalem, Haredi and Palestinian. They want their city to thrive and they are relentless in their insistence that the city needs to not just thrive but to appear not only as pictures that people see on their iPhone of iconic sites but as a place where people actually live,” she said.

The Jerusalem Foundation Inc. is the U.S.-based affiliate of the Israeli organization of nearly the same name — not an “American friends of,” but is dedicated to supporting its counterpart’s efforts to create “parks, libraries, community centers and archaeological, health, social and cultural activities” in the Israeli capital.

In addition to Levitt’s appointment as CEO, Steven Scheinfeld was selected to serve as the organization’s chair. Scheinfeld, a partner with the Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP law firm, succeeds Alan Hassenfeld, who has served in the role for decades and will now hold the title of chair emeritus.

Levitt said she was drawn to the organization’s work as it focused on the actual city of Jerusalem, rather than an imagined, ideal version.

“Too often Jewish professionals see Jerusalem as a theme park. We have an idealized vision of it. We fly in, stay in fancy hotels, have meetings and go to the key spots and we leave,” she said. “Jerusalem is so much more than that. It is very complicated but also beautiful and significant.”

Reflecting on her background as a rabbi, Levitt said that she believed that creating a vibrant and peaceful Jerusalem was a fulfillment of the line from the Book of Isaiah: “Ki miZion tetze Torah” — “For instruction shall come forth from Zion.”

“I believe that if we can support a vision of shared society, that’s what those words mean,” she said. “That’s how I feel about the work.”

