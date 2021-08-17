Your Daily Phil: Network of Jewish Human Services Agencies taps new VP + Israeli crowd-funding platform helps support individuals in need

HOW WE TEACH

How can collective work shed light on Jewish pedagogies and benefit Jewish education for years to come?

Courtesy

“All too often Jewish educational leadership is reactive in our orientation to vision setting and the construction of pedagogical frameworks,” writes Adam Eilath, head of school at Wornick Jewish Day School in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.



Jewish lens: “What if instead of using the Jewish tradition to help ‘ground us’ in the secular world around us, we developed pedagogies that originated from Jewish ritual and text whose methods were also Jewish? For example, what if instead of using ‘Hanoch Lenaar Al Pi Darco/Educate each child according to their own way’ from Proverbsas a tagline to support differentiated instruction, we gathered all of the texts, mitzvot and rituals that align with differentiation and contemplated what differentiation could actually look like through a Jewish lens.”



Developing pedagogies: “Over the past year, twelve educators gathered regularly to develop ‘Jewish Pedagogies’ through a remarkable initiative facilitated by M²: The Institute for Experiential Education and supported by Lippman Kanfer Foundation for Living Torah and the Jim Joseph Foundation. We were given the space to leave the day to day challenges of our individual professional settings. We were given permission to tinker, contemplate and ideate. Starting slowly, we ideated, brainstormed and listened to one another as we developed our pedagogies. We were given ‘qualifiers’ that set boundaries for us and had regular hevruta sessions, the ability to consult with experts and countless opportunities to present our research and thinking in front of our cohort.”



Read the full piece here.



AN ELUL HESHBON HANEFESH

Twistees, technology and t’shuva: An Elul reflection

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

“A new word has entered our popular lexicon courtesy of the Olympics and Simon Biles: a twistie,” writes Rabbi Jeffrey Schein, acting co-director of the Mordecai M. Kaplan Center for Jewish Peoplehood, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.



Twisties: “For now, I want to take twisties as a revealing metaphor for the relationship between our material and spiritual cultures. Think of our material culture as technology (though, of course, it is more than that). Think of our spiritual culture as Judaism (though it too has more expansive, universal elements). At best, there is alignment between the material and spiritual realm.”



Conversations: “Now follow for a few moments the evolving work of the kohenet gedolah, the high priestess of the impact of computers and digital life on human development, Dr. Sherry Turkle of MIT… In a way, she turns the famous Apple promise on its head. If the world is already in our hands, are we paying attention to the unfolding world in front of us? Do we begin to drift from deep conversations with the real people around us?”



Read the full piece here.

