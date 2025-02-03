Your Daily Phil: Moving Traditions acquires jGirls+ Magazine in ‘feminist’ merger

Good Monday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we look at changing philanthropic trends among younger generations of donors, report on Moving Traditions’ acquisition of jGirls+ Magazine and on a new initiative to build the fundraising capacity of Israeli nonprofits. We feature an opinion piece by Austin Reid about the ripple effects of institutional legacy planning, and one by Ron Katz calling upon nonprofits to adopt a “Content Integrity Pledge.” Also in this newsletter: Joshua Schultheis, Dan Kraft and Emily Damari.

What We’re Watching

The Yael Foundation is kicking off its annual conference today in Limassol, Cyprus. The gathering, which is focused on Jewish education, will feature speeches by Amichai Chikli, Israel’s minister of Diaspora affairs and combating antisemitism; Jewish Agency Chairman Doron Almog; basketball player and educator Tamir Goodman; Michal Cotler-Wunsh, Israel’s special envoy for combating antisemitism; and more. Come say hi to eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross, who will be at the conference.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in Washington today, having arrived in the U.S. last night.

Prizmah: Center for Jewish Day Schools annual conference, which kicked off yesterday, continues today and tomorrow in Boston.

The Orthodox Union is holding its inaugural attorneys conference in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., this week.

What You Should Know

Gen-Z donors may be upending a longtime trend of donors to religious causes being more likely to also donate to secular ones, according to a recent study of philanthropic trends across different generations by the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

According to the authors of the study, donors to religious causes were believed to be more likely to give to secular causes — organizations whose primary mission is not religious or spiritual development — because they maintained “belief systems that encourage giving, and they develop the habit of giving to charity regularly, both at their place of worship and throughout their community.”

This trend does not appear to be holding with the youngest generation of donors, from Generation Z. In 2019, only 12% of Generation Z donors (born from 1997 to 2012) who gave to religious causes also gave to secular ones. When Millennial donors (born 1981 to 1996) were at the same age and life stage, in 2003, 52.2% of them were giving to both religious and secular causes, according to the study, which was released last month. The data are based on the University of Michigan’s Panel Study of Income Dynamics, which has been tracking households’s charitable giving since 1968.

“It seems that a dramatic shift may be occurring,” the authors wrote.

In general, a drop in secular giving was observed from 2019 to 2021, though the authors credited this with the “challenging economic environment,” which was less likely to affect giving to religious causes as this is “more stable due to the tradition, culture and expectations related to giving to places of worship, even during economically challenging times.”

The study identified other trends among younger donors, who were found to be more likely to favor environmental and social justice issues more than older ones. Religion and “basic needs” remained the top causes for philanthropic giving across all generations, but education and the arts are less of a priority for younger donors.

Millennial and Generation Z donors are in general better educated, more diverse and far more technologically connected than previous generations. “Generation Z and Millennials lead all generations in online giving, and rely on technology for many other aspects of philanthropy,” the authors wrote.

Younger donors are also more interested in philanthropy-adjacent activities, such as ethical purchasing, impact investing and using social media to drive change, the study found.