Your Daily Phil: Moishe House opens 30 new locations + Connecting shmita to fundraising

#SUMMER2021

End-of-summer youth mental health summit: Insights and opportunities

iStock

“As professionals working with and supporting camps and other youth-serving organizations, many of us anticipated that this summer would see unprecedented challenges; not just because organizations were preparing to hold in-person programming during a pandemic, but also because the previous 16-plus months of isolation and uncertainty clearly left their mark on our youth,” write Drew Fidler, from BBYO, and Jill Goldstein Smith from Foundation for Jewish Camp in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Comparing notes: “At the end of August, BBYO’s Center for Adolescent Wellness and Foundation for Jewish Camp brought together nearly 100 camp directors and mental health staff representing over 70 day and overnight camps and Israel travel programs. Attendees from Association of Independent Jewish Camps, BBYO, B’nei Akiva, Habonim Dror, JCC camps, Ramah, Reconstructing Judaism, Union for Reform Judaism, Young Judaea and others, gathered to reflect on this summer, learn from the wins and challenges, and discuss how to support our youth moving forward.”

Shared struggles: “When it came to shared struggles, summit participants noted these [among] the top ones they encountered this summer: Social re-integration proved exhausting for campers and professionals alike. They had to renegotiate boundaries from the virtual to the physical world and learn to live together and be in physical spaces with one another. And often, just as they would settle in, camps would reach a COVID milestone (often related to testing results) which would change their COVID guidelines or expand their circle of contact. A changing sense of community left campers and staff facing ongoing re-integration stressors.”

Read the full piece here.

VALUE PROPOSITION

Shmita for development professionals: Turning your next campaign from fallow to bountiful

Ministry of Foreign Affairs via the PikiWiki – Israel free image collection project

“We know that Jewish educators and rabbis likely have shmita on their radar, but what about the development professionals?” ask Avrum Lapin and Ross Berkowitz at The Lapin Group, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Seven-year cycle: “We see that shmita is part of a cycle — as are many fundraising campaigns. As most development professionals, executive directors and board presidents know, as one campaign ends, it is soon time for the next one to begin. Shmita is the seventh year in a seven-year cycle. Just as other cycles of seven, such as Creation and the days of the week, the seventh is seen as a period of rest, characterized by a sacredness that sets it apart from the six that came before… To be clear, we are not suggesting that you take a year off from fundraising. Yes, G-d said he would ‘dispatch his blessing’ for the year before shmita (Leviticus 25:21) to make up for the lack of production for the coming year, but we are not prepared to assume that all nonprofits will share in that kind of blessing in the modern world.”

Shmita as a catalyst: “The commandment of shmita is a beautiful example of the Jewish value of helping others. If you are planning a fundraising campaign during shmita, consider framing it within this context. Just like the Biblical imperative of shmita provided a means for the ‘needy of your people to eat,’ a shmita-year campaign can be built around elements of supporting your nonprofit’s core needs as well as a renewed focus on the underprivileged in your community; food insecurity, student debt, domestic violence or any issue area that may not receive the voice it needs and deserves.”

Read the full piece here.