Your Daily Phil: Jewish orgs react to Israeli election + Hillel’s Adam Lehman on antisemitism

? Good Thursday morning!

Today’s Your Daily Phil looks at some unlikely cheerleaders for the Lebanon-Israel maritime deal, and features op-eds by Hillel International’s Adam Lehman on antisemitism, and by Rabbanit Alissa Thomas-Newborn on the weekly Torah portion. Also in this newsletter: Melissa Berman, Kyrie Irving, Eric Schmidt, Justin Turner and Julie Wiener. We’ll start with reactions from some American Jewish organizations to Benjamin Netanyahu’s likely victory in Israel’s election.

A number of major Jewish organizations have issued their first statements about the Israeli election, sounding the same notes they generally do about Israel’s democracy and cooperating with the incoming government, which will almost certainly be helmed by Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party and its right-wing allies.

The organizations all refer obliquely or directly to the likelihood that Itamar Ben-Gvir, a far-right lawmaker, will serve as a minister in Netanyahu’s next government. But not all of them name Ben-Gvir — who has proposed expelling Arabs and politicians deemed disloyal from Israel and whose colleagues have denigrated non-Orthodox Jews — or discuss how they plan to relate to him.

A statement by the Jewish Federations of North America says that the federations “respect and salute Israel’s vibrant democratic process, which allows all Israelis a voice and vote in forming their government,” and “look forward to working with the government selected by the Israeli people, as we always have, to support Jews around the world and strengthen the relationships between Israel, the North American Jewish community, and our government leaders.”

Asked about the group’s approach to Ben-Gvir, a JFNA spokesperson told eJewishPhilanthropy that the contours of the coalition have not been finalized yet, and that American Jews’ “relationship with Israel is built on our shared values and ideals, such as democracy, support of the rule of law and equal justice for all. It is always our priority to strengthen these shared values.”

The American Jewish Committee, now led by former Florida Democratic Rep. Ted Deutch, was more direct in addressing the role of Ben-Gvir and his Religious Zionism party. “For AJC, and for many Jews in America, Israel, and around the world, past statements of some potential members of the governing coalition raise serious concerns about issues we prioritize: pluralism, inclusion, and increased opportunities for peace and normalization,” its statement said. “Regardless of the composition of any governing coalition, we will continue to work with those in the Israeli government and in Israeli society who are committed to advancing democracy, inclusion, and peace, and to combating efforts to undermine these values.”

The Union for Reform Judaism named Ben-Gvir and party leader Bezalel Smotrich, and said, “Their platforms and past actions indicate that they would curtail the authority of Israel’s Supreme Court and inhibit the rights of Israeli Arabs, Palestinians, members of the LGBTQ+ community and large segments of Jews who are non-Orthodox. Including Ben Gvir and Smotrich in the government will likely jeopardize Israel’s democracy and will force the country to reckon with its place on the world stage.”

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee did not mention Ben-Gvir, but said, “As Israel determines the formation of its new government, it is clear that the Knesset – like the U.S. Congress – will include leaders of a wide range of different political, ideological, economic, racial, and religious identities and perspectives.”

The center-left Israel Policy Forum, which advocates for a two-state solution, named Ben-Gvir and said, “Should Itamar Ben-Gvir and his Otzma Yehudit faction be part of the next coalition and wield any measure of power, it will put significant stress on U.S.-Israel relations and challenge the notion of shared values upon which the strength of the relationship is based, while raising deep and legitimate concerns about the robustness of Israeli democracy.”

And J Street, the liberal Israel lobby, went further, decrying an “ultra-right-wing Netanyahu government” that “will force a moment of reckoning for the US-Israel relationship, and for all Americans who care about a just, equal and democratic future for all those living in Israel and Palestine.”