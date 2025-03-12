Your Daily Phil: Jewish groups look to thread a needle over detention of anti-Israel activist
Good Wednesday morning.
In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the dilemmas facing Jewish groups following the controversial detention of an anti-Israel activist. We interview Canadian-Israeli philanthropist Sylvan Adams about his appointment as president of the Israel region of the World Jewish Congress and examine the challenges facing the Washington Jewish community amid the Trump administration’s cuts to the federal workforce. We feature an opinion piece by Rachel Gildiner highlighting Jewish organizations’ pursuit of gender equity and other social values; one by David Rhodes about incorporating North African Jewish narratives into education about Jews and their history; and one by Rabbi David E. Levy about providing a Jewish education full of joy alongside life’s “oys.” Also in this newsletter: Michelle Rich, Rabbi Denise Eger and Stanley J. Bushman.
What We’re Watching
The Jewish Federations of North America, Secure Community Network, Anti-Defamation League, Community Security Initiative-NY and Community Security Service are warning of expected mass anti-Israel demonstrations across the country in response to the detention of activist Mahmoud Khalil.
The Jewish Agency, the Israeli Ministry of Immigration and Absorption and the Merage Foundation are hosting a Purim-related event in Tel Aviv tonight for Israeli “lone soldiers” who were wounded since the Oct. 7 attacks, in which they will make mishlochei manot for other injured soldiers, take part in a superhero costume competition and see a performance by Israeli comedian Orel Tsabari.
What You Should Know
Jewish communal organizations and leaders face a quandary: For years — and particularly since the Oct. 7 terror attacks — they have called for concrete action to address the antisemitic and anti-Zionist protests on college campuses, to hold those responsible to account and to make it clear that these activities will not be tolerated.
But the way in which Mahmoud Khalil, a green card holder and Columbia University graduate who led some of the most virulent — sometimes illegal — protests on the campus, was detained has left those groups and individual leaders in a bind. They are struggling to find a way to balance their opposition to him and his actions and their overall support for the Trump administration cracking down on campus antisemitism with their concerns that his detention may have been unjustified and may then run counter to the rule of law that they have long championed as the cornerstone of Jewish safety and prosperity in the United States, writes eJewishPhilanthropy Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross.
Khalil was arrested in his home on Saturday night by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents who were apparently under the belief that he was in the country on a student visa, not a green card, which he received after marrying a U.S. citizen, who is now eight months pregnant. Unbeknownst to his family, he was taken to a detention facility in Louisiana. The White House said yesterday that its authority to arrest and deport Khalil stems from the 1952 Immigration and Nationality Act, which states that if the secretary of state has “reasonable grounds” to believe that a migrant poses “potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences” to the United States, that person is eligible for deportation. However, immigration attorneys have indicated that this represents a high legal bar, requiring a concrete basis. On Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Jesse M. Furman barred the government from deporting Khalil for now.
This raises philosophical and ethical questions, as well as practical ones. If Khalil’s case turns into an argument over free speech and the right to protest, Jewish groups and leaders could find themselves facing opposition from both left-wing and libertarian figures alike; indeed, they already seem to be. Opposing the arrest of a student protest leader whose activities have caused grave distress to Jewish students over the past 17 months would also call into question their legitimacy as guardians of the Jewish community. It could also damage their relationships with the White House, with whom these groups will have to work for the next four years.
Khalil’s detention also risks reigniting the anti-Israel protests that have largely died down on college campuses, with the Jewish Federations of North America and other communal groups warning today that the National Students for Justice in Palestine has called for a “National Day of Action,” with plans to “take over central spaces on campus, and assert [their] mass power.”
For more conservative Jewish groups, the detention of Khalil and plans for his deportation were greeted warmly. Rabbi Moshe Hauer, executive vice president of the Orthodox Union, told The New York Times that this type of action was more effective than the “drawn-out bureaucratic processes” that had been used in the past, though he too stressed the need for such efforts to abide by U.S. law. “New, aggressive, and legal tactics are clearly needed,” Hauer said.
For groups on the far left, the detention was described as an absolute wrong, with no mention of Khalil’s involvement in protests that have been decried by many as antisemitic. “We unequivocally condemn the arrest of Mahmoud Khalil,” the Workers Circle said in a statement.
Most Jewish organizations, however, strove to strike a balance, highlighting their disapproval of Khalil and the need for due process. The American Jewish Committee said in a statement that it “is appalled by the views and actions of Mahmoud Khalil… U.S. law is clear regarding the necessary predicate that justifies deportation. Under that law, there is a difference between protected speech, even when deplorable, and statements and actions that justify deportation. Should the government prove its case in a prompt and public legal proceeding, and Khalil is afforded due process, then deportation will be fully justified.”
The Anti-Defamation League praised the Trump administration for taking action against non-citizen students who support terrorism, but similarly added: “Any deportation action or revocation of a green card or visa must be undertaken in alignment with required due process protections.”
As the case goes forward and as the White House takes further action against antisemitism on college campuses and beyond, Jewish groups and leaders will likely find themselves navigating support for these efforts in broad terms, while evaluating the specific manner in which the administration goes about them.
Q&A
Canadian-Israeli philanthropist Sylvan Adams looks to revamp World Jewish Congress’ Israel operations, boost ties with Diaspora
Canadian-Israeli philanthropist Sylvan Adams’ motto is “I am just getting started” — a sign of his can-do attitude and desire to defy expectations. But the real estate mogul and longtime donor to Jewish and Israeli causes is also now “just getting started” on a new path. Last week, Adams — perhaps best known for sponsoring large-scale international sports and cultural events in Israel — was appointed the next president of the Israel region of the World Jewish Congress, giving him new cache as he transitions from “self-appointed” ambassador to Israel to a diplomat backed by a significant international organization.
Last week, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross spoke with Adams in a wide-ranging interview about his appointment, his plans to revitalize what he called an “underperforming” chapter of the WJC and his plans to help revitalize southern Israel after the Oct. 7 terror attacks.
JAG: Congratulations on this appointment. Tell me a little bit how this came about.
SA: I was approached by members of the World Jewish Congress… I had a lunch with Ronald Lauder, the president of the Congress, and he had heard nice things about me, as he told me, and he offered me the job. It’s kind of a transition for me. When I moved to Israel, the first week I moved, I had business cards printed with a new title where I called myself the “self-appointed ambassador at large for Israel.” Since then, that’s what I’ve been doing, promoting the Israel that I know and love, the Israel that is so badly misunderstood, badly covered by the media, that doesn’t really address the fact that we are a normal Western democracy with pluralistic, open, tolerant values that we have…
Now, with this in a more official capacity as the president of the Israeli chapter of the World Jewish Congress, I can do that with the power of the World Jewish Congress brand. Mr. Lauder also gave me a specific mandate, which was to work to create a better connection between Israel and the Diaspora communities.
CUTS LIKE A KNIFE
Washington-area Jewish community braces for impact of mass federal layoffs
The Washington-area Jewish community, home to some 300,000 Jews, is bracing for impact amid sweeping cuts to the federal workforce by the Trump administration. Local schools, synagogues and social service agencies are making plans to support the growing number of community members who are being laid off and are now facing sudden, unexpected economic challenges. They are also preparing for headwinds themselves, as fewer enrolled students or fewer dues-paying synagogue members could affect their bottom lines, too. “It’s day schools, it’s camps, it’s early childhood [education], JCC memberships,” Gil Preuss, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington told Gabby Deutch for eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider. “All these things that are now having a ripple effect through the community because of the insecurity they have. They may never lose their job, but they may still make different decisions about where they spend their money because of fear of what might happen.”
In case of emergency: “There’s going to be people for whom either both spouses or one spouse has a federal job, and they are dependent on it, and they’re living check to check, or month to month, and their health insurance is not there anymore, and they have to get a job,” said Ron Halber, CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington. “I think the first immediate thing we’re going to see, based on past experiences, is the need for emergency cash.” The Jewish federation is planning to make funds available for rabbis to disburse direct cash assistance to congregants in need, offering up to $1,500 a family. So far, only about 10 requests have come in. But local leaders expect that number to grow significantly. The idea to offer direct assistance came from a program the federation offered during the COVID-19 pandemic, when it distributed $750,000 to Jewish families in need.
Read the full story here and sign up for Jewish Insider’s Daily Kickoff here.
‘MISHENICHNAS ADAR’
Increasing the light of gender equity in Adar
“The Sages said, ‘When Av arrives we curtail [our] joy, and when Adar arrives we increase [our] joy’ (Ta’anit 29a). Right now, it is no small task to increase our joy,” writes Rachel Gildiner, executive director of SRE Network, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy. “It feels like we are living through a time when the world is falling backward — when progress is being reversed, and justice and equity are slipping further from reach. But we are called to spring forward, not only to push against the tides of regression but to bring others along with us.”
Celebrate the good: “In January, I wrote about the idea that hope can be our compass out of the darkness, propelling us forward with the faith that a better world is within reach. This month, I want to explore the concept of light, not only as something that helps us see the path forward but as something that illuminates what is around us, right now… If we allow ourselves to pause for a moment and look beyond the shadows, we will see something else, too. We will see remarkable progress being made to foster safety, respect and equity across the Jewish nonprofit sector. We will see bold leaders and gender equity-focused organizations driving change. Just as in Adar we celebrate Esther for finding the heroism to speak up at a critical moment, we must recognize the courageous leaders paving the path for equity today.”
THE JEWISH EXPERIENCE
The history we tell: Raising up silenced voices in historical narratives
“The historical narratives embedded in a curriculum have power,” writes David Rhodes, a program associate on the Jewish education team at Facing History & Ourselves, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy. “The diversity within the Jewish world spans thousands of years of history and extends throughout the globe. There is no definitive way to be Jewish, to look Jewish, to sound Jewish, to practice Judaism and so on. Nevertheless, some stories of what it means to be Jewish are told more often than others, with a modern historical bias towards narratives from Eastern Europe. This phenomenon is evident in K-12 curricula in the United States, and it can lead to a limited view of the diversity and complexity of Jewish identity.”
Magrebi Jewish perspectives: “‘The Holocaust and Jewish Communities in Wartime North Africa,’ a series of lessons created by Facing History & Ourselves, brings to light historical narratives of Jews of North Africa and explores the impact of the Holocaust on the Jewish communities of Morocco, Algeria, Libya and Tunisia. These lessons seek to channel the power of historical narratives to add nuance to understandings of diversity in the context of what it means to be Jewish and invite reflection on the range of choices people can make in the face of attacks on human dignity. Glimpses into the narratives embedded in the lessons convey what is at stake in bringing this history to students today.”
PRIDE AND JOY
Creating part-time Jewish education that inspires
“Ayekah? The question posed to the first human being in the Book of Genesis has so many possible answers. It literally translates to ‘Where are you?’ but the core of the question is so much deeper,” writes Rabbi David E. Levy, director of field consultation at The Jewish Education Project, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy. “My favorite interpretation is that this statement is less of a ‘where’ question and more of a ‘why’ question. God is calling out to the first human being and asking: Why are you here? What is your purpose, your ‘why,’ the thing that gets you up in the morning and keeps you up at night?”
What’s your ‘why’?: Project Bet-A, a national initiative of The Jewish Education Project, helps Jewish educators running supplementary education programs articulate and put into practice an answer to ‘Ayekah?’ — why Jewish education is a critical part of their learners’ lives. Educators need space to consider this crucial question, explore it with a group of colleagues and then refine it in partnership with their congregational leadership. Right now, Jewish education — especially in a part-time setting — needs to evolve to meet the needs of the learner and be nimble enough to continue evolving as learners’ needs shift. And every ‘why’ we have seen has included instilling joy (simcha) and pride in being Jewish.”
Worthy Reads
It’s Go Time, Climate Funders: In The Chronicle of Philanthropy, Jacob Harold urges funders to show some initiative as the Trump administration takes a sledgehammer to America’s climate policy. “Is the quiet you hear from climate funders a strategic pause or stunned silence? In recent weeks, political setbacks have battered climate philanthropy. The Trump administration has withdrawn the United States from the Paris climate agreement, pulled climate-related content from government websites, and announced plans to withhold federal funding from climate nonprofits. And yet, as the New York Times bluntly put it, ‘Under Trump, Billionaire Climate Champions Have Gone Quiet.’ Funders deserve the benefit of the doubt. In a time of flux, it’s wise to take a breath. Even as a few billionaires bend in the political wind, their staffs remain hard at work, as I’ve observed first hand. Some grant makers are fighting behind the scenes, while at least one — Bloomberg Philanthropies — is acting boldly, immediately pledging to fulfill U.S. funding and reporting commitments under the Paris agreement. Still, most climate grant makers I’ve talked to admit they lack a shared strategy to respond to the current moment… Climate funders aren’t alone. Nonprofit and foundation leaders across the social sector are struggling with how to respond during this time of ongoing crises and political realignment. What should philanthropy do when a major lever for change — the federal government — is under attack by its leader? There is no simple answer. But five principles for action will help foundation and nonprofit leaders lift their heads out of the Washington drama and build a climate strategy equal to the climate crisis.” [ChronicleofPhilanthropy]
Word on the Street
John and Laura Arnold donated $25 million to the former’s alma mater, Vanderbilt University, where he is also a trustee, for its College of Connected Computing, which the school called “transformational”…
The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington has named Helenka Shy its next chief communications officer…
Michelle Rich, the director of United Synagogue Youth’s immersive experiences, will be leaving the Conservative youth movement after 47 years with the group…
The LGBTQ nonprofit A Wider Bridge has named Rabbi Denise Eger as its next executive director, succeeding Ethan Felson, who stepped down after reports emerged that he was facing criminal charges for sexual misconduct, to which he has pleaded not guilty; Daniel Hernandez, a former Arizona state representative who is not Jewish but has Jewish heritage and whose two sisters have converted to Judaism, was named board chair earlier this year…
American Jewish University has invested an undisclosed amount of its endowment in the JLens’ Jewish advocacy exchange-traded fund, TOV ETF, which the school said “aligns AJU’s holdings with its strong Jewish values and principles”…
Bloomberg L.P. co-founder and philanthropist Tom Secunda donated $10.5 million to Cornell University to create the artificial intelligence-focused Cornell Empire AI Post-Doctoral Fellowship Program Fund…
Cornell University’s interim president said that the school’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine “faces suspension” over group members’ participation in the disruption of a panel earlier this week that included former Israeli Foreign Minister Tzipi Livni and was focused on the peace process…
The Wall Street Journal examines how Columbia University became a hotbed of anti-Israel protests…
Jews for Racial and Economic Justice, a leading left-wing Jewish advocacy group in New York City, is preparing to issue its endorsements in the June mayoral race as soon as this week, and appears likely to back City Comptroller Brad Lander and New York state Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani…
Jewish Insider reports on a new proposal by the Heritage Foundation calling for the U.S. to cut off aid to Israel by 2047…
Forward Editor-in-Chief Jodi Rudoren is returning to The New York Times, where she previously served as Jerusalem bureau chief in addition to a number of other positions, to be the paper’s director of newsletters…
The Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel blasted “No Other Land,” the Academy Award winner for Best Documentary, for running afoul of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement’s policy barring “normalization” with Israelis; the film, which was co-directed by a Palestinian journalist and an Israeli journalist, focused on conflict between the Israeli government and the West Bank town of Masafer Yatta…
A Belgian court acquitted a Flemish writer on charges of antisemitism and incitement, citing the country’s free speech laws; Herman Brusselmans had published a column in a satirical magazine saying he wanted “to ram a pointed knife straight down the throat of every Jew I meet”…
Australian officials said that a trailer that had been discovered outside of Sydney containing explosives — originally thought to be part of a plot targeting the city’s Jewish community — was part of a broader criminal ring…
An archeology professor and a group of students excavating a site outside of Rome discovered what is believed to be the oldest mikveh in Europe…
Adam Boehler, President Donald Trump’s special envoy for hostage affairs, reportedly traveled to Iraq last month to push for the release of Israeli-Russian researcher Elizabeth Tsurkov, who was kidnapped in Iraq nearly two years ago…
Hollywood producer Stanley Jaffe, whose “Kramer vs. Kramer” won the Academy Award for Best Picture in 1980, died at 84…
Stanley J. Bushman, a Kansas City-based real estate investor and philanthropist, who previously served as president of the city’s Jewish Community Foundation, died last Friday at 96…
Pic of the Day
Current and incoming Birthright Israel staff and tour educators from the U.S., Canada and Israel meet in the suburbs of Chicago to prepare to lead the Israel trips for young Jewish adults, as part of the Birthright Israel Fellows program, which is run in partnership with The iCenter. This is the first cohort of fellows since the Oct. 7 terror attacks.
“This cohort is especially important as our trip staff are navigating a post-Oct. 7 world,” Gia Arnstein, vice president of education at Birthright Israel, said in a statement. “They need the knowledge, the confidence, and the skills to connect with young people of different backgrounds and perspectives — and to help them build a meaningful and personal connection with Israel.”
Birthdays
Born in Haifa, he served as president of the Central Bank of Brazil and is now president of the Inter-American Development Bank, Ilan Goldfajn…
Born in Venezuela, raised in Israel, now residing in Lakewood, N.J., Rabbi Yitzchak Abadi… Photographer, musician and author of 15 children’s books, Arlene Weiss Alda… Carol Margolis… Director, producer and screenwriter including directing the first of “The Fast and the Furious” film franchise, Rob Cohen… Born in Bombay, British sculptor, he won the 2017 $1 million Genesis Prize for “commitment to Jewish values, the Jewish community and the State of Israel,” Sir Anish Kapoor… Pitching coach who has worked for the Yankees, Reds, Braves, Marlins, Cubs and Padres, Larry Rothschild… Past president of AIPAC, he is the founder and CEO of R.A. Cohen & Associates, a residential developer in New York City, Robert A. Cohen… Former member of the Knesset for the Likud party, he is from the Israeli Druze community, Ayoob Kara… Founder of hedge fund Lone Pine Capital, Stephen Mandel… Sales representative at Paychex, Lynne Blumenthal… Director of institutional stewardship at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, Diane Saltzman… Senior attorney in the DC office of Squire Patton Boggs, Stacey Grundman… Sportscaster for ESPN and a host of “SportsCenter,” Steve Levy… Chief Washington correspondent for CNN and co-host of the Sunday morning program “State of the Union,” Jacob Paul “Jake” Tapper … Founder and CEO at Miller Strategies, Jeff Miller… Israeli film and television actor, Tzachi Halevy… SVP of communications at the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, Brian T. Weiss… Founder and publisher of Fleishigs, a kosher food magazine, Shlomo Klein… Actor and comedian, Samm Levine… Writer, artist and social media personality, she is known for her Daf Reactions series of videos explaining passages from the Talmud posted to TikTok, Miriam P. Anzovin… Lead public affairs specialist at the Association of American Medical Colleges, Talia Schmidt… Member of Congress since 2021, Ritchie Torres (D-NY)… Senior Middle East intelligence specialist at Vcheck, Aaron Magid… Founder and CEO of Serotonin and co-founder and president of Mojito, Amanda Gutterman Cassatt… CEO and co-founder of Wonder Media Network, Jennifer Manning Kaplan… Figure skater who won the 2016 World Junior championship, he competed for Israel at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Daniel Samohin… Israeli Internet personality, model and singer, Anna Zak…