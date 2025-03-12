Your Daily Phil: Jewish groups look to thread a needle over detention of anti-Israel activist

Good Wednesday morning.

In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the dilemmas facing Jewish groups following the controversial detention of an anti-Israel activist.

The Jewish Federations of North America, Secure Community Network, Anti-Defamation League, Community Security Initiative-NY and Community Security Service are warning of expected mass anti-Israel demonstrations across the country in response to the detention of activist Mahmoud Khalil.

The Jewish Agency, the Israeli Ministry of Immigration and Absorption and the Merage Foundation are hosting a Purim-related event in Tel Aviv tonight for Israeli “lone soldiers” who were wounded since the Oct. 7 attacks, in which they will make mishlochei manot for other injured soldiers, take part in a superhero costume competition and see a performance by Israeli comedian Orel Tsabari.

Jewish communal organizations and leaders face a quandary: For years — and particularly since the Oct. 7 terror attacks — they have called for concrete action to address the antisemitic and anti-Zionist protests on college campuses, to hold those responsible to account and to make it clear that these activities will not be tolerated.

But the way in which Mahmoud Khalil, a green card holder and Columbia University graduate who led some of the most virulent — sometimes illegal — protests on the campus, was detained has left those groups and individual leaders in a bind. They are struggling to find a way to balance their opposition to him and his actions and their overall support for the Trump administration cracking down on campus antisemitism with their concerns that his detention may have been unjustified and may then run counter to the rule of law that they have long championed as the cornerstone of Jewish safety and prosperity in the United States, writes eJewishPhilanthropy Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross.

Khalil was arrested in his home on Saturday night by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents who were apparently under the belief that he was in the country on a student visa, not a green card, which he received after marrying a U.S. citizen, who is now eight months pregnant. Unbeknownst to his family, he was taken to a detention facility in Louisiana. The White House said yesterday that its authority to arrest and deport Khalil stems from the 1952 Immigration and Nationality Act, which states that if the secretary of state has “reasonable grounds” to believe that a migrant poses “potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences” to the United States, that person is eligible for deportation. However, immigration attorneys have indicated that this represents a high legal bar, requiring a concrete basis. On Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Jesse M. Furman barred the government from deporting Khalil for now.

This raises philosophical and ethical questions, as well as practical ones. If Khalil’s case turns into an argument over free speech and the right to protest, Jewish groups and leaders could find themselves facing opposition from both left-wing and libertarian figures alike; indeed, they already seem to be. Opposing the arrest of a student protest leader whose activities have caused grave distress to Jewish students over the past 17 months would also call into question their legitimacy as guardians of the Jewish community. It could also damage their relationships with the White House, with whom these groups will have to work for the next four years.

Khalil’s detention also risks reigniting the anti-Israel protests that have largely died down on college campuses, with the Jewish Federations of North America and other communal groups warning today that the National Students for Justice in Palestine has called for a “National Day of Action,” with plans to “take over central spaces on campus, and assert [their] mass power.”

For more conservative Jewish groups, the detention of Khalil and plans for his deportation were greeted warmly. Rabbi Moshe Hauer, executive vice president of the Orthodox Union, told The New York Times that this type of action was more effective than the “drawn-out bureaucratic processes” that had been used in the past, though he too stressed the need for such efforts to abide by U.S. law. “New, aggressive, and legal tactics are clearly needed,” Hauer said.

For groups on the far left, the detention was described as an absolute wrong, with no mention of Khalil’s involvement in protests that have been decried by many as antisemitic. “We unequivocally condemn the arrest of Mahmoud Khalil,” the Workers Circle said in a statement.

Most Jewish organizations, however, strove to strike a balance, highlighting their disapproval of Khalil and the need for due process. The American Jewish Committee said in a statement that it “is appalled by the views and actions of Mahmoud Khalil… U.S. law is clear regarding the necessary predicate that justifies deportation. Under that law, there is a difference between protected speech, even when deplorable, and statements and actions that justify deportation. Should the government prove its case in a prompt and public legal proceeding, and Khalil is afforded due process, then deportation will be fully justified.”

The Anti-Defamation League praised the Trump administration for taking action against non-citizen students who support terrorism, but similarly added: “Any deportation action or revocation of a green card or visa must be undertaken in alignment with required due process protections.”

As the case goes forward and as the White House takes further action against antisemitism on college campuses and beyond, Jewish groups and leaders will likely find themselves navigating support for these efforts in broad terms, while evaluating the specific manner in which the administration goes about them.