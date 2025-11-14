Your Daily Phil: Jewish community set for a pivot as JFNA confab nears

What You Should Know

Some 2,000 Jewish communal leaders, philanthropists and nonprofit officials from North America, Israel and beyond will gather in Washington on Sunday for the start of the Jewish Federations of North America’s annual General Assembly just as the haze of the last two years of war and rising global antisemitism starts to lift, report eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim and Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch.

The Jewish community has become accustomed to emergency mode, JFNA’s president, Eric Fingerhut, told eJP, but he hopes this GA can be a moment for “reflection,” and a pivot. “This gives us a moment to reflect,” said Fingerhut. “When we reflect, we have to reflect on what clearly we were prepared for, and what we weren’t as prepared for as we should have been, so that we can now bolster those areas and prepare for the future.”

The three-day convening will provide an opportunity for Jewish leaders to reveal how they are thinking about Jewish communal priorities in the aftermath of the longest war in Israel’s history. The event’s organizers are billing this period as the start of a “defining moment in Jewish communal life,” according to the description of the Sunday evening plenary that kicks off the conference.

The GA agenda is so far lacking some of the marquee speakers it boasted in recent years, though that may soon change, according to JFNA’s executive vice president, Shira Hutt. The speakers kicking off the GA include Rahm Emanuel, a longtime Democratic official and possible 2028 presidential candidate; authors Sarah Hurwitz and Micah Goodman; CNN contributor Scott Jennings; and Fox News host Jessica Tarlov. There are currently no Trump administration officials listed on the agenda — a change from last year, when Biden administration Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas spoke. “I think that we are, just like last year, bringing really relevant, high-level conversations to the main stage. In addition to, I think, already high-level speakers, there will be some additional names added soon,” Hutt told eJP.

The conference will also mark a turning point in JFNA’s grantmaking. After raising $908 million through its Israel Emergency Campaign in the aftermath of Oct. 7, 2023, the vast majority of which has already been allocated, the organization will be shifting to a new phase. Aptly named “Rebuild Israel,” the new initiative will focus on the long-term rebuilding and recovery of Israeli society. “Our hope and goal is that we continue to raise money to help in wherever areas Israel feels that we could be helpful in rebuilding communities and Jewish life in Israel,” Gary Torgow, JFNA’s board chair, told eJP.

