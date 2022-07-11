Your Daily Phil: JDC absorbs Kahal + Non-Jewish communal pros

INTERVIEW

Striking a balance at the Western Wall

David Silverman/Getty Images

When Israel’s government collapsed last month, sending the country to its fifth national election in less than four years, hopes for revitalizing and implementing a government-approved plan to formally establish a pluralistic prayer space at the Western Wall in Jerusalem crumbled along with it. Now, the so-called “Western Wall compromise,” which also recommended non-Orthodox Jewish representation on the council that manages Judaism’s holiest place of worship, is off the table once again. This is a welcome development for Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, who has served as rabbi of the Western Wall and Holy sites in Israel for some 25 years, who believes in maintaining the long-standing Orthodox customs at the sacred site. In an interview with Jewish Insider’s Ruth Marks Eglash last week, he said it was important to “look at the whole picture” and not get caught up with “sensational headlines” on the matter.

Heart of the Jewish world: Tempers have flared at the Western Wall in recent weeks, with divisions between different Jewish streams and how they view the holy site growing ever more visible in the absence of a viable and implementable solution. Rabinowitz responded to the unrest, calling on all sides “to remove disputes and demonstrations from this sacred site and preserve the Western Wall as a holy and unifying site in the spirit of Jewish heritage and tradition.” From his office inside the newly inaugurated Western Wall Heritage Center, the rabbi acknowledged the challenges of overseeing and managing the place he calls “the heart of the Jewish world.”

Keeping calm: “I need to manage this place on a very thin tightrope so that everyone feels like this is their home,” Rabinowitz continued, noting that “there are extremist groups stoking tempers and seeking to ignite the situation” from both sides. For the most part, however, Rabinowitz contended that the area was calm despite tensions between Jewish groups and clashes between Muslim worshippers and Israeli security forces at the nearby Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, which does have an impact on the atmosphere at the Kotel.

Place for all Jews: “This is the biggest synagogue in the world,” the rabbi said. “Before corona[virus], 12 million people visited a year and out of those, nearly everyone, 99.9%, came here in peace… This is the closest we can get to the Temple, it’s the place where people come and open their hearts – there’s a reason it’s called the Wailing Wall.” “People should not be coming here to express their worldview,” he added, highlighting that he would not allow any Jewish group – non-Orthodox or Orthodox – to act this way. “This should be the place where all Jews find the things they have in common.”

belonging

Non-Jews in Jewish communal workplaces

iStock

“Over the 10 years that I have worked in the Jewish communal sector, I have experienced highs and lows in my own journey of belonging within the field. Last month, I had the privilege of attending JPro’s “Going Places, Together” conference, where I connected with colleagues and friends, met amazing and inspiring professionals from across the Jewish communal sector and spent many hours talking about the organization where I have had the honor of working for the past decade, Gateways: Access to Jewish Education. I felt a profound sense of pride, gratitude and belonging that was striking and deeply moving for me, given the one anomaly of my chosen career path – that I am not Jewish,” writes Deirdre Munley, chief strategy and operating officer at Gateways: Access to Jewish Education, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Religiously diverse workforce: “First, it is important to establish that there are a significant number of non-Jews in this field. Leading Edge’s 2021 Employee Engagement survey report, the most comprehensive workplace assessment of Jewish communal organizations, found that nearly half of all respondents self-identified on the survey as something other than Jewish for religion (including atheist, agnostic and those who preferred not to answer). This number has risen consistently in every year of the survey, from 27% in 2016 to 49% in the 2021 report. While the survey is opt-in and thus may not fully capture the composition of the sector as a whole, Leading Edge estimates that as of 2021 as much as half of the field has participated in one of their surveys. And while some of those who preferred not to answer regarding religion may indeed be Jewish, undoubtedly there is rich religious diversity within the workforce that powers Jewish communal organizations.”

Sense of belonging: “So what contributes to non-Jews’ sense of belonging in Jewish communal workplaces, and what can organizations, leaders/supervisors and colleagues do to proactively support these staff? From my own experience and from discussions with non-Jewish colleagues in the field (unscientifically), certain themes have emerged about what has contributed to our experiences of belonging. Unsurprisingly, much of what can be helpful in inclusion practices generally holds true here as well.”

