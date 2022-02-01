Your Daily Phil: Israel’s president observes mourning customs in UAE + Colleagues remember Cheryl Aronson

Good Tuesday morning!

Tributes poured in across the Jewish world on Monday as colleagues and friends learned of the sudden death of Cheryl Aronson, 58, a Hillel International executive who had previously worked for decades at Combined Jewish Philanthropies (CJP), Boston’s Jewish federation.

Aronson died on Sunday night at her Boston-area home, where she lived with her mother. Friends told eJewishPhilanthropy that Aronson, a lifelong Bostonian, dedicated her life to serving the Jewish community.

“She was an amazing human being with enormous care and concern for the Jewish people and all people,” Nancy Kaufman, the former CEO of the National Council of Jewish Women, who had been friends with Aronson for more than three decades, told eJP. “It’s shocking and a huge loss. She was smart and she was passionate, and a consummate professional. She could work with everyone in the community.”

Aronson worked at CJP for more than 30 years, and in 2007 founded the organization’s IACT campus engagement program, Which engages college students in Jewish life after they return from Birthright Israel, the free 10-day Israel trips. “It is impossible to overstate her love of and dedication to Jewish life, Israel and the Jewish people,” Rabbi Marc Baker, CJP’s president and CEO, said in a statement. CJP’s former president, Barry Shrage, told eJP that Aronson was “a force of nature but the nicest, sweetest human being at the same time.” He added, “We had a lot of nice ideas, but Cheryl made stuff happen.”

In 2020, she went to work for Hillel International, which partnered on IACT. Adam Lehman, Hillel’s president and CEO, told eJP that Aronson had “enormous and enduring impact.” He added, “Her passionate commitment to Jewish peoplehood, Israel and a strong Jewish future has inspired countless young Jews, together with the thousands of Jewish community professionals who had the privilege of working with Cheryl during the past three decades.”

Soon after Hillel International announced Aronson’s death on Facebook on Monday, friends posted messages of shock and mourning about her loss — some recounting posts or comments she had just made days earlier.

“Our WhatsApp conversation was like our mini Kotel: we shared the best of moments and the worst,” wrote Michelle Rojas-Tal, The Jewish Agency for Israel’s central emissary to Hillel International, on Monday. “You were always there for me, personally and professionally and I will forever be grateful for that. When I [texted] you this morning to check in and didn’t hear back, something was wrong. You always wrote back…”

Atty Garfinkel-Berry, director for Hillel of Northern Nevada, wrote, “May her memory be a blessing to all who knew her. May her name be used for a blessing within our Hillel movement and by all who knew her heart. May her work serve as an inspiration and a standard for us all. May we prove worthy of her legacy.”