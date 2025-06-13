Your Daily Phil: Israelis, world Jewry brace for what’s next after Israeli strike on Iran

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD WITH EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

After years of planning and threats, the Israel Defense Forces launched a massive, multifaceted preemptive strike against Iran, targeting its nuclear facilities and military leadership, in a predawn operation today dubbed in English “Rising Lion.”

The attack, which was carried out by some 200 aircraft, a secret drone base established within Iranian territory by the Mossad intelligence service and other, unspecified means, is believed to have killed many Iranian senior officers from both the country’s normal military and its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, as well as top scientists from the country’s nuclear program. Several atomic and conventional military facilities were also targeted in the strikes. Read eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider’s coverage of the strike here.

Israeli officials described the strike not as a one-off attack but as the opening salvo of a war, which they told Israeli media may last at least several weeks.

International Jewish groups have almost universally expressed solidarity with Israel and its people in the wake of the preemptive strike, and security-focused organizations have warned Jewish communities around the world to go on high alert in light of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ history of targeting Jewish and Israeli sites abroad. Read more about Jewish security groups’ warnings and Jewish communal responses below.

The response in Congress was mixed, with Republican lawmakers largely hailing the Israeli campaign, as some Democrats warned of a wider conflict. The White House, which has been working to negotiate with Iran over its nuclear program, both applauded the strikes and distanced itself from them, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio noting in a statement they were a “unilateral” Israeli action.

Iran’s military has vowed to retaliate, saying that Israel had “crossed all red lines” and that there would be “no limits in responding to this crime.” A state of emergency was declared in Israel, and Israelis were instructed to remain in close proximity to bomb shelters or other fortified areas. Israeli airspace was also closed to commercial flights. More on the Israeli home front’s preparations below.

A few hours after the attack began, the Israeli military said that roughly 100 armed drones, as well as ballistic missiles, had been launched from Iran toward Israel. Soon after, the IDF said that it had “control over the situation” and that it had intercepted incoming missiles and drones. The Jordan military also said that it had intercepted several unmanned aerial vehicles in its airspace.

Following this initial wave, the IDF Home Front Command instructed Israelis that they no longer had to stay near bomb shelters. However, most other safety directives, namely the closure of nonessential businesses and a ban on public gatherings, remained in effect. In accordance with military directives, the country’s chief rabbis have directed synagogues to forgo Shabbat services.