Your Daily Phil: Israeli tech entrepreneurs give back + Congress members urge action on Title VI rules

A bipartisan group of nearly 40 members of Congress sent a letter to the Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) urging it to place more focus on combating campus antisemitism. The letter, dated Feb. 4, asks the OCR to “re-prioritize the rulemaking process for Title VI,” and comes just days after an eJewishPhilanthropy report that the process — which aims to codify civil rights protections for Jewish students — has been pushed back more than two years.

The letter was led by Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA), and the lead Republican signatory was Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska. In addition to highlighting the delay in regulations, the letter asks the OCR to provide assistance to combat campus antisemitism, and to address what it called “significant delays” in investigating Title VI complaints of antisemitism, some of which have been pending since 2018. Title VI of the Civil Rights Act prohibits discrimination in federally funded institutions, including public universities.

“Jewish students need assistance and protection from the growing threat of antisemitism on American campuses,” read the letter, which was addressed to Education Department Assistant Secretary Catherine Lhamon, who heads the OCR. “These delays in processing Title VI complaints are delaying justice and potentially allowing discrimination to persist on campuses throughout the country.”

An Education Department spokesperson acknowledged receipt of the letter and told eJP it would respond directly to the members of Congress. Last week, OCR opened a Title VI investigation into allegations of antisemitism at a Brooklyn College graduate program — its first since the beginning of the Biden administration.

“As a co-chair of the Bipartisan Antisemitism Task Force in Congress, I wanted to ensure that the Office for Civil Rights at the Department of Education is doing all they can to protect our students and our campuses from instances of discrimination and antisemitism,” Lieu told eJP. “I simply do not believe that we have time to waste on this issue.”

Organizations that have filed Title VI antisemitism complaints praised the letter. “At a time when anti-Semitism is spiking across the country and particularly on college campuses, now is not the time to hit pause on much-needed federal guidance,” said Kenneth Marcus, Lhamon’s predecessor as assistant secretary, and the director of the Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law, which filed the Brooklyn College complaint.

The pro-Israel group StandWithUs, which also has two such complaints pending, likewise praised the letter. And William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, told eJP that “the rise in campus antisemitism requires immediate action from the Department of Education.”