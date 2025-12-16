Your Daily Phil: Israeli psychotrauma experts send help to terror-struck Australia

Worthy Reads

Here to Stay: In The Times of Israel, Israeli President Isaac Herzog pens a Hanukkah message to Jews in Australia and around the world. “As we mourn the devastating loss of our 15 dear sisters and brothers and pray for the recovery of the dozens of others who were injured, the ancient story of Hanukkah serves as a source of comfort, inspiration, and direction at this moment of searing pain for Jews around the world. The Hanukkah story tells of a stubborn Jewish minority who stood up to a mighty empire to fight for their freedom. It celebrates the triumph of light over darkness. And it’s a story of survival for the ages. … To our brothers and sisters in Australia and to Jewish communities everywhere facing this hatred: please know that here in Israel, we feel and share your pain. Just as you have stood with us, fought for our hostages, and supported our soldiers, we stand together with you, shoulder-to-shoulder, in the fight against this violent hatred.” [TOI]

Defense Against Despair: In The New York Times, Rabbi Sharon Brous expresses her sadness and frustration with the reality that yet another Jewish holiday will now be associated with a deadly attack on the Jewish People. “I’m tired of looking for the silver lining after such tragedies. I no longer want to hear, after a mass shooting, of the remarkable ways a community came together. I don’t want platitudes and pieties. … I don’t want to celebrate resiliency; I want to see reform. But as a spiritual matter, I urgently need the silver lining. I need the hints of humanity that remind us that what is is not what must be. The quiet insistence that there is more light than darkness in this world, that tenderness and love can prevail over even the most virulent hatred. Give me the counterfactual that makes it impossible to fall into despair, that will keep me from slipping into the self-defeating certainty of our impending doom.” [NYTimes]

Reject False Binaries: In The Atlantic, Zalman Rothschild reflects on the life and spirit of his friend Rabbi Eli Schlanger, killed in the Bondi Beach shooting in the middle of doing the type of Jewish communal work he’d dreamt about when they were teenagers together. “Schlanger was a fierce defender of Israel, yet he devoted his life to building Jewish community wherever Jews choose to live. He believed that Jewishness is not reducible to Zionism, and that Jewish survival requires more than fear-driven politics. It requires confidence: in Judaism itself, in the Jewish community, and in the possibility of living openly and proudly as Jews. Hanukkah means dedication — and not to false binaries. Hanukkah’s lesson is not that anti-Semitic hatred is ineradicable, but that Jewish survival has always involved refusing the terms imposed by others. It challenges Jews to be more Jewish, not less moral; more committed, not more extreme. These, too, are acts of survival.” [TheAtlantic]

Gathering Storm: In The Free Press, Rabbi David Wolpe and former U.S. antisemitism envoy Deborah Lipstadt consider how antisemitic rhetoric and protests are affecting public Jewish life. “These chants, attacks, and endorsements from public personalities are designed to make Jews think twice about gathering with other Jews, going to kosher restaurants, putting a mezuzah on the doorpost of their apartments or dorm rooms, or even wearing a Jewish star around their necks. … We are a people too wise to be hysterical but too experienced to be naive. The greatest enemy we face now is indifference. If the moral people of the world do not stand with us to denounce and expunge this kind of behavior so destructive to the fabric of any healthy society, especially one founded on the promise of freedom and equality, the consequences will not only be dire for the Jewish people — they will be dire for democracies, the rule of law, and the civilization we cherish.” [FreePress]