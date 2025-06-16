Your Daily Phil: Israeli civil society confronts Iranian barrages

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD WITH EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

Each time I carry our nearly-11-month-old baby while I also grip the hands of her two “older” siblings (both under the age of 5) as we walk down the stairs to our bomb shelter, I am washed in a rush of initial panic, followed by a feeling of relief that we made it to the closest thing we have to safety. And then, all I can think about is Yosef.

Yosef, whose last name I am withholding, is one of the people to whom I deliver “Meals on Wheels” once a week. He has one leg and lives on the top floor of an old four-story apartment building that has a tin roof and no elevator. He is the highlight of my weekly Meals on Wheels deliveries. Because of his building’s lack of elevator, he doesn’t get out much (though his family does visit often), so he’s eager to kibitz, and he always offers me a cold drink and, normally, a Medjool date.

When there are sirens, Yosef has nowhere safe to go. His apartment does not have a fortified room, known by its Hebrew acronym mamad, as it was built before legislation went into effect requiring them. He has no way to get down the stairs to the shelter in the basement of the building, and his stairwell — the location people normally go if they don’t have a bomb shelter — might as well be open to the sky with its thin tin roof.

And Yosef is far from alone. A December 2023 study by disability nonprofit Access Israel found that 42% of people with disabilities in Israel — hundreds of thousands of people — do not have access to bomb shelters or fortified rooms.

This situation has already been deadly: Many of the at least 24 people who have been killed in Iranian missile strikes were found to have been unable to reach fortified areas, often because of physical access issues.

While Yosef and others are unable to reach nearby bomb shelters because of their physical disabilities, there are also entire communities in Israel — particularly those in the country’s geographic and socioeconomic periphery — who have no fortified areas whatsoever. While some of those situations could also be solved relatively simply, many of them are more complicated — some Druze and Arab towns were built densely, not leaving ample room to build new bomb shelters or add fortified rooms to existing buildings; the lack of infrastructure in unrecognized Bedouin villages offers its own challenges.

Those issues should be addressed as well — and indeed there are organizations working to do so — but I think about Yosef, someone with such a far simpler, well-defined problem that we, as a country and as a Jewish People, could easily solve, but which we ultimately have not.

Speaking to Yosef today, I told him to take care of himself. “I’m trying,” he replied, “despite the circumstances.”

While millions of Israelis at this point have experienced the panic of having to run to a bomb shelter — including many, like me, who are doing it alone as their partner or spouse is stranded abroad — tens of thousands more have felt the far deeper terror of not being able to.

However this war ends, when this war ends, we need to do better for people like Yosef.