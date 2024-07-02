Your Daily Phil: Israel Tennis and Education Center memorializes one of its fallen

Worthy Reads

Time for Splendor?: In the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, Jackie Hajdenberg spotlights the Hadar Institute as the egalitarian traditional Jewish study organization unveils a new plan for its future. “The new strategic plan throws into the open a question that those watching Hadar’s ascendance have begun to ask: Is Hadar the flagship of a new denomination, taking a place alongside — or even, in some ways, supplanting — the Reform and especially Conservative movements? And can it avoid the pitfalls that have bedeviled older institutions? Hadar’s founders reject the premise as limiting and antiquated. Somewhat like the Hasidic movement Chabad, which runs outreach centers and programs the world over, they want to have something to offer all Jews, not just a subset… The core of the institute’s vision is, as it has been since Hadar’s inauguration, a belief that rigorous Jewish learning has for too long been primarily the domain of spaces where there is little access for rank-and-file Jews who are also committed to gender egalitarianism and LGBTQ+ inclusion. In the coming years, the group plans to launch its own versions of institutions that have long comprised the infrastructure of American Jewish religious communities: a regular national convention, a handful of on-campus chapters, at least two new synagogues, and a second rabbinical student cohort. It also plans to expand its offerings in Israel…” [JTA]

Camp Conversations: In Haaretz, Eric Yoffie lays out why and how Jewish summer camps should educate their campers about Israel and Zionism. “As Jewish camps open for the summer across America, camp directors and staff are struggling with an agonizing question: How to teach Israel to Jewish kids in the post-October 7 era? How to make these kids feel love for Israel, and advocate for it, while also being thoughtful critics of the Jewish state? Will they succeed? I hate to say it, but probably not. American Jews do not know how to do Israel education, and when they try it, it is mostly a disaster. That said, the need for sophisticated Israel instruction has never been more urgent… And what would be the primary elements of this vision? I would begin with the following: A belief in a Jewish and democratic Israel; a commitment to a two-state reality where both Israelis and Palestinians can live securely and in peace; a rejection of Kahanist lunacy and radical settler ideology; an unshakeable love of Zion; an affirmation of the need for Israeli power of deterrence; a promise of individual equality and human rights for all citizens of the Jewish state; non-stop effort to ease and ultimately end the occupation; and a declaration of permanent resistance to Hamas and its Iranian sponsors who engage in acts of genocidal murder against the Jewish people. Will most of our young people rally to this vision? They will, I believe, if we teach it thoughtfully, and allow our kids to have their say.” [Haaretz]

Leave AI Out of It: According to a new Give.org special report on donor trust, the areas most important for gaining donor trust are how a charity spends its money, whether the charity’s appeals are truthful and accurate and whether the charity adequately protects donor information. Respondents also indicated some wariness about the use of AI in fundraising. “When asked to imagine a charity using artificial intelligence (AI) in its information and solicitation materials, most participants (51.2%) describe their reaction as hesitant (34.5%) or negative (16.8%), but there is also a significant portion with a positive (21.0%) or very positive (17.2%) reaction. Millennials are most likely to have a positive (25.3%) or very positive (32.4%) reaction to the use of AI in charity solicitation appeals… Participants with a household income of $200,000 or more are most likely (70.3%) to be discouraged from giving based on a charity solicitation appeal including an AI-generated image. When asked to imagine charity appeals including AI-generated images representing a disaster zone or children served by the organization, the majority of participants [both older and younger] say they would be discouraged from giving by the use of AI-generated images.” [Give.org]