Your Daily Phil: Israel opens first School of Prosthetics as war-related disabilities rise

In the wake of Sunday’s terror attack at a community hannukiah-lighting event at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, the local Jewish community finds itself in an increasingly untenable position. After two years of heightened antisemitism in Australia, including the firebombing of a synagogue with congregants inside and culminating in this week’s deadly attack, the country’s Jewish community has deep, justified grievances with its own government, which has been unable — or unwilling — to protect it over the past two years, or even to embrace it now after its worst-ever tragedy.

In what one local Jewish leader described to eJewishPhilanthropy as “insane” and “completely bizarre,” Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has yet to meet with Jewish survivors of the Bondi Beach shooting — the deadliest terror attack in the country’s history — even as he has found time to meet with Ahmed al-Ahmed, the Muslim man who disarmed one of the terrorists before being shot multiple times. (Albanese told local media today that he has spoken with relatives of survivors, and he has met with Jewish communal leaders since the attack.)

Yet the criticism against the Australian government coming from Israel, which has its own issues with Canberra — particularly related to its recent recognition of a Palestinian state — puts the local Jewish community in the position of appearing to have closer loyalties to a foreign government than its own.

These tensions, between the Australian Jewish community’s desire for support from Israel and world Jewry and its need to address local antisemitism on its own, were on full display yesterday during a special discussion in the Knesset’s Committee for Immigration, Absorption and Diaspora Affairs. Three representatives from the Australian Jewish community addressed the session: Rabbi Yaakov Lieder, the uncle of Rabbi Eli Schlanger, who was murdered in the attack; Jillian Segal, the government’s special envoy to combat antisemitism; and Rabbi Benjamin Elton, who leads Sydney’s Great Synagogue.

“The federal government in Australia is not doing enough to root out antisemitism. Jews are afraid to live in Australia,” Lieder said, addressing the committee over Zoom in Hebrew. He also called for Israel to recognize those killed and injured in Sunday’s attack as “victims of terror,” which would provide them with Israeli state benefits. He was assured that this would be done soon, under a 2023 government decision that expanded Israel’s definition of “victims of terror” to include non-Israeli Jews killed in antisemitic attacks abroad.

Addressing the committee, Segal said that she was pushing for the immediate implementation of a plan that she had prepared to address antisemitism in Australia, which was presented to the government this summer. “That is the ‘ask’ now,” she said. “Although [the government] condemns antisemitism — of course, they condemn it — but they will absolutely implement the plan because it has to affect all parts of society. And that is what people are calling for, what the Jewish community is calling for, what I’m calling for, and we expect the government to respond in the affirmative. But we are still waiting.”

Elton reiterated the call for the Australian government to have a “swift and comprehensive response to [Segal’s] antisemitism reports, which has been lacking, and to take responsibility for the protection of Australian Jewish citizens.” Referring specifically to the Israeli government, Elton said that Australian Jewry needed “moral support” and “proper forms of diplomatic encouragement,” but warned against Israeli officials intervening directly. “I don’t think we want or need diagnoses from far off of exactly what the problem is and exactly what the solution is, because that is very rarely known by foreign governments. There is the expertise here in Australia, by Jillian Segal and other Jewish communal bodies in the [Australian] states and nationally, who have analyzed the problem and have begun to develop solutions to it,” he said.

