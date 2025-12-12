Your Daily Phil: IsraAid cuts 20% of HQ staff, 2 global missions amid shortfall

Worthy Reads

Beyond Our Walls: In his column for the Israel Policy Forum, Michael Koplow advises American Jews to take a pause from their infighting to note how the rest of the country is interpreting U.S. Jewry’s relationship to Israel and Zionism. “[W]e cannot possibly expect those outside of our community to be less confused about Israel’s role in Jewish identity than we are. This is not just an academic question; it is almost de rigueur on the far left to treat Zionism as a dirty word, while on the MAGA right anti-Israel views are quickly becoming a litmus test as the most popular right-wing podcasters and influencers inveigh against alleged Israeli capture of U.S. policy. … Americans increasingly are determining that anti-Israel views are fine and also divorced from how they feel about Jews. If Israel is critical to our Jewish identity, as it is for so many of us, we have to do more than make claims about anti-Zionism being antisemitism or complain about double standards. We have to do a better job of explaining why Israel matters to us, and not just take it as a matter of faith that it should be obvious.” [IsraelPolicyForum]

They Took Charge: In Persuasion, William Deresiewicz shares his impressions from a recent month-long visit to Israel. “This was a citizenry, I grasped, that had been abandoned by its government. Before October 7, when the latter had failed to prevent the attacks. On October 7, when it had failed to mount an effective response. After October 7, when it had failed to provide the victims, including hundreds of thousands displaced from the vicinity of Gaza and the northern border, with anything like adequate support. … And yet, into that void, had stepped the citizenry itself. … The country may be traumatized, in other words, but it is not demoralized. Instead, it has responded to the crisis with the sense of solidarity, the talent for organization, and the ethos of mutual aid that lie deep in Jewish culture, the products of millennia of life in the Diaspora, when Jews had no one to rely on but themselves, and that have characterized the country since the earliest days of the Zionist return. The one thing that Israelis understand, at least when circumstances force them to, is that they are all in it together. That they share a fate.” [Persuasion]

Where the Heart Is: In The Wall Street Journal, Mark Oppenheimer reflects on the value of spending Jewish holidays at home. “Being at home is a ritual, as religious, in its way, as remembering the Maccabees’ inextinguishable lamp or the exodus from Egypt. Being in my house, the only one our family has ever lived in, eating, laughing, arguing — it’s how I want to celebrate my good fortune, when the seasons call me to. … The stories of the Hebrew Bible frequently relate to central questions of family life: where to settle, whom to marry, when to have children. There are no desert hermits in our tradition, only moms and dads tending home fires. Judaism isn’t a celestial religion, lifting us into the clouds. Nor is there any commandment to spread the religion over the face of the earth. We have no obligation to travel far and wide, to make religious pilgrimages. Rather, we are directed to make Jewish families, and then to make their homes centers of Jewish life.” [WSJ]