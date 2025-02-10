Your Daily Phil: Innovation ‘thinkubator’ Jumpstart comes to a close

Good Monday morning.

In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we examine the reactions to the latest release of Israeli hostages, who were starved and reportedly tortured.

The Israel branch of the pluralist Hadar Institute will host a screening tonight of the documentary “Centered: Joe Lieberman,” followed by an onstage discussion with the former vice presidential candidate’s stepson and rosh yeshiva of Hadar, Rabbi Ethan Tucker.

Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund is inaugurating the “Iron Swords Forest,” Israel’s largest memorial forest, tomorrow morning near Be’eri Forest, just outside the Gaza Strip, in honor of the victims and fallen soldiers from the Oct. 7 terror attacks and the Israel-Hamas war.

The Israel Climate Change Conference will kick off tomorrow morning at Beersheva’s Ben-Gurion University.

The Paley Foundation will hold its 10th anniversary conference tomorrow morning, focused on “Israel’s security challenges and the Haredi society,” featuring former top military officials and politicians from across the political spectrum.

The images of Or Levy, Eli Sharabi and Ohad Ben Ami emerging gaunt, starved and pale from Hamas captivity on Saturday viscerally confirmed what had long been known through military intelligence assessments, interviews with other released captives and media reports — that the hostages, specifically the men, are being deliberately starved and severely mistreated, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

As he was paraded across a stage in front of a mob of armed, masked men, Sharabi — whose entire family was murdered in the Oct. 7 massacres — gave a glimpse into the psychological torture that he was subjected to, being pressed by his captor to tell the crowd that he was “happy to be returing to my family, my friends, to my wife and my daughters.” He only learned of their deaths upon returning to Israel.

Though there was joy at Ben Ami’s reunion with his wife, who had also been taken hostage, and daughters and at Levy, whose wife was murdered in the attacks (which he also had not been told while in captivity), returning to his 3-year-old son, the general response in Israel and beyond to the release of the three hostages was markedly different than in the previous rounds.

Almost immediately comparisons were made to the similarly skeletal images of survivors of the Holocaust. And in the days since their release, a fuller, more dire picture of their suffering over the past 16 months has emerged. Family members of the hostages have shared with the Israeli press their loved ones’ experiences in captivity: being choked, gagged, burned and more.

The family of one hostage told Israel’s Channel 13 that in some cases the hostages were forced to choose which of them would — and wouldn’t — be given food. Another told Channel 12 that he was kept chained to the floor for 15 months, having to relearn to walk shortly before his release.

“These brutal conditions have severe health consequences. [There is a] significant decline in their conditions, which raises deep and serious concerns about the fates of those who remain in captivity,” a senior doctor at Sheba Medical Center, which received two of the hostages, told reporters.

The released hostages also brought information about those still in captivity, including those whose fates were previously unknown, such as Alon Ohel, who was held with Sharabi and Levy and who turned 24 today. “He has shrapnel in his eye, he has shrapnel in his shoulder, he has shrapnel in his arm. My Alon was bound — bound! — in chains, this entire time, and they had almost no food,” Ohel’s mother, Idit, said on Channel 12 last night based on information she had recently been given. “I don’t think there’s a single mother who could accept that her son is hungry — hungry for food — and chained in shackles for so many days,” she sobbed, demanding that he be released “tomorrow.”

The hostages’ emaciated conditions and news about their treatment, and that of the remaining hostages, have spurred renewed calls for the Israeli government to see through the full hostage-release and cease-fire deal, despite opposition from some ministers and parts of Israeli society to the agreement, which would entail having the Israeli military permanently withdraw from Gaza and leave Hamas in power. For other parts of Israeli society, mainly on the right, Hamas’ treatment of the hostages has reinforced their determination for Israel to abandon the agreement and resume military operations to destroy the terror group.

“The images of Eli, Ohad and Or upon their release are deeply distressing. Starved and tortured by Hamas terrorists,” American Jewish Committee CEO Ted Deutch said. “This is a race against time. Every hostage must come home. Now.”

In a video statement, Rachel and Jon Goldberg-Polin, whose son Hersh was kidnapped from the same bomb shelter as Levy and was later executed by Hamas terrorists, called on President Donald Trump and his Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff to renegotiate the hostage-release deal to make it “bigger and faster — All 76 hostages out this week. End of war. Who benefits from dragging it out for so long? Not the people of this region. Let’s get it done right now.”

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One while flying to the Super Bowl in New Orleans yesterday, Trump indicated an interest in just that. “They looked like Holocaust survivors. They were in horrible condition,” he said. “I don’t know how much longer we can take that… We’re going to lose our patience.”