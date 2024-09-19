Your Daily Phil: IAC summit will be an emotional balancing act
Good Thursday morning.
In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a delegation of Jewish medical professionals raising awareness of antisemitism in their field on Capitol Hill and on the challenges facing the federal Nonprofit Security Grant Program. We feature an opinion piece by Yehuda Kurtzer about an alternative model for rabbinic training that can help address North America’s rabbi shortage. Also in this newsletter: P.J. Pearlstone, Ellie Zeiler and Molly Hess. We’ll start with an interview with Israeli American Council CEO Elan Carr about balancing grief and empowerment at the organization’s annual summit, which kicks off today.
The ninth annual Israeli American Council (IAC) National Summit, a three-day gathering opening today in Washington, D.C., and expected to draw 3,000 people, will be an “important show of influence for the Jewish community” as the presidential election nears, Elan Carr, the group’s CEO, told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen in advance of the event.
The summit’s timing just weeks ahead of the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 attacks will also allow for a “deeply moving show of commemoration of the tragedy and suffering we have all felt for the last year,” he said.
One of the largest Jewish gatherings of the year, the opening plenary on Thursday evening will focus on commemorating Oct. 7 and feature a keynote address from GOP presidential nominee former President Donald Trump.
Carr noted that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, were also invited to speak but declined due to scheduling conflicts. Carr expressed hope that Biden and Harris will send video remarks, but he had not received confirmation as of Wednesday.
“We’re not concerned” about appearing to be a partisan organization when Trump speaks “because we made it very clear that we invited the president, vice president and the former president, [and] we have [Biden] administration officials coming,” Carr told eJP.
Friday’s plenary will focus on the fight against antisemitism, with panels such as “Philanthropists on the front lines: How donors can make a difference for the Jewish people” and “Taking antisemitism to court: A legal solution to antisemitic harassment.” Friday’s speakers will include British conservative political commentator Douglas Murray; Noa Tishby, former Israeli special envoy for combating antisemitism; Eylon Levy, former Israeli government spokesperson; Jonathan Schanzer, senior vice president of research at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies; and Andrey Kozlov, who was held in Hamas captivity for eight months.
The third plenary, on Saturday, is “all about the future,” Carr said. “About our kids, our grandkids. It’s about unity and the Abraham Accords, all of the things that we can look forward to in a world where the Jewish people are united and Israeli innovation is celebrated.” Speakers scheduled for Saturday include Ofir Akunis, the Israeli consul general in New York, and Michael Oren, former Israeli ambassador to the U.S.
“The stakes are so high today for the Jewish people because of what’s happening in the Middle East and the threats Israel faces,” Carr said. “What’s happening globally with rising antisemitism — there could not possibly be a more important time for IAC to bring our powerful, strong community together and to unite Israeli Americans and Jewish Americans into one community focused on our collective Jewish future. That’s what this conference is about.”
ON THE HILL
Medical professionals meet with congressional offices to discuss antisemitism in their field
A group of 40 medical professionals and other Jewish leaders from across the country, organized by the Jewish Federations of North America, came to Capitol Hill on Wednesday and met with 25 congressional offices in a bid to bring awareness to increasing antisemitism in the medical field and ask lawmakers to take action, reports Marc Rod for eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider.
Targets of invective: Michelle Stravitz, CEO of the American Jewish Medical Association — a group formed after the Oct. 7 attacks out of a WhatsApp group of physicians discussing the explosion of antisemitism in the field — said the issues Jewish professionals face are multifaceted: medical professionals, institutions and associations directing hatred toward Jewish physicians; physicians publicly expressing antisemitic views; medical students marginalizing their Jewish peers; and medical school faculty mistreating Jewish students; and providers expressing threatening views about Jewish patients.
Patients impacted, too: Danielle Gross, a therapist from Phoenix, said that she’s heard from two people in the Jewish community in Phoenix that they were dropped by their therapists when they wanted to talk about their feelings about the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel, part of a broader pattern of issues that has emerged in the counseling field since the attacks. Gross said she came to the Hill to communicate to lawmakers “how prevalent antisemitism is and that it is occurring in the health-care field, and really just to bring light so there can be some sort of action and boundary that this is not acceptable.” She said lawmakers and staff were “very receptive” but also “really shocked” about the issues, given that attention has centered on issues on campuses.
Read the full report here
COMMUNITY CONCERNS
‘We still have a lot more to do’ to ensure sufficient security grant funding, Schumer says
While touting successes in increasing funding for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program in the national security supplemental bill, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Wednesday that “we still have a lot more to do” to ensure that all synagogues and institutions in need of protection can receive help, reports Marc Rod for eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider.
Not meeting the need: Despite the additional injection of funding from the supplemental bill, a significant increase in application volume meant the NSGP funded fewer than half of all requests in the 2024 grant cycle. “The number of applicants for funding has always been high. It’s increased dramatically, of course, after Oct. 7,” Schumer said during a briefing on NSGP and Jewish community security organized by Jewish groups on Capitol Hill. “I’ll continue to work with law enforcement and groups like [those] that are exemplified in this room … to fight back against the forces of antisemitism.”
JEWISH LEADERSHIP PIPELINE
We need more great rabbis
“When I started working at the Shalom Hartman Institute nearly 15 years ago, I found myself regularly addressed, and often introduced, as ‘Rabbi Kurtzer,’” writes Yehuda Kurtzer, president of the Shalom Hartman Institute, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
What’s in a name?: “I suppose it is a reasonable assumption that an educator of rabbis running an institute that loves rabbis would himself be a rabbi… Over the years, I’ve come to believe that there is a deeper reason why Jews want their teachers and leaders to be rabbis, even if they do so unwittingly, and that is because we, the Jews, need rabbis. The rabbi is the oldest, most venerable and perhaps the most important model of a Jewish professional leader. For nearly two millennia, our rabbis have been carriers of Jewish tradition through scholarship and teaching; interpreters of the world in ways that ensure our continuity; gatekeepers of our communities; pastors in our times of need; representatives of our community to governments and the public; and the exemplars of what it means to be Jewish. When we use the term rabbi, even when it does not quite fit, we are saying something about the creativity, compassion and excellence that we hope and look for in our leaders.”
A new pathway: “There are many reasons why the [rabbinic] field has shrunk, why there has been a decline in enrollment in liberal rabbinical seminaries and why many jobs continue to go unfilled… but I believe our need for more outstanding rabbinic leaders for the North American Jewish community requires some radical experimentation, beginning with new approaches to rabbinic training. Earlier this year, we at the Shalom Hartman Institute of North America, in partnership with the Jim Joseph Foundation, quietly launched one such radical experiment, which we are calling Rabbanut North America: The Hartman Beit Midrash for New North American Rabbis.”
Pic of the Day
New York Times columnist Bret Stephens, inaugural editor-in-chief of the journal Sapir, delivers the keynote address on Wednesday evening at ANU-Museum of the Jewish People’s gala at the Mandarin Oriental in Manhattan.
“It’s not Israel that I’m worried about,” Stephens told attendees. “It’s American Jews that I’m worried about,” he said, referring t0 the surge of antisemitism in America.
