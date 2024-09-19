Your Daily Phil: IAC summit will be an emotional balancing act

Good Thursday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a delegation of Jewish medical professionals raising awareness of antisemitism in their field on Capitol Hill and on the challenges facing the federal Nonprofit Security Grant Program. We feature an opinion piece by Yehuda Kurtzer about an alternative model for rabbinic training that can help address North America’s rabbi shortage. Also in this newsletter: P.J. Pearlstone, Ellie Zeiler and Molly Hess. We’ll start with an interview with Israeli American Council CEO Elan Carr about balancing grief and empowerment at the organization’s annual summit, which kicks off today.

The ninth annual Israeli American Council (IAC) National Summit, a three-day gathering opening today in Washington, D.C., and expected to draw 3,000 people, will be an “important show of influence for the Jewish community” as the presidential election nears, Elan Carr, the group’s CEO, told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen in advance of the event.

The summit’s timing just weeks ahead of the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 attacks will also allow for a “deeply moving show of commemoration of the tragedy and suffering we have all felt for the last year,” he said.

One of the largest Jewish gatherings of the year, the opening plenary on Thursday evening will focus on commemorating Oct. 7 and feature a keynote address from GOP presidential nominee former President Donald Trump.

Carr noted that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, were also invited to speak but declined due to scheduling conflicts. Carr expressed hope that Biden and Harris will send video remarks, but he had not received confirmation as of Wednesday.

“We’re not concerned” about appearing to be a partisan organization when Trump speaks “because we made it very clear that we invited the president, vice president and the former president, [and] we have [Biden] administration officials coming,” Carr told eJP.

Friday’s plenary will focus on the fight against antisemitism, with panels such as “Philanthropists on the front lines: How donors can make a difference for the Jewish people” and “Taking antisemitism to court: A legal solution to antisemitic harassment.” Friday’s speakers will include British conservative political commentator Douglas Murray; Noa Tishby, former Israeli special envoy for combating antisemitism; Eylon Levy, former Israeli government spokesperson; Jonathan Schanzer, senior vice president of research at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies; and Andrey Kozlov, who was held in Hamas captivity for eight months.

The third plenary, on Saturday, is “all about the future,” Carr said. “About our kids, our grandkids. It’s about unity and the Abraham Accords, all of the things that we can look forward to in a world where the Jewish people are united and Israeli innovation is celebrated.” Speakers scheduled for Saturday include Ofir Akunis, the Israeli consul general in New York, and Michael Oren, former Israeli ambassador to the U.S.

“The stakes are so high today for the Jewish people because of what’s happening in the Middle East and the threats Israel faces,” Carr said. “What’s happening globally with rising antisemitism — there could not possibly be a more important time for IAC to bring our powerful, strong community together and to unite Israeli Americans and Jewish Americans into one community focused on our collective Jewish future. That’s what this conference is about.”

