Your Daily Phil: IAC Summit caps off banner year for American Israelis
In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we reflect on the growing importance of Israeli expats in the American Jewish community in light of this past weekend’s Israeli-American Council National Summit, and interview Shira Ruderman on the role of Jewish philanthropy at the gathering. We also report on the first Shabbat marked by the Jackson, Miss., Jewish community since its synagogue was severely damaged in an arson fire. In the new year’s first installment of eJP’s exclusive opinion column, “The 501(C) Suite,” Lisa Eisen spotlights priority areas for communal investment in 2026; plus Jay Solomon and Bev Shimansky celebrate Hillel’s first national Shabbaton for university students in Canada in nearly 20 years. Also in this issue: Dr. Miriam Adelson, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Michael Rashes.
What We’re Watching
The World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, which kicked off yesterday, continues this week. Speakers include: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Palantir’s Alex Karp, Alphabet’s Ruth Porat and Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron. President Donald Trump is heading to the gathering today, where he will speak tomorrow before holding a signing ceremony for the Gaza Board of Peace on Thursday on the sidelines of the confab.
In Manhattan, the Israeli consulate is hosting the premiere of the Israeli play “Jabotinsky’s Dream,” about Revisionist Zionist leader Ze’ev Jabotinsky.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS
The Israeli-American Council’s National Summit, held this past weekend in Hollywood, Fla., capped off a consequential year for the American Israeli community, which has become increasingly involved in American Jewish life, particularly in the wake of the Oct. 7 terror attacks.
Since Oct. 7, 2023, Israeli expats played a pivotal role in encouraging President Donald Trump to advance a hostage-release deal. This included grassroots efforts, such as the weekly protests that were overwhelmingly organized and attended by Israeli expats, as well as the targeted lobbying efforts of Israeli-born philanthropist and GOP donor Dr. Miriam Adelson, who arranged many of the meetings between hostage families and Trump’s White House.
In a sign of this growing inclusion of Israeli expats in American Jewish life, in March, the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations welcomed IAC into its ranks, noting its “transformative role in connecting Israeli-Americans to Jewish life and advocacy.” Conference of Presidents CEO William Daroff and Board Chair Betsy Berns Korn addressed the Florida gathering last Friday, stressing Jewish unity and communal commitment to Israel.
Last spring also saw two Israeli slates — IAC and the America-Israel Democracy Coalition — run in the World Zionist Congress’ American elections, earning four and three seats, respectively.
Though the precise number is hotly debated by demographers, hundreds of thousands of Israeli nationals are estimated to be living in the United States. Their connection to both the American Jewish community and to the State of Israel has historically been fraught. However, concerted efforts by the American Jewish community and a growing acceptance of its expatriate citizens by Israel have started to change this.
The IAC conference, which was attended by Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter, along with American lawmakers and heads of American Jewish organizations, is part of that growing transnationalism.
Writing in these pages in October, veteran Jewish Peoplehood educator Elan Ezrachi noted that as Israel becomes more of a “normal” country, emigration will only increase and the Israeli diaspora will become stronger. “As we grow to recognize this reality, we need to devote intellectual properties to the Zionist discourse around this phenomenon,” Ezrachi wrote. “Israelis abroad are an asset, not a problem.”
SIDELINE CONVERSATION
Shira Ruderman: ‘At a time of crisis, who can change this situation? Only philanthropists.’
With financial resources and the high-level connections that come with them, Jewish philanthropists are both uniquely qualified and duty-bound to lead the Jewish world as the community grapples with heightened antisemitism, division and other “existential” threats, according to Shira Ruderman, executive director of the Ruderman Family Foundation. “Our role is to move the Jewish world forward,” Ruderman told Ayala Or-El for eJewishPhilanthropy over the weekend, speaking on the sidelines of the Israeli-American Council’s National Summit in Hollywood, Fla. “At a time of crisis, amid rising antisemitism and an existential reality, who can change this situation? Only philanthropists. We are the ones who can make the change.”
Focus on efficiency: Ruderman called for a candid reassessment of the field — not only for university groups, but more broadly in the Jewish world — and a need to address the reluctance and difficulty in shutting down organizations that no longer function effectively. “It’s not a failure to say we’re no longer needed,” she said. While such conversations happen privately, she noted, they rarely translate into action because the decisions are difficult and emotionally charged. But following Oct. 7, Ruderman believes the moment for such hesitations has passed. The crisis, she said, demands structural change, courage and a willingness to rethink how the Jewish world organizes itself — before inefficiency becomes irreversible.
Bonus: U.S.-based Israeli philanthropists Dr. Miriam Adelson, Naty Saidoff and Adam Milstein discussed the motivations for their charitable giving at the IAC National Summit, and why they started to do so publicly, Ayala Or-El reports for eJewishPhilanthropy…
RESILIENCE OVER RUINS
Mississippi’s Jewish community rallies after antisemitic arson
As the sun went down Friday night, Mississippi’s Jewish community packed the pews of Northminster Baptist Church in Jackson to welcome Shabbat. Aside from the unusual location, the weekend’s schedule was typical — Friday evening prayers to bring in Shabbat, followed by a meal and oneg; a bat mitzvah service on Saturday morning; Havdalah to conclude Shabbat and Sunday school classes the next day. But this week, each service was also an act of defiance, reports Haley Cohen for eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider.
Silver lining: For members of Beth Israel Congregation — the only synagogue in the state’s capital city — this was their first Shabbat since an arson attack on Jan. 10 heavily damaged their place of worship. Synagogue leaders estimate it will take two or three years to rebuild. But throughout Shabbat services, which were also attended by Jackson Mayor John Horhn and members of various local churches in a show of solidarity, “the feeling was not sadness, it was joy,” Zach Shemper, the congregation’s president, told JI. “The silver lining of all of this is Jews who weren’t members or necessarily active before are coming in and saying they want to be members.”
Read the full report here and sign up for Jewish Insider’s Daily Kickoff here.
THE 501(C) SUITE
Setting the agenda: 6 priorities for strengthening the Jewish community and Israel in 2026
“You can describe this moment in Jewish life using the language of transition: a liminal moment, a hinge in history, a turning point. At a time of upheaval, there is a shared sense that we are standing at the threshold of something new and that what comes next is still malleable,” writes Lisa Eisen, co-president of Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies, in the latest installment of eJewishPhilanthropy’s exclusive opinion column, “The 501(C) Suite.” “That’s why, in 2026, we must pursue a post-Oct. 7 Jewish communal agenda that accomplishes a number of crucial goals at once.”
Hard, but not impossible: “The global Jewish community is still reeling from December’s devastating terrorist attack at Bondi Beach and continuing to come face to face with antisemitism, violence and hatred. We can feel, all too acutely, forces at work that would see the Jewish people cower. And yet, not one thing on our communal plate is a lost cause. We have a sector well-versed in innovation and collaboration and a surge of people turning to Jewish life for meaning and belonging. We can leverage these bright spots by being honest about the challenges we face and clear-eyed in our response.”
FULL-CIRCLE MOMENT
A national student Shabbaton 20 years in the making
“This past weekend in Toronto, something rare — and long overdue — took place,” write Jay Solomon and Bev Shimansky, Hillel Ontario’s chief advancement officer and chief campus and culture officer, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy. “More than 300 Jewish student leaders, joined by 30 campus professionals and representing over 25 campuses from across Canada, gathered for a national Shabbaton, the first of its kind in nearly 20 years.”
Why this work matters: “Twenty years ago, both of us, then student leaders, were involved in planning the last national Shabbaton for Jewish university students in Canada. To stand together this weekend, now as professional leaders, watching hundreds of students step confidently into ownership of their Jewish and Zionist identities — it was a true full-circle moment. It was also a powerful reminder of why this work matters. Jewish engagement on campus is too often framed as temporary — a stage to be managed before ‘real’ Jewish life begins elsewhere. But campus is where Jewish identity often crystallizes. It is where values shift from inheritance to ownership and empowerment, and where students decide whether Judaism and Zionism will remain central in their lives long after graduation.”
Worthy Reads
A Role to Play: In the Urban Institute’s Urban Wire, Madeline Brown and Benjamin Soskis see a role for the philanthropic sector in guiding the direct giving experiment that is “Trump accounts.” “Under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, accounts are created for eligible people under 18, with annual contribution limits (generally $5,000 for children under 18, indexed from 2028) and special tax treatment. The federal pilot includes a one?time $1,000 seed for children born in 2025 to 2028, with the option to convert the account to a traditional IRA at adulthood. These are powerful levers — but they also raise issues of equity, administrative complexity, market exposure, and consumer protection, especially for families with limited liquidity or volatile income. This is precisely where philanthropy’s demonstration and learning role remains essential. If megagifts flood these newly minted accounts, robust design guardrails can help ensure capital translates into mobility — and philanthropy can help provide them.” [UrbanWire]
Rustle Up Some Love: In The Conversation, Sean Richey shares his research findings on the impact of “local patriotism” and how to foster it. “People who loved their town were more likely to attend city council meetings, contact local officials, volunteer for campaigns and discuss local issues with friends. The same pattern held for civic participation – from volunteering with community groups to organizing neighborhood cleanups. Local patriotism also correlated strongly with trust in local government. … For local leaders frustrated by low turnout and apathy, the message is clear: Before asking residents to show up, give them reasons to care. Build pride of place, and engagement will follow. … The evidence shows that emotional connection to community is a powerful but largely untapped resource for strengthening democracy from the ground up.” [TheConversation]
Word on the Street
Two babies died and dozens were hospitalized yesterday from an unlicensed daycare run out of a family apartment in Jerusalem…
Jewish leaders are condemning Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign after Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro described being asked if he was a “double agent” for Israel as part of the vetting process when he was being considered to be Harris’ running mate in the 2024 election…
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu came out against President Donald Trump’s growing Board of Peace for overseeing Gaza reconstruction, which includes Turkey and Qatar, among others…
Julie Menin, the recently elected speaker of the New York City Council, announced a comprehensive plan to confront rising antisemitism on Friday, unveiling several initiatives that notably include an emerging legislative proposal to establish buffer zones around houses of worship to keep protesters from harassing congregants, Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel reports…
New York City Comptroller Mark Levine said the city may reinvest in Israeli government bonds, citing the financial benefits; the move could set up a showdown with Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who opposes the investments…
A California rabbi said that he was disinvited from a Martin Luther King Day breakfast yesterday due to his past service in the Israeli military, drawing staunch criticism from the local San Diego Jewish community…
Robert Garson, a personal attorney for Trump, told The Telegraph that he had been in discussions with the State Department about potentially allowing British Jews to apply for asylum in the United States…
Miami Beach, Fla., nightclub Vendôme said it is conducting an investigation after the release of a video that showed far-right influencers, including Andrew Tate and Nick Fuentes, dancing to a song by Kanye West, the lyrics of which praised Adolf Hitler; Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner said he was “deeply disturbed and disgusted” by the videos…
The Times of Israel examines rising food prices in Israel, which activists say are not the result of rising costs but of greed and weak consumer protections…
The Berl Katznelson Foundation launched a new literary prize for political writing and children’s literature after Israel’s Culture Ministry canceled its arts prizes, which Minister Miki Zohar said was because the awards did not go to artists “whose opinions are held by most of the country”…
Haaretz spotlights the “Winter Solidarity” program, a joint initiative of the Israeli nonprofits Rabbi for Human Rights and Achvat Amim (Solidarity of Nations), which brings Diaspora Jews to the West Bank to protect Palestinian communities from attacks by Israeli extremists…
The Jewish Telegraphic Agency interviews the New Israel Fund’s acting CEO, Mickey Gitzin…
Veteran Israeli diplomat Eitan Na’eh, who had a long career in key posts representing Israel in the Arab world, died of a heart attack on Monday at 62, reports Jewish Insider’s Lahav Harkov…
Henri Goldstein, the former head of the Jewish community in Denmark, died at 77…
Opera director Rhoda Levine, one of the first female opera directors and among the earliest to direct politically charged shows, including the premiere of Viktor Ullmann’s anti-Hitler work “Der Kaiser von Atlantis,” which he composed in a concentration camp, died at 93…
Major Gifts
UJA- Federation of New York announced a $100,000 grant to support the recovery and rebuilding of Beth Israel Congregation in Jackson, Miss., after an arson fire severely damaged the synagogue…
AddressHate awarded $75,000 to Baruch College for its Antisemitism Studies Laboratory…
Transitions
Michael Rashes was named the next board chair of the Birthright Israel Foundation; he succeeds Philip de Toledo, whose four-year term came to an end on Jan. 1…
Jacob “Yasha” Grobman has been tapped as the new director of the Israel Museum…
Aaron Weill has joined the nonprofit consulting firm Amplify Partners Consultants and Advisers as a partner…
Naomi Schrager is moving to the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee as a donor relations officer after seven years as the director of education at the Lookstein Virtual Jewish Academy…
Pic of the Day
Volunteers help prepare and distribute food yesterday at Broadway Community in Manhattan on Martin Luther King Day. The volunteering project, which was done in collaboration with Hunger Free America, was organized by Repair the World, in partnership with UJA-Federation of New York, as part of Repair’s MLK Weekend of Service.
