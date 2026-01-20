Your Daily Phil: IAC Summit caps off banner year for American Israelis

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD WITH EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

The Israeli-American Council’s National Summit, held this past weekend in Hollywood, Fla., capped off a consequential year for the American Israeli community, which has become increasingly involved in American Jewish life, particularly in the wake of the Oct. 7 terror attacks.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, Israeli expats played a pivotal role in encouraging President Donald Trump to advance a hostage-release deal. This included grassroots efforts, such as the weekly protests that were overwhelmingly organized and attended by Israeli expats, as well as the targeted lobbying efforts of Israeli-born philanthropist and GOP donor Dr. Miriam Adelson, who arranged many of the meetings between hostage families and Trump’s White House.

In a sign of this growing inclusion of Israeli expats in American Jewish life, in March, the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations welcomed IAC into its ranks, noting its “transformative role in connecting Israeli-Americans to Jewish life and advocacy.” Conference of Presidents CEO William Daroff and Board Chair Betsy Berns Korn addressed the Florida gathering last Friday, stressing Jewish unity and communal commitment to Israel.

Last spring also saw two Israeli slates — IAC and the America-Israel Democracy Coalition — run in the World Zionist Congress’ American elections, earning four and three seats, respectively.

Though the precise number is hotly debated by demographers, hundreds of thousands of Israeli nationals are estimated to be living in the United States. Their connection to both the American Jewish community and to the State of Israel has historically been fraught. However, concerted efforts by the American Jewish community and a growing acceptance of its expatriate citizens by Israel have started to change this.

The IAC conference, which was attended by Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter, along with American lawmakers and heads of American Jewish organizations, is part of that growing transnationalism.

Writing in these pages in October, veteran Jewish Peoplehood educator Elan Ezrachi noted that as Israel becomes more of a “normal” country, emigration will only increase and the Israeli diaspora will become stronger. “As we grow to recognize this reality, we need to devote intellectual properties to the Zionist discourse around this phenomenon,” Ezrachi wrote. “Israelis abroad are an asset, not a problem.”

