Your Daily Phil: How Jewish organizations are planning to come back to the office

Israel and young adults

“None of us is representative of the entire population, and if we hear a common story over and over again, it may be because that story is repeated by the loudest voices, not because it is the most common story,” writes Matthew Boxer, an assistant research professor at Brandeis University, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Common story: “[F]or at least 30 years, the American Jewish community has told itself a story about ‘today’s young adults’ losing their connection to Israel… As some of my colleagues at Brandeis University have shown, emotional attachment to Israel for the past few generations of American Jews has tended to increase as they aged, largely tied to opportunities to travel to Israel and establish personal ties to Israelis… The ‘disenchanted’ youth of today become the stalwart supporters of Israel of tomorrow.”

No guarantees: “Of course, that is not a guarantee that the same pattern will hold for today’s American Jewish young adults, who by many accounts seem to be more critical of Israel and more willing to voice their criticism publicly than earlier generations of American Jews… The pattern of growing connection to Israel as American Jews age also does not mean that we can expect young adult Jews to stifle their criticism of Israel. Criticism doesn’t inherently mean disconnection… But instead of tolerating criticism, too often, we attempt to stifle it. If we insist on telling young adults that their critical views on Israel have no place in Jewish communal discourse, we should not be surprised if they take us at our word and decide to have nothing to do with the Jewish community as we define it.”

Bookshelf

Ensuring financial stability is more important than ever before

“Dr. Deborah Kaplan Polivy has written a very important book that should be read by anyone involved in financial resource development in nonprofit organizations,” writes Dr. Stephen G. Donshik, a retired member of the faculty of Hebrew University’s program in management of nonprofit organizations, in a review of The Time for Endowment Building Is Now: Why and How to Secure Your Organization’s Future for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Purpose: “The book opens with a discussion of the purpose of an endowment fund and what it means to raise money for it. She tackles head-on the lack of clarity in the fundraising field regarding endowments. There is confusion around the purpose of endowment funds, how to classify funds that are raised for endowments, and how funds from unrestricted legacies—wills and bequests—are allocated by nonprofit organizations when received as a result of someone’s death.”

Take-away: “One of the important take-aways from the book is that the organization has to devote time and effort to clarifying and conceptualizing the purpose and structure of the fund so that the endowment message is communicated clearly to all involved — the professional staff, potential donors, and the community at large.”

