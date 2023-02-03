Your Daily Phil: Hillel in Ukraine after nearly a year of war + Tu B’Shevat and climate change
Next week, Hillel in Central Asia and Southeastern Europe, known as Hillel CASE, will hold a professional development conference for members of its staff. Unlike conferences before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the gathering will not be held in that country, where most of the Hillel region’s participants are located, but in Chisinau, the capital city of neighboring Moldova. Another difference from past conferences: This one will include mental health professionals who will assist attendees in coping with wartime trauma.
“I invited psychologists to work with the professional staff because for them, [working] every day under rocket attack is unbelievable,” Iosif “Osik” Akselrud, the regional director of Hillel CASE, told eJewishPhilanthropy in a video interview on Thursday.
But while Akselrud is caring for the well-being of his staff, he said he isn’t hearing pleas for additional support from Hillel’s target demographic: the approximately 3,000 students at five Hillel centers across Ukraine. Instead, he said, the past year has seen the students step into local leadership roles as they and their neighbors approach a year of living under Russian attack.
“They don’t ask,” Akselrud said. “They felt their responsibilities. They felt that now, more than ever, they are responsible for elders, for kids, for community.”
He added, “During the war, the number of students who participated in Hillel’s activities didn’t decrease. I couldn’t understand this phenomenon. You know what? I realized why. During this dramatic time, they need to be in their familiar surroundings… Even if they have no events during one day [or] two days, they come to Hillel to spend time together, to drink tea or coffee, to talk and to spend time with their friends.”
When Akselrudlast spoke to eJP, just two weeks after Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the situation for Ukrainians across the country, including Jewish students, appeared more dire and less certain. Millions of Ukrainians fled their homes. Much of the country, including Kyiv, was under attack, and the only functioning Ukrainian Hillel center was in the western city of Lviv. Days earlier, a Russian attack had destroyed the Hillel building in Kharkiv. And days after the interview, Serafim Sabaranskiy, a Jewish student in Kharkiv, was killed in battle.
Now, Hillel is again active in five cities across Ukraine, including Kharkiv, where the organization has rented a new space. Akselrud says most of the students active in Ukraine’s Hillels are still in the country (partly because young men are prohibited from leaving). Some of those who have stayed are volunteering in territorial defense units, he said.
Tu B’Shevat, climate change and delayed gratification
“On Jan. 5, 2020, Stav Harari and Dean Shoshani entered the elevator of their building in south Tel Aviv. It had started to rain, and apparently the water short-circuited the elevator, which got stuck. Within a few minutes, they realized that the rain outside had become a torrential storm and water started to seep slowly but relentlessly into the elevator. After three hours punctuated by Stav and Dean’s desperate calls and knocks, rescue personnel were finally able to extract them from their metal cage. But by then they were dead. Stav and Dean saw their death coming at them in slow motion. For three hours. 10,800 seconds,” Andrés Spokoiny, president and CEO of the Jewish Funders Network, writes in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Hot, hot, hot: “Climate change is not just glaciers you’re never going to visit melting in some unknown country, not just polar bears and penguins in distress. Climate change is two young Israelis with their whole lives ahead of them dying a slow and horrific death. Fighting climate change is not about saving the planet. It’s about saving people like Stav and Dean. Climate change is relevant to almost all Jewish holidays because they all have an agricultural and ecological dimension. If spring disappears and we have only two seasons, ‘hot and hotter,’ what happens to Passover, a.k.a. ‘Chag HaAviv,’ the holiday of spring? How do we celebrate the Shavuot harvest when our fields are scorched? And what is to become of Tu B’Shevat, the New Year of the Trees (which begins Sunday evening), Judaism’s central ecological holiday?”
Pray and delay: “Tu B’Shevat celebrates the importance of trees in our lives, and modern science has proved something that our tradition seemed to know already: that trees are at the center of any ecological system. But Tu B’Shevat has another message that is countercultural for our times and closely linked to the root cause of climate change: the notion of delayed gratification… Delayed gratification is present in many Jewish rituals, as anybody who has waited two hours for the food at the Seder table can attest. Even on normal days, before taking a bite of food or a sip of a drink, we are commanded to stop and say a blessing.”
the torah of leadership
Confusion and control: Parshat Beshalach
“Confusion can be a technique leaders use to maintain control. Confusion can create dependency on leaders because their followers simply do not understand what is expected of them or fail to comprehend the situation they are in. In this scenario, such leaders augment power because followers continue to look up to the leader for explanation and guidance,” writes Erica Brown in her weekly column for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Are you a multiplier? Or a diminisher?: “Liz Wiseman, author of Multipliers: How the Best Leaders Make Everyone Smarter, divides the leadership personality into multipliers and diminishers. Multipliers debate ideas and decisions with those around them. They don’t provide easy answers and try, instead, to coax direction out of others and empower them. They challenge others to create an intense atmosphere that helps bring out people’s best efforts. Multipliers also hold people accountable as a way to create ownership. They give others the credit and take the blame. Diminishers are often tyrants or micromanagers who always think they know better than everyone else. But, as Wiseman discovered, many well-intentioned leaders can become diminishers unintentionally by ‘thinking too big,’ expecting their teams to live up to their grandiose plans and vision without connecting the dots on how to actualize their dreams. Teams can feel disempowered and confused and lose enthusiasm. Diminishers can suffer from brainstorming too much without seeing things through, or involve themselves in every decision, creating dependency.”
A failure to communicate: “What diminishers fail to understand is that, psychologically speaking, everyone needs to feel some degree of autonomy and control. Rabbi Jonathan Sacks, in TheDignity of Difference, helps us understand what happens when we have little control: ‘At the core of our culture is the knowledge that too much of what happens to us is beyond our control, the result of economic choices or political decisions taken far away by people we will never meet nor be able to identify. Beyond the narrowing circle of the self lies a world in which we are not the makers but the made. This is the genesis of despair.’ In this week’s parsha, Beshalach, we find yet another example of a diminisher-in-chief: Pharaoh.”
Volumizing Volunteering: In the wake of the pandemic, the rate of people volunteering has dropped significantly, writes Sara Herschander in The Chronicle of Philanthropy. A group of grantmakers and nonprofits focused on volunteerism conducted interviews with experts on how to increase the numbers: “The key finding, says Sue Carter Kahl, a consultant to nonprofits and author of the new report, ‘Investing in Strategic Volunteer Engagement: A Qualitative Study,’ is that nonprofits first need to ask what the people they serve need — and then think about how volunteers can help, rather than focusing on what organizations need. Today, few foundations provide grants for developing and maintaining volunteer programs, and not all think it’s worth investing in such efforts at all, according to Kahl… [D]edicated volunteer funding can be a boon for nonprofits, many of which have had a hard time attracting and retaining volunteers and paid staff members alike in recent years. As they rebuild postpandemic, such funding can also help nonprofits retool how they attract and communicate with volunteers to be more effective and more representative of the people they seek to serve, says Kahl… Kahl says to improve the diversity of the volunteer force, nonprofits might consider offering stipends, child care, or other measures to make volunteering more accessible.” [ChronicleofPhilanthropy]
The Giving Tree: The lifecycle of trees teaches the concept of “gradual self-improvement and its capacity to generate monumental transformations,” Rabbi Benny Berlin of the BACH Jewish Center in Long Beach, N.Y., writes in USA Today in advance of the holiday of Tu B’Shevat, the New Year of Trees, which begins Sunday evening. “February has just come around, and as the energy behind our New Year’s resolutions is starting to slow, maintaining our perseverance and determination becomes increasingly challenging. It’s all the more frustrating when those major changes we made last month have yielded what we can see in the mirror as only minor returns on investment. Even more so for the small incremental changes we made that, while they will lead to major results, have not yet gotten to the point. Like the tree, whose roots are growing during the barren winter, so are the roots of our habitual change.” [USAToday]
On Wednesday, a man entered the Schneerson Center, a Bay Area synagogue that principally serves Russian-speaking Jews, and shot blanks in a room where people were attending a study session, according to J.: The Jewish News of Northern California. There were no injuries…
The Idea School, a Modern Orthodox, project-based high school in New Jersey, will not be opening for the next school year. The school, which launched in 2018, is hoping to share its approach and the lessons it has learned with the broader field of Jewish education, according to an email sent from school leadership to the school’s community. The email said, “While we are deeply sad that 2022-2023 will be our final academic year, we are proud of what The Idea School has achieved and the ways we have transformed the field of Jewish education.”…
Israel’s Ben-Gurion University of the Negev announced that it will award an honorary doctorate to Chelsea Clinton when the school’s Board of Governors meets in May…
World Jewish Relief, the British Jewish humanitarian aid nonprofit, announced that it has named Rabbi Dina Brawer as executive director of its recently launched American arm, World Jewish Relief USA…
Moving Traditions launched a new Tu B’Shevat program that uses sources, activities and discussion points to engage teens in thought and conversation about the world…
Some 200 attendees gathered this week at Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah, Israel, for a conference on artificial intelligence and healthcare, according to the hospital…
The National Library of Israel has digitized a five-volume copy of the Jerusalem Talmud with the handwritten notes of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, a leading Haredi authority in Jewish law, who died last year.
