Your Daily Phil: Hillel in Ukraine after nearly a year of war + Tu B’Shevat and climate change

Good Friday morning!

Ed note: The Your Daily Phil newsletter will be shifting to a less frequent publishing schedule for the next few days. We are aiming to be back to our regular publishing schedule as quickly as possible. In the meantime, new eJP stories will continue to appear on eJewishPhilanthropy.com and will also be included in the Daily Kickoff newsletter of our sister publication, Jewish Insider. Subscribe to the Daily Kickoff here. More updates to come shortly. Thank you!



In today’s Your Daily Phil, we report on the state of Hillels in Ukraine, and feature a column by Y.U.’s Erica Brown on the weekly Torah portion, as well as an op-ed by JFN’s Andrés Spokoiny on Tu B’Shevat. Also in this newsletter: Rabbi Dina Brawer, Chelsea Clinton and Ryan Turell.

For less-distracted reading over the weekend, browse this week’s edition of The Weekly Print, a curated print-friendly PDF featuring a selection of recent Jewish Insider and eJewishPhilanthropy stories, including: Tracing his family history in Poland, Emhoff explains his approach to antisemitism; Why Jordan is not embracing the Abraham Accords; Robert Shwartzman is inching his way closer to a Formula One spot; At former SS headquarters in Berlin, European leaders teach the U.S. a lesson on antisemitism; Will Scharf steps up to run for Missouri AG; Three Israeli NGOs in Africa weren’t collaborating. Now they’re working together; Gottheimer, Moskowitz call for select committee on antisemitism; and Alvin Bragg defends plea deal in brazen antisemitic attack. Print the latest edition here.

Next week, Hillel in Central Asia and Southeastern Europe, known as Hillel CASE, will hold a professional development conference for members of its staff. Unlike conferences before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the gathering will not be held in that country, where most of the Hillel region’s participants are located, but in Chisinau, the capital city of neighboring Moldova. Another difference from past conferences: This one will include mental health professionals who will assist attendees in coping with wartime trauma.

“I invited psychologists to work with the professional staff because for them, [working] every day under rocket attack is unbelievable,” Iosif “Osik” Akselrud, the regional director of Hillel CASE, told eJewishPhilanthropy in a video interview on Thursday.

But while Akselrud is caring for the well-being of his staff, he said he isn’t hearing pleas for additional support from Hillel’s target demographic: the approximately 3,000 students at five Hillel centers across Ukraine. Instead, he said, the past year has seen the students step into local leadership roles as they and their neighbors approach a year of living under Russian attack.

“They don’t ask,” Akselrud said. “They felt their responsibilities. They felt that now, more than ever, they are responsible for elders, for kids, for community.”

He added, “During the war, the number of students who participated in Hillel’s activities didn’t decrease. I couldn’t understand this phenomenon. You know what? I realized why. During this dramatic time, they need to be in their familiar surroundings… Even if they have no events during one day [or] two days, they come to Hillel to spend time together, to drink tea or coffee, to talk and to spend time with their friends.”

When Akselrudlast spoke to eJP, just two weeks after Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the situation for Ukrainians across the country, including Jewish students, appeared more dire and less certain. Millions of Ukrainians fled their homes. Much of the country, including Kyiv, was under attack, and the only functioning Ukrainian Hillel center was in the western city of Lviv. Days earlier, a Russian attack had destroyed the Hillel building in Kharkiv. And days after the interview, Serafim Sabaranskiy, a Jewish student in Kharkiv, was killed in battle.

Now, Hillel is again active in five cities across Ukraine, including Kharkiv, where the organization has rented a new space. Akselrud says most of the students active in Ukraine’s Hillels are still in the country (partly because young men are prohibited from leaving). Some of those who have stayed are volunteering in territorial defense units, he said.

Read the full story here.