Your Daily Phil: Heard at YU’s Hanukkah dinner + Governors spotlight threat of antisemitism

Is the Great Resignation a great opportunity?

Hillel International

The numbers are in and they are telling us that people are leaving their jobs. In September 2021 alone, a record-breaking 4.4 million people left their jobs voluntarily, in pursuit of better pay, better flexibility or better quality of life. We are, as many have said, in the midst of ‘The Great Resignation,’” writes David Korenthal, associate director of talent acquisition at Hillel International, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Talent investment: “While the Great Resignation has so far hit the corporate world and service industry the hardest, it is coming for us in the nonprofit world too. At Hillel International we’ve invested significantly in our talent strategy and seen strikingly positive results, including above 90% retention over the last three years. Yet, we also see that only 55% of professionals in our campus locations see themselves working there in the next two years (down from 60% in 2019). These numbers tell us that we’ve got a dedicated workforce that loves their work and, at the same time, is looking for something new.”

Challenge: “Our challenge over the coming months is to dive deeper into those numbers and ask: What do our people need that will help them stay? This is also a moment where our employees are evaluating their relationship to this work and asking themselves this question. How we adjust and answer these questions will determine whether the Great Resignation will ultimately hurt or help our field.”

5 tips to maximize year-end giving

“Giving to charity is now easier than ever — especially during the holidays. Whether writing a check, opting to ‘round up’ at the register or simply clicking a ‘donate’ button, you can quickly make a donation and be on your way. But after a few minutes, that good-deed feeling fades, and you may be left wondering if your contribution made a significant impact. What if you could make your giving reach more people this year?” Hannah Shaw Grove, chief marketing officer at Foundation Source, suggests five tips to maximize giving in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Find matching opportunities: “Many charities have annual fundraising campaigns with mega donors who match contributions — sometimes as much as 3-to-1 — received during specified time frames. Check to see if your favorite causes have similar opportunities that could double or even triple your impact, and help the organizations reach their goals. Employers often offer matching programs, too, which can make a big difference to nonprofits.”

Make it a family affair: “The holidays offer a rare opportunity to get the whole family together, and it’s the perfect time to get your kids and grandkids involved in giving. One idea is to create a ‘giving budget’ to donate to charity. Each child then suggests a cause to help everyone decide where and how to distribute the ‘budget.’ Actual dollars can then be given for the holidays — and even matched by grown-ups; the possibilities are limitless.”

