Your Daily Phil: Government shutdown ends, but risks to social safety net remain

President Donald Trump signed a bill last night ending the government’s 43-day shutdown — the longest in U.S. history — and reopening federal offices and restarting federal services, including food assistance benefits that have largely been frozen for the past two weeks.

Though funds from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) should have been deposited on recipients’ cards within hours of the government’s reopening, other federal programs — such as the early childhood education Head Start — may take several weeks to fully reopen.

These past six weeks have placed major strain on the nonprofit sector and driven home the stark differences in scale between philanthropy and government, as ordinarily supplementary organizations have had to stand in for government programs with budgets that are orders of magnitude larger than their own.

“We’re putting a Band-Aid on what is essentially a gunshot wound,” David Greenfield, CEO and executive director of the Metropolitan Council on Jewish Poverty, told eJewishPhilanthropy earlier this week. “A lot of these times when we talk about a situation or a crisis, there’s folks who just assume, ‘Well, people will figure it out.’ There is no solution over here. There is no way to figure this out.”

While this government shutdown has come to a close, Jewish groups are already looking ahead to the possibility of another one. Jewish Federations of North America, whose members support many of the Jewish family services and food banks that have had to step in as SNAP benefits were halted, are now calling for legislation that will ensure that the food assistance program will continue even if the government shuts down again.

“The recent shutdown exposed how vulnerable children, people with disabilities and Holocaust survivors are when SNAP benefits are interrupted,” David Goldfarb, JFNA’s managing director of strategic health and public policy, said in a statement. “Access to food is a basic human need and a matter of dignity. No one should have to endure uncertainty about putting food on the table again.”