Your Daily Phil: First-ever head count for Sephardic and Mizrahi Jews in U.S.

As the executive director of JIMENA: Jews Indigenous to the Middle East and North Africa since 2010, Sarah Levin has repeatedly received the same questions from funders: How many Sephardic and Mizrahi American Jews are there, and what do we know about them?

“I would always have to tell them, ‘We don’t have good research. There’s no good data. We’ve never been studied despite being the oldest Jewish community in the United States,’” Levin told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Jay Deitcher.

That was the case, until now. Today, JIMENA released “Sephardic and Mizrahi Jews in the United States: Identities, Experiences and Communities,” the first-ever national demographic study of these groups. “There was finally an understanding amongst certain philanthropies that we need to have this data,” Levin said. “In order for us to create a more inclusive Jewish ecosystem, we need to know who Sephardic and Mizrahi Jews are.”

The research was directed by Mijal Bitton, a visiting researcher at the NYU Wagner Graduate School of Public Service, and included quantitative and qualitative data. Quantitative data was taken from national and communal surveys, including the Pew Research Center’s 2020 survey of American Jews; while qualitative data was gathered from Brooklyn’s Syrian community and the Bukharian community in Queens, the Persian community of Los Angeles and South Florida’s Latin Sephardic community.

The study found that Sephardic and Mizrahi Jews together account for 10% of the Jewish population in the U.S. There were many commonalities between the communities studied: family-centered lives, weekly Shabbat practices, intergenerational ties, low intermarriage rates compared to Ashkenazi Jews, strong collective values and Zionism. But there were also many differences — some rooted in the reasons the communities came to America in the first place, whether it was for economic reasons or because they were fleeing persecution.

Bitton, who herself is Sephardic, was moved “to see how proud people are of their communities,” she told eJP. Sephardic and Mizrahi Jews interviewed by the research team had “a very strong sense of collective identity.”

“They express a morality and a worldview that is much more connected to being part of a group. It’s very focused on the idea of family, and that sometimes pushes against a more liberal, individualistic ethic that is very prevalent in the West,” she explained.

The study makes several recommendations, including avoiding centering American Jewish narratives on the Ashkenazi journey and cultural norms, and not viewing Sephardic and Mizrahi identities through the lens of “marginalized peoples” or victim narratives.

Race and ethnicity break down differently outside of America, Bitton pointed out. “Racial discourse in America is very American… You go to Argentina, where I’m from, and we have our own racial and ethnic divisions. Sometimes there is a sense that there is a superimposition of certain American racial categories that actually do not take into account any of the developments, migrations and other aspects of the way that communities and individuals develop.”

Sephardic and Mizrahi are terms representing broad groups of people and this study was not exhaustive, Bitton said; she hopes it will inspire further research. Levin said she hopes that this study helps Sephardic and Mizrahi Jews “feel recognized, and they understand that we’re paying attention, and that the Jewish community is paying attention, and they’re not on the margins.”

Read the full report here.