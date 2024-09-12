Your Daily Phil: EXCLUSIVE Birthright makes post-Oct. 7 volunteering trip permanent

Good Thursday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on last night’s American Friends of Lubavitch (Chabad) Lamplighter Awards gala in Washington, D.C., and on the election of the next Anti-Defamation League board chair, Nicole Mutchnik. We feature an opinion piece by Ely Winkler about the role of education and open conversation within the Orthodox community in fostering LGBTQ+ allyship at a communal level. Also in this issue: Robert Kraft, Candy Berman and Malky Berkowitz. We’ll start with Birthright Israel making its post-Oct. 7 volunteer initiative a larger, permanent program.

Recognizing that Israel will need far-reaching help regardless of how long the war in Gaza lasts, Birthright Israel is transforming its volunteer program into a major long-term initiative, joining its signature 10-day Israel visit and internship program Onward Israel, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judith Sudilovsky has learned.

“We started this as an experiment,” Elias Saratovsky, president and CEO of Birthright Israel Foundation, told eJP. “We saw a massive demand from Diaspora Jews [to do something], and we saw a massive need in Israel. None of those have dissipated since we launched the project. We are constantly adding new partners in Israel that require volunteers. We believe this will happen for years to come, as the needs in Israel will continue to exist… We haven’t even begun to approach northern Israel, where there’ll be massive needs one day.”

Birthright Israel aims to recruit 10,000 volunteers annually in order to provide young adults and their alums with a meaningful second experience in Israel, which will require increased support and new funding. Applicants must be ages 18-40 and identify themselves as Jewish.

“My first thought as CEO of Birthright Israel in those initial moments after Oct. 7 was, how could world Jewry take part in defending Israel, which belongs to them as much as to Israeli citizens. I immediately thought we need to bring young Jews to rebuild the south,” Gidi Mark, CEO of Birthright Israel, told eJP. “It was mind-blowing to see how these people felt so fulfilled to give something of themselves, and to take part in doing good for Israel in the south.”

Since the inception of the program, 7,000 volunteers from 50 countries around the world have participated in the program, said Mark, and another 1,000 volunteers are anticipated to participate by the end of the year. Participants receive accommodations in Tel Aviv with reinforced rooms, transportation to and from the volunteering sites and health insurance. Participants must cover the cost of their flights and travel insurance, though there is the possibility of receiving partial reimbursement from Birthright Israel for the flight.

The budget for the volunteer program this year is $18 million and will grow to between $20 million to $24 million next year, Saratovsky said, and they have been seeing an increase in donations for the project from previous donors as well as contributions from new donors earmarked for the volunteer program.

“Among the most touching moments is when you hear from the Israelis, who are the beneficiaries of this work,” Saratovsky said. “The owner of the flower farm broke down in tears, and he told us that if it weren’t for the Birthright Israel volunteers they would have lost all their crops. Instead the crops were picked and they were being sent to market, and his livelihood was able to continue.”

The most emotionally meaningful task for the volunteers so far has been to help the people from the southern kibbutzim pack up their things from the hotels in Tel Aviv where they have been staying and to go with them to the south, unload the trucks and help them clean up their homes and get back into their homes, said Mark.

Recently graduated pediatric nurse Chaya Backman, 26, from Brooklyn, N.Y., who last came to Israel with Birthright Israel in 2018, said she had been looking to come back to Israel and following Oct. 7, she knew this was the time. Being able to help residents from Kibbutz Erez return to their homes showed her the true meaning of resilience.

“It is bittersweet,” she told eJP, speaking during her final week in Israel on the program. “It was nice to be able to help the residents come back…they told us how they haven’t been home for months and coming back was exciting but also so scary, so it was hard. I don’t have words for it. It was emotional but there was also a sense…of resilience. The community is there to protect each other. There is no place like Israel, where there is a sense of community resilience even though you feel the sadness and anxiety that comes along with war.”

