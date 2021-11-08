Your Daily Phil: ‘Disrupt Antisemitism’ incubator launches + How JIMENA will use its JCRIF grant

INVESTMENT WITH IMPACT

How Seattle’s largest Jewish philanthropy is collaborating with local day schools to grow enrollment

“The Samis Foundation has been supporting Jewish education for youth for more than 25 years, and integral to that mission is Jewish day school education. This goes beyond maintaining the financial viability of the schools themselves. Healthy day schools contribute to Sam Israel’s vision for a flourishing Jewish community in Washington state,” writes Ariel Lapson, a program officer at the Samis Foundation, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Enrollment: “Seattle-area day schools had 730 students enrolled in five schools in 2002. Today, with an overall Jewish community that has doubled in size, the day schools have around 430 students in eight schools. Samis has been studying the factors that led to this moment and is working in collaboration with the school communities to reverse enrollment trends and foster a healthy day school ecosystem.”

Community conversation: “To that end, this fall the foundation is excited to engage Rabbi Josh Spinner, executive vice president and CEO of the Ronald S. Lauder Foundation headquartered in Berlin, and Ms. Kate Goldberg, the CEO of the Maurice and Vivienne Wohl Legacy Foundation based in London, with the goal of bringing together community leaders to formulate strategies to grow day school enrollment.”

Impactful investment: “Cognizant of the fact that Jewish day school affordability is a complex challenge, Samis is committed to day school education as the most impactful investment in the Jewish future. Data gathered by the foundation helps explain why the financial model for Jewish day schools differs from other private independent schools.”

WORDS ON THE HEART

Silence is acceptance

“On Monday of last week, I battled Maryland pre-rush hour traffic and parking spaces turning into evening through lanes to return to campus. As an undergraduate student two decades ago, I could not imagine introducing my 18-month-old daughter to GWU in this context. Just a few hours prior, we learned about both a unique and unfortunate opportunity where GWU students were set to rally after a Torah scroll was desecrated at a fraternity over the weekend. It would be a chance to both celebrate our faith and take a public stand against antisemitism,” writes podcaster and author Ari Mittleman, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

New experience: “My time on campus expanded my horizons beyond my wildest dreams. As university admissions material so truly states, it was ‘an education unlike any other.’ Unfortunately, what I learned in and out of the classroom could not prepare me for the rush of emotions I experienced that Monday afternoon. Never once as an undergraduate did I experience antisemitism. Rather, as I was pushing a stroller down G Street, I was reminded of my many non-Jewish classmates who took a keen interest in Judaism and in the diverse free market pluralistic democracy that was and continues to be Israel.”

Window sign: “A sign in the window of School Without Walls, a program for qualified students, caught my eye – Silence is Acceptance. Not knowing what lay around the corner for my daughter and me, I quietly prayed that the hastily organized event would have meaningful attendance and the diverse student body I fondly remember would not be silent.”

Words in the heart: “The ancient Jewish Talmud teaches that ‘words in the heart (words left unsaid) are irrelevant words.’ As my daughter learns to talk, this is an important value I intend to instill. When we see injustice, it might be easier to look the other way and keep our thoughts to ourselves.”

