Your Daily Phil: College students’ Jewish engagement reverts to pre-10/7 levels

In the immediate aftermath of the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks in southern Israel, Jewish students flocked in large numbers to Jewish activities on campus. Eleven months later, the increased engagement in Jewish life has waned as students’ fears of antisemitism have risen. A new study provides university leaders and funders a glimpse into what drove that earlier engagement and the reasons that it has since tapered off, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen.

“A Year of Campus Conflict and Growth,” a 64-page report published on Wednesday, which was conducted by Tufts University political scientist Eitan Hersh, in partnership with survey research company College Pulse, and funded by the Jim Joseph Foundation, brings to light the impact that the Israel-Hamas war has had on U.S. college students as the 2024-25 academic year begins and the war grinds on.

The research began 18 months before the war started. It spans three years of the experiences and views of Jewish and non-Jewish students on college campuses both before and after Oct. 7 and follows findings that were published in March as a midpoint in the research. It also spotlights “how differently Jewish and non-Jewish students experienced the last year on campus and hints at what can be expected in the future,” according to Hersh.

He told eJP that when he surveyed Jewish and non-Jewish students in November and December of last year, soon after the start of Israel’s war with Hamas, “we [expected] the war could have wrapped up soon. We didn’t know how the campus [situation] would become its own ongoing news saga.”

According to the findings, throughout the 2023-24 school year, Jewish students’ sense of identity remained elevated. Fear of and exposure to antisemitism also remained at record-high levels, with the number of students who said fears of antisemitism kept them away from Jewish activities on campus doubling from 8% to 16% between 2022 and 2023. During the same time, the number of students who said they had no fears of antisemitism dropped from 38% to 20%. In 2023, 11% reported experiencing direct antisemitism in a campus social environment. The percentage climbed to 16% in 2024.

Meanwhile, students’ sense of connection to the Jewish community and participation in Jewish activities on campus reverted back to pre-Oct. 7 numbers.

In the 2023-2024 school year, 1 in 4 Jewish students surveyed said they felt the need to hide their Jewish identity to fit in on campus, while 1 in 3 said they were judged negatively for participating in Jewish activities. More than half said that Jewish students pay a social cost for voicing support for Israel’s existence as a Jewish state. These were all higher than in 2022. The research noted that while the trend of needing to hide Jewish identity to fit in was experienced by Jewish students regardless of their Jewish backgrounds, students with weaker Jewish backgrounds were most likely to feel they needed to hide their opinions in Jewish spaces.

“This research provides critical findings about the campus landscape today and the difficult environment that many Jewish students face,” Stacie Cherner, director of research and learning at the Jim Joseph Foundation, told eJP in a statement.

To conclude the research, a dozen focus groups were conducted in April with Jewish and non-Jewish students to dig deeper into their perceptions and experiences. The third and final survey was conducted from late April through June 2024.

The research found that Jewish versus non-Jewish students “are very polarized on these issues,” Hersh said, which adds “to campus tension.” Almost half (45%) of Jewish students on elite campuses said they lost non-Jewish friends in the last year.

Read the full report here.