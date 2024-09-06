Your Daily Phil: College students’ Jewish engagement reverts to pre-10/7 levels
Good Friday morning.
In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on how different cities are prosecuting — or not — anti-Israel protesters who break the law. We feature an opinion piece by Seth Linden and Gamal J. Palmerand about an expanding initiative geared toward mid-career Jewish communal professionals, and one by Rabbi Uri Allen recounting his experience “hospicing” a beloved synagogue. Also in this issue: Yossi Klein Halevi, Stephen Curry and Anna Langer. We’ll start with a new survey showing Jewish college students’ waning engagement with Jewish life after an initial surge. Shabbat shalom!
In the immediate aftermath of the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks in southern Israel, Jewish students flocked in large numbers to Jewish activities on campus. Eleven months later, the increased engagement in Jewish life has waned as students’ fears of antisemitism have risen. A new study provides university leaders and funders a glimpse into what drove that earlier engagement and the reasons that it has since tapered off, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen.
“A Year of Campus Conflict and Growth,” a 64-page report published on Wednesday, which was conducted by Tufts University political scientist Eitan Hersh, in partnership with survey research company College Pulse, and funded by the Jim Joseph Foundation, brings to light the impact that the Israel-Hamas war has had on U.S. college students as the 2024-25 academic year begins and the war grinds on.
The research began 18 months before the war started. It spans three years of the experiences and views of Jewish and non-Jewish students on college campuses both before and after Oct. 7 and follows findings that were published in March as a midpoint in the research. It also spotlights “how differently Jewish and non-Jewish students experienced the last year on campus and hints at what can be expected in the future,” according to Hersh.
He told eJP that when he surveyed Jewish and non-Jewish students in November and December of last year, soon after the start of Israel’s war with Hamas, “we [expected] the war could have wrapped up soon. We didn’t know how the campus [situation] would become its own ongoing news saga.”
According to the findings, throughout the 2023-24 school year, Jewish students’ sense of identity remained elevated. Fear of and exposure to antisemitism also remained at record-high levels, with the number of students who said fears of antisemitism kept them away from Jewish activities on campus doubling from 8% to 16% between 2022 and 2023. During the same time, the number of students who said they had no fears of antisemitism dropped from 38% to 20%. In 2023, 11% reported experiencing direct antisemitism in a campus social environment. The percentage climbed to 16% in 2024.
Meanwhile, students’ sense of connection to the Jewish community and participation in Jewish activities on campus reverted back to pre-Oct. 7 numbers.
In the 2023-2024 school year, 1 in 4 Jewish students surveyed said they felt the need to hide their Jewish identity to fit in on campus, while 1 in 3 said they were judged negatively for participating in Jewish activities. More than half said that Jewish students pay a social cost for voicing support for Israel’s existence as a Jewish state. These were all higher than in 2022. The research noted that while the trend of needing to hide Jewish identity to fit in was experienced by Jewish students regardless of their Jewish backgrounds, students with weaker Jewish backgrounds were most likely to feel they needed to hide their opinions in Jewish spaces.
“This research provides critical findings about the campus landscape today and the difficult environment that many Jewish students face,” Stacie Cherner, director of research and learning at the Jim Joseph Foundation, told eJP in a statement.
To conclude the research, a dozen focus groups were conducted in April with Jewish and non-Jewish students to dig deeper into their perceptions and experiences. The third and final survey was conducted from late April through June 2024.
The research found that Jewish versus non-Jewish students “are very polarized on these issues,” Hersh said, which adds “to campus tension.” Almost half (45%) of Jewish students on elite campuses said they lost non-Jewish friends in the last year.
(UN)EQUAL ENFORCEMENT
How deep-blue cities are prosecuting law-breaking activists
Images of illicit encampments, disruptive protests and videos of activists chanting hateful slogans about Israel and Jews outside kosher restaurants are often met with what seems like a simple demand from Jewish Americans concerned about rising antisemitism: Why isn’t more being done about this? But even when protesters break the law, such as on the Golden Gate Bridge and I-880 in Oakland, what happens to them next — and what consequences they might face for their actions — can vary widely, largely depending on the prosecutor, reports Gabby Deutch for eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider.
Capacity and values: “I think historically, most people who have been arrested at protests have not been prosecuted,” said David Sklansky, a professor at Stanford Law School. “In the protests against the Vietnam War in the 1960s, for example, most of those people who were arrested were not then formally charged and prosecuted in court because the court capacity and the prosecutors’ offices couldn’t accommodate that.” Often, though, it’s a question of values. Progressive prosecutors were elected on the promise that they would be more discerning in deciding which cases warrant prosecution.
No consequences: This is leading to a wider concern among Jewish leaders that prosecutors — particularly those in deep-blue jurisdictions — are not doing enough to fight rising antisemitism. “We have heard incredible frustration, not just from the community, but from many law enforcement partners, about the lack of prosecution and/or political support to hold people accountable for violating the law,” said Michael Masters, a former chief of staff at the Chicago Police Department who is now the CEO at Secure Community Network, which provides security services and assessments to Jewish organizations. “It doesn’t appear that the perpetrators of these acts fear the consequences of their actions,” said Richard Priem, CEO of the Community Security Service, another Jewish communal security organization.
GROWING TOGETHER
Expanding mid-career professional growth opportunities for communal leaders
“Two and a half years ago, the Jim Joseph Foundation launched an initiative to test new models of connection, learning and leadership development for mid-career professionals within the Jewish community. It has now been a year since we last shared our efforts to design cohort-based professional development experiences to be more accessible and affordable for this demographic,” write Seth Linden, founder of Gather Consulting, and Gamal J. Palmer, founder of Conscious Builders, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Always learning more: “Now called Chavurot: Expanding Professional Growth for Communal Leaders (Working Title), the initiative has been testing cohort models of connection, learning and leadership development to understand what makes these experiences so powerful and which design elements contribute to increased professional retention, support for career growth and feelings of connectedness and belonging.”
Building on success: “When we wrote about cohort-based experiences a year ago, we discussed widening the aperture on what these kinds of programs could look like and who could participate. We are pleased to share that the Jim Joseph Foundation recognizes the value in this approach and recently provided a three-year grant to grow this work, which is fiscally sponsored by UpStart, a 501(c)(3)… The grant is designed so that other interested funders can co-invest, with the opportunity for each funder to identify specific audiences of Jewish professionals who they would like to see benefit from this experience. This might include professionals in a specific career role, a specific geographic region, a specific organization type or some combination.”
LIFECYCLE MOMENTS
How do you ‘hospice’ a synagogue?
“It’s a strange question, isn’t it? Why would anyone want to ‘hospice’ a synagogue? The rabbi’s sermons can’t be that bad, right?” quips Rabbi Uri Allen of Temple Sha’arey Shalom in Springfield, N.J., an alum of the Clergy Leadership Incubator Rabbinic Fellowship, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
On borrowed time: “In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, I became the rabbi of a small, struggling community. Congregation Beth Mordecai (CBM) in Perth Amboy, N.J., was once a vibrant and shining example of post-war Conservative Judaism in America. Even before COVID, CBM was not in great shape; when I arrived, it was just a shell of its former self. While the pandemic raged, we ran Shabbat services and classes on Zoom and were able to maintain some sense of community amidst the chaos. But the die had already been cast: By the time I was hired to serve as the congregation’s part-time rabbi, it was clear that there was an expiration date on the institution.”
Dearly beloved: “CBM really was a special synagogue. Those who remembered the congregation when it was flourishing lamented its decline but remained loyal and steadfast. I listened to their stories of bnai mitzvah and weddings, high holy days and funerals, educational programming and social gatherings. They painted a picture of an institution that deserved honor and celebration.”
Finding a framework: “I had never done anything like this in my career, but I looked to Jewish traditions around mourning and my pastoral care training for guidance. What I discovered is that just as there are life cycles for Jewish people, there are also life cycles for Jewish institutions. Seeing the demise of the synagogue framed in this way allowed for an authentic, thoughtful, pragmatic and ultimately (I pray) fulfilling process.”
Pic of the Day
An unnamed IsraAid-trained psychologist speaks with a Ukrainian war veteran in a hospital in Ukraine earlier this year as part of IsraAid’s “Psychologist Doctor Patient” program.
The program, which launched in September 2022, is now entering its third phase. After initially training 60 psychologists in three regions in the first phase and 163 psychologists across four regions in the second phase, the organization will begin rolling out the mental health training program in three additional regions with the goal of having it go nationwide.
“Devastating attacks over the last three days that took lives of over 60 people and injured over 300 are just one more reminder of the urgency of mental health needs in already overburdened Ukrainian hospitals,” Yulia Breus, of IsraAid Ukraine, said in a statement earlier this week. “Doctors and patients are faced with the harshest realities of this war, and they require both an urgent and long-term approach.”
