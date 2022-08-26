Your Daily Phil: Celebrating 125 years since the World Zionist Congress + Thrifting for a cause

Good Friday morning!

Below, we preview the World Zionist Organization's conference to celebrate 125 years since Theodore Herzl convened the first World Zionist Congress.

More than 1,200 philanthropists, leaders, politicians and entrepreneurs from 38 countries will gather in Basel, Switzerland, on Sunday and Monday to celebrate 125 years since Theodore Herzl convened the first World Zionist Congress there and set in motion a movement that would result in the modern-day State of Israel.

“Words cannot describe the excitement and emotion,” Yaakov Hagoel, chairman of the World Zionist Organization, which is hosting the conference, told eJewishPhilanthropy. “We’re not only going to be dealing with the historical facts, but we are going to be looking into the future…of the Zionist movement.”

Herzl, the Austro-Hungarian Jewish journalist and father of Zionism, didn’t live to see his efforts culminate in Israel’s founding in 1948. But he recognized the power of the 1897 congress, involving more than 200 participants from 17 countries, which outlined Zionism’s aim and methods to create a Jewish state.

“Were I to sum up the Basel Congress in a word, which I shall guard against pronouncing publicly, it would be this: At Basel I founded the Jewish State,” Herzl wrote in his diary. “If I said this out loud today l would be greeted by universal laughter. In five years perhaps, and certainly in fifty years, everyone will perceive it.”

The gala for this year’s conference will be held at the Stadtcasino Concert Hall, where the original World Zionist Congress met. The rest of the conference features a variety of panels and speakers, ranging from Yossi Cohen, former director of the Mossad and current head of Israel investment for the Japanese firm Softbank, to Judge Ruchie Freier in Brooklyn, dubbed the “hasidic superwoman of night court” by The New York Times.

Another speaker, professor Yedidia Stern, president of the Jewish People Policy Institute, looks forward to exploring the lessons that Jews should take away from Herzl’s original congress: namely, how to address widespread divisions in Israel and the broader Jewish world over matters of Jewish identity, Zionism and politics.

Herzl managed, “despite all the disputes, to reenergize the idea…that Jews can act together to achieve their goals,” Stern said. “The main lesson is commitment to democracy, commitment to rules of the game in an era of disputes.”

Stern hopes the conference can build new partnerships between Israel and Jews in the rest of the world. If it’s “just for [public relations] a few days, it’s nice, but it’s not good enough,” he said. “I really hope that we’ll be able to create some kind of new collaborations between Jews around the globe as Herzl did then.”

Hagoel also sees Jewish unity as a defining issue for this year’s conference, alongside concerns about antisemitism; encouraging Jews worldwide to learn more Hebrew and move to Israel; and countering what he sees as Jewish assimilation and loss of identity.

Hagoel recognizes that not all Jews see the world, and the future mission of the Zionist movement, as he does – which is precisely what the conference is for. “I will have an opportunity to hear from those attending what they feel are the challenges that face the Jewish people,” he said. “I’m not Herzl. But, it is my responsibility to see how we continue today in the footsteps of the dream of Theodore Herzl.”