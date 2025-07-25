Your Daily Phil: Building overnight camps in Israel in the shadow of war

What You Should Know

Every year since Summer Camps Israel was launched in 2020 has been a crisis-laden year. First, there was the COVID-19 pandemic, then a multiday battle between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group, then the political turmoil in Israel in 2023 and now the ongoing war in Gaza and lingering effects of the wars against Hezbollah and Iran.

“There’s never been a quiet summer,” Shawna Goodman Sone, the founder of SCI, told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross recently.

Extended sleepaway camps, those lasting more than a few days, are a rarity in Israel (and most countries outside of North America), but Goodman Sone — a general evangelist of the merits of Jewish camping — has sought to change that, helping build the industry in Israel through grants, networking and general support. This year, SCI will provide more than NIS 7.5 million ($2.2 million) in funding to 19 Israeli summer camps, which must run for at least 9 nights and require campers to surrender their phones for the duration.

eJP spoke with Goodman Sone recently to better understand the state of the Israeli overnight camping field in the wake of Israel’s war with Iran and its ongoing war in Gaza.

Judah Ari Gross: It’s been a difficult year in terms of everything summer program-related. Much of the focus has been on the international trips — the Americans coming to (or not coming to) Israel and the Israelis being delayed in coming to America or not being able to travel elsewhere. How has the Iran war and the ongoing fighting in Gaza affected summer camps within Israel? Has there been increased demand because of the cancellation of these other summer programs?

Shawna Goodman Sone: Since we started this five years ago, there’s never been a quiet summer. Every case study has been thrown at us, which is great because it makes us sharper and it reminds us that we’re not building North American overnight camps. We’re building Israeli overnight camps that respond to the outside forces that are greater than us in order to bring the same elements that North American camps have that are “sticky.” That is belonging, a love for being Jewish, learning how to be a friend, learning how to live with people who are different than you. And I can’t overestimate the value of fun, because I think our [Israeli] kids here have more seriousness. My 54-year-old self is craving some more fun, also, so I don’t underestimate the power of that.

JAG: What were the specific needs for this summer?

SGS: There are approximately 11,000 families that lost their [homes in the war with Iran]. So we called the municipalities and said, “If you want, we’re happy to take these kids.” So we’ve been very actively doing that. We secured money specifically, so that if any kid from any of these areas wants to go, we [can provide] that.

Also, the north is hardly finished and hardly healed. So we’re very focused with many of the Canadian federations, as well as UJA-Federation of New York, to provide camp for [kids from northern towns] as well. I just want to build the scale. I would argue that every Israeli child is suffering mentally. And so anybody who wants [to go to camp] and applies for it, we’re there with them.

