Your Daily Phil: Budget crisis at Brooklyn’s Maimonides + 10 years of a synagogue startup

Worthy Reads

Royal Report: In Jewish Insider, Jenni Frazer looks at Prince Charles’ relationship with the U.K.’s Jewish community. “The new king’s long relationship with the Jewish community can perhaps best be viewed through the lens of tolerance. As the Prince of Wales, a title he assumed in 1969, Charles had almost no official or unofficial links with the Jewish community in the early years of his adult life. But lately, it is a rare communal event that is not blessed with the prince’s presence, such as direct, hands-on patronage of charities such as World Jewish Relief (the humanitarian arm of British Jews), the Jewish Museum, the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust, or the youth movement, the Jewish Lads’ and Girls’ Brigade. He made history in 2013 by attending the installation of Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, with whom he has a relationship, at a London synagogue, becoming the first royal to participate in such an event.” [JI]



Beating Inflation: When inflation is high, foundations should increase payments during the latter years of a grant, write Adam Simon and Steven Laufer of the Aviv Foundation in The Chronicle of Philanthropy: “When inflation is high, costs outpace the expected grant income, undermining the reason for making a long-term grant in the first place. That’s why we have come to believe that in times of unexpected inflation, foundations should increase payments during the latter years of a grant. The Aviv Foundation recently did just that, increasing the 2022 payments on most of our U.S. multiyear grants by 4 percent. This means that a $200,000 grant we made in 2021, with expectations to pay $100,000 in 2021 and $100,000 in 2022, is now a $204,000 grant, with the 2022 payment increased to $104,000. .… We realize that this one-time increase will not on its own solve the problem of rising costs. We hope, though, that it serves as one small piece of a larger puzzle and that other foundations will follow a similar course.” [ChronicleofPhilanthropy]



Ditch the Swag: With the return of in-person conferences, new companies — like Givsly, which helps organizations gain brand awareness through charitable giving, rather than swag, and sustainable swag company Merchery — are entering the market to replace cheap and wasteful conference swag, Elizabeth Segran reports in Fast Company: “[Givsly’s] idea is to give recipients an opportunity to give money to a cause instead of receiving a material item. At first, companies were hesitant to do this, for fear that recipients wouldn’t find a donation compelling or memorable, so [Givsly CEO Chad] Hickey encouraged companies to give them a choice between the two. Givsly tracked the outcome and found that between 40% and 60% of people chose the donation over the swag item… Merchery has launched a platform that allows companies to create a simple website where people can choose from a couple of gift options to find one that they want. This works particularly well for things like holiday gifts for clients or employees. ‘Even if a company creates a beautiful Yeti water bottle or Patagonia jacket, the employee may not want that item,’ [founder Simon] Polet says. ‘So, why not give them the choice, so they can get something they will actually use for a long time? In the end, coming back to a product over and over is the way to really cultivate loyalty.’” [FastCompany]