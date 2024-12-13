Your Daily Phil: Birthright brings in $2.5M to support trip staff

Good Friday morning.

For less-distracted reading over the weekend, browse this week’s edition of The Weekly Print, a curated print-friendly PDF featuring a selection of recent eJewishPhilanthropy and Jewish Insider stories, including: Foundation for Jewish Camp receives $15 million donation to support camp expansions, ‘climate resilience’; Israeli Jews’ connection to Diaspora Jewry grows post-Oct. 7 — poll; and In debut book, Yardena Schwartz links past and present horrors in Hebron and the Gaza envelope. Print the latest edition here.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on last night’s Birthright Israel Foundation dinner and a renewed partnership between the American Jewish Committee and the Secure Community Network. We also look at the partnerships emerging from this week’s JCC Global conference and on the steps that the National Association of Independent Schools is taking after a conference featured anti-Israel speakers. We feature an opinion piece by Rabbi Brent Chaim Spodek about meeting people where they are religiously. Also in this newsletter: Rabbi Steven Gotlib, Jonathan Sarna and Miriam Heller Stern.

Shabbat shalom!

What We’re Watching

Yeshiva University will celebrate its 100th anniversary on Sunday with a dinner at Cipriani 42nd Street in Manhattan. Daniel S. Loeb, Mitchell Julis and Anita Zucker are chairing the dinner, with Ingeborg and Ira Rennert serving as honorary chairs, and Shari Redstone, Harry Adjmi, and Terry Kassel and Paul Singer serving as honorary co-chairs.

What You Should Know

When the first Birthright Israel group touched down in Tel Aviv in 1999, the scope of what the organization would become was still a pipe dream to its founders. In the years since, Birthright Israel has expanded significantly, bringing over 850,000 teens and young adults to Israel over nearly 25 years.

Last night, at the Harmonie Club, a historically Jewish social club on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, the Birthright Israel Foundation raised $2.5 million to support the training of tour educators and volunteer staff in advance of an event honoring Jeffrey R. Solomon, senior advisor to Chasbro charities and former president of the Andrea and Charles Bronfman Philanthropies, the latter of which helped launch Birthright, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim from the event.

“[Solomon] has played such an important role in the development of Birthright, but also in so many other Jewish institutions,” Birthright Israel Foundation board chair, Phil de Toledo, told eJP. “There are icons in every generation and Jeff is among them.”

The event, which drew around 200 philanthropists, Birthright educators and Jewish communal professionals, featured the inauguration of the Jeffrey R. Solomon Award. The award, given to antisemitism activist Aviva Klompas, who participated in 18 Birthright trips as a staffer, will be given annually to a Jewish communal professional who has contributed significantly to Birthright.

“They do so much in ensuring that our participants see Israel through their eyes and are there to answer any questions,” Elias Saratovsky, CEO of Birthright Israel, told eJP. “So we want to acknowledge the thousands and thousands of people who have staffed trips, many of whom have staffed multiple trips.”

While Birthright enrollment has dipped since the Oct. 7 terror attacks, the foundation has seen an increase in philanthropic support, expecting to raise upwards of $80 million this year, according to de Toledo. Over the next five years, with a goal of sending 200,000 young adults on a Birthright program, the foundation hopes to double its fundraising, de Toledo told eJP.

Read the full report here.