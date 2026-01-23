Your Daily Phil: Australia marks shloshim of Bondi Beach massacre

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD WITH EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

Last week, UJA-Federation of New York CEO Eric Goldstein, who is stepping down this summer after nearly a dozen years at the helm of the country’s largest Jewish federation, cut the ribbon on the new “Beit Nova” center for survivors of the massacre at the Nova music festival on Oct. 7, 2023, which his organization had supported with a $2 million donation.

This was one of Goldstein’s many visits to Israel in the past two years — he flew back to New York shortly after the ceremony — as his organization has emerged as, by far, the Jewish federation that has donated the most funds to Israeli causes in the wake of the attacks. Donating roughly $325 million since Oct. 7, 2023, UJA-Federation of N.Y. has provided more than a third of all the donations made through the North American federation system’s Israel emergency fund.

In recent months, the federation has faced scrutiny for some of its donations, such as a $1 million pledge for IsraAid’s operations in Gaza and more recently, the organization supported the launch of the Arab-Jewish shared society-focused AJEEC-NISPED’s new center, which was named in honor of slain peace activist Vivian Silver. At the same time, the federation has found itself standing in opposition to a mayor, Zohran Mamdani, whom much of the Jewish community views warily for his long history of anti-Israel activism. Last month, at a UJA event, the federation’s board chair, Mark Rowan, declared Mamdani an enemy of the Jewish community, sparking backlash from Jews on the political left.

This week, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross spoke with Goldstein about how he and the organization are handling this complicated period.

Judah Ari Gross: I wanted to check in with you both as you are nearing the end of your tenure and because this appears to be a particularly complex time for UJA-Federation of New York. Generally speaking, how are you navigating this highly politicized point in time?

Eric Goldstein: This is a fraught moment in the community, resulting from the crises around us: the events of Oct. 7, [2023,] not only what happened in Israel, but the reverberations in America. The reverberations in America were deeply unsettling to so many in our community. People we thought were allies were silent or worse, and so it’s increased the level of fear and uncertainty about living in the largest Jewish community in the world outside of Israel. That said, I think that we are a strong, vibrant community, and I believe we will continue to be a strong, vibrant community.

JAG: I know that the Celebrate Israel Parade is still several months away, but are there already tensions around an event like that, between the Jewish community and City Hall? Are there concerns within the Jewish community about having such a public event in the wake of the Bondi Beach attacks and the arson fire in Jackson, Miss.?

EG: Look, it’s deeply unsettling for the Jewish community to have a mayor who doesn’t believe that Israel has a right to exist as a Jewish homeland, who thinks that Israel is genocidal. It creates enormous cognitive dissonance. It’s something that is really, you know, a stab in the heart for us, and there’s no getting around that. On the other hand, let’s understand that we have the first Jewish woman speaker of the city council, Julie Menin. The largest vote-getter in the citywide election was Mark Levine, who got a lot more votes than Zohran Mamdani and who ran as an unapologetic Zionist. His son served in the IDF. Mark speaks Hebrew. When he was borough president, he did a sort-of sister community with Bat Yam [outside of Tel Aviv]. You have significant, significant numbers of people who are very supportive.

I think the lesson of what’s happened for our community is that we all knew our members of Congress, we knew our senators from New York, but we were much less conversant about who was our city council member, who was our state senator, our state assembly member. We weren’t as civically engaged in local government. Now we didn’t think we really needed to be, but this is a moment of recognition that, as a community, we need to take nothing for granted. We need to be smart.

Read the full interview here.