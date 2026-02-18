Your Daily Phil: Atlanta-based Jewish after-school program goes international

What You Should Know

For the past two years, Israeli mental health professionals have been warning of an impending “tsunami” of psychological disorders as a result of both the traumatic events of the Oct. 7 terror attacks and the more than two years of war and prolonged stress that followed.

To address this, the Israeli government has allocated additional resources for public psychological services; existing mental health organizations have expanded their offerings; and a vast array of new organizations have cropped up across the country.

ICAR was co-founded by Gila Tolub, a former McKinsey consultant focused on women’s health, in the months after the Oct. 7 attacks with the goal of understanding and mapping this ecosystem of state-funded and philanthropy-backed services and initiatives. At the group’s conference this week at the Tel Aviv Expo Center, which was attended by representatives from a wide variety of organizations, for-profit companies and philanthropic foundations, ICAR sought to make sense of and advance the mental health field as it navigates this growing mental health crisis.

Speaking to eJewishPhilanthropy after the conference, Tolub said that ICAR, whose name is both an acronym standing for “Israel’s Collective Action for Resilience” and the Hebrew word for “substance” or “main thing,” is still trying to serve its function as an umbrella organization, examining the entire mental health field, encouraging collaboration, encouraging best practices, connecting funders with nonprofits and more. Tolub said the organization sees itself filling a role that it believes that the Israeli government should ultimately be responsible for.

In a philanthropy roundtable discussion at the conference, donors and representatives of foundations expressed frustration at the lack of clarity in the field, not knowing what is already out there and functioning — and what’s falling through the cracks. They also raised concerns about how the organizations that sprang up post-Oct. 7 are maturing. Many of the groups were launched by family members of those killed in the attacks or in the war or by other well-meaning people, who may have a great concept but do not have the experience and training needed to build a sustainable organization. (In total, more than 50 philanthropists attended this week’s conference, according to Tolub, which shows that this is still an area of interest for many grantmakers.)

One of the main issues that ICAR has identified is this multiplicity of organizations and initiatives that have emerged over the past two years, along with a growing number of people needing help. Not all of those groups and programs are providing the same level of care and support, and people in need may not be able to find the best option for them given the sheer number of options available. Funders similarly may not know which organizations to support. Add to that the fact that many patients require support from multiple places, some of them managed by the state and others by nonprofits, who do not always know how to communicate with one another. Ultimately, this ends with an ineffective, uncoordinated mishmash of treatments and programs — and a lot of people not getting the help that they and Israeli society need.

Tolub said that ICAR also encourages organizations to track their progress, particularly if they want to eventually receive government funding or recognition from the country’s health care providers. ICAR also created a list of recommendations for would-be funders to ensure that the organizations that they are supporting are meeting basic standards. “We don’t want to be a regulator, but we want to tell funders, ‘Here’s what you should be asking,’” Tolub said.

Both Tolub and Silverman recognized that ICAR’s goals are lofty, but said that while nonprofits can be competitive with one another for philanthropic and governmental funding, there is a growing recognition in the field that no one organization can address the country’s mental health needs. “We’ll never know if we don’t try it,” Tolub said.

