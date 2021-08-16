Your Daily Phil: A look inside the Grinspoon Foundation’s “Aspen in August” retreat + Sharsheret’s new legacy giving program

COMMON CAUSE

Allies and activists

iStock

“Can non-disabled allies serve in leadership positions of organizations advocating for and serving individuals with disabilities? Can this be done without overshadowing or subverting the voices of people with disabilities as leaders of their own movement?” ask disability advocates Michelle Friedman and Jennifer Phillips, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Who can advocate: “If the disabled community were to say only people with lived disability experience can advocate for individuals with disabilities, wouldn’t that exactly be the opposite of inclusion?”

All of us: “Nothing about us without us doesn’t mean only us. It means all of us but always keeping front of mind that the voices of people with lived disabilities must be heard, must be included at the tables of power and influence. They must be part of all conversations that impact the disabled community. And if a non-disabled activist is truly an ally ‘nothing about us without us’ will always be in the forefront of all conversations, all activism and all policies and decisions.”

Read the full piece here.

A HISTORIC SHIFT

When continents break apart: Recognizing a new landscape of Jewish education

Shutterstock

“If until the start of the 20th century it was possible to conceive of Jewish education as a unitary landmass largely characterized by a set of uniform practices, today, different continents have broken off, each with its own distinct ecosystem. This tectonic process has meant that in some sectors it is more fitting to describe the work of Jewish education as Jewish engagement—an activity centered on cultivating a connection to Jewish life and living,” writes Alex Pomson, managing director of Rosov Consulting, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.



Different skill sets: “In other places, however, those from which new continents separated, Jewish education continues to be concerned with cultivating cultural literacy and religious or ethnic commitment. The individuals who are educators in these places are expected to be reasonably knowledgeable about Jewish life and relevant content themselves and sufficiently adept in the educational practices they’re supposed to employ. This is not work that everyone is expected to be able to do.”



Career narratives: “The personal biographies of educators mirror the sectors in which they work too. Our data suggest that those who work in day school, supplemental school, and early childhood education were socialized in much more positive, educationally rich Jewish environments than their peers in other sectors of Jewish education. The career narratives of those who work in the innovation sector or in social justice organizations more commonly highlight experiences in college, on a trip to Israel, or with an organization much like the one where they work today. Those who work in informal Jewish education tend to highlight inspirational early experiences at camp.”

Read the full piece here.