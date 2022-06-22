Your Daily Phil: 560,000 L.A. Jews + Addressing the camp counselor shortage

Good Wednesday morning!

The first population survey of the Los Angeles Jewish community in a generation reveals a tale of two cities. The community is growing, with 25% more Jewish households than there were in 1997, when the last survey was conducted. But a broad swath of it is lonely: nearly a third of households include a single adult living alone. More than half of Jewish adults have had the time or means to travel to Israel, yet nearly one-fifth of Jewish Angelenos are struggling to make ends meet.

And when it comes to young Jews, the survey reveals great hope and great heartache: Younger people appear more engaged in Jewish life than their elders, and their Jewish identities are strong. Yet the level of their mental health needs “shocked” Rabbi Noah Farkas, the CEO and president of the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles, he told eJewishPhilanthropy.

But while the federation study contains some sobering realities, Farkas is buoyed by its findings, especially as they relate to younger people, and for what that means for the community’s future.

“[It’s] the first time I read a study where the future looks brighter than the past,” he said. “Affiliation, denominational structures for how to create Jewish identity, synagogue business models, they’re all in decline, but Jewish life isn’t in decline. Jewish life is ascending, is rising…. Younger people who are Jewish and living in a Jewish household in almost every category are more engaged in Jewish life than older people. They consume Jewish media more, they talk about Jewish topics more, they wear Jewish symbols more, they make some version of Shabbat more.”

One way the community of 560,000 has changed can be encapsulated in a single word: diversity. In the last survey of Los Angeles’ Jewish population, the word “diverse” appears only once, in the context of geography, while the word “diversity” does not appear at all. The term “Jews of color,” which was then rarely used, was likewise absent, as was “non-white.”

But the new study includes a section titled “Diversity,” and shows that the city’s share of Jewish immigrants and Jews of color is significant and likely to rise.

