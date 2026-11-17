Keren Hayesod, one of Israel’s leading fundraising bodies, faces a ticking clock to install a new chair by the end of the year, following the abrupt departure of Eli Vered Hazan from the role. If a successor is not picked, the position will be handed over, in an interim capacity, to Yaakov Hagoel, chair of the World Zionist Organization — a scenario that many on the selection committee are looking to avoid, sources told eJewishPhilanthropy.

The process of selecting a new chair is currently stymied by the country’s political impasse. Since Keren Hayesod works closely with the Israeli government, the chair is typically someone with a close working relationship with the prime minister or their party. As Gadi Eisenkot, who was tasked by Israeli President Isaac Herzog to form a government, has yet to form such a coalition, the selection process is similarly stalled.

In the meantime, several possible candidates are being considered, sources said. The key, one source told eJP, is a chairman with a “hechsher,” or seal of approval, from both Diaspora leaders and from whatever government forms next.

Names said to meet that test include former Immigration and Absorption Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata, who would be the first woman and the first Ethiopian-Israeli to lead the institution; former Israeli Ambassador to the U.K. Mark Regev; and Jerusalem Post Editor-in-Chief Zvika Klein.

If a coalition does come together, sources on the committee told eJP that they expect a last-minute contender to surface from one of its parties, with the government’s candidate for the chairmanship decided in the final stages of the coalition negotiations. The post comes with a ministerial-level government salary, a driver, prestige and luxury international travel, along with regular access to many of the largest and most powerful Jewish philanthropists outside the U.S.

The 12-member selection committee, which will vote on the candidate, is chaired by Rabbi Doron Perez, president of the World Zionist Organization and chairman of World Mizrachi. Half of its members are Israeli officials from the WZO, and half from the Diaspora. Beyond Perez, the WZO side includes Hagoel, who represents Likud; Masha Lubelsky of Na’amat; Yizhar Hess, the Conservative movement’s representative and acting chairman of the Zionist Executive; Eliran Shmuel Hai, who represents Likud MK David Bitan; and Itai Vana, who represents Likud Minister Miki Zohar. The Diaspora side includes Bruce Leboff of Toronto, chairman of Keren Hayesod’s World Board of Trustees; former World Board chairmen Steven Lowy of Sydney and David Koschitzky of Toronto; Sergio Oberlander of Keren Hayesod Latin America; Rafael Nasser of Keren Hayesod Brazil; and Sammy Endzweig of Germany.

In September, weeks after taking office, Vered Hazan, a longtime aide of Netanyahu, announced that he was stepping down at the end of December. As eJewishPhilanthropy reported at the time, his departure followed reports that the prime minister’s wife, Sara Netanyahu, pushed him to hire her ally, former Likud MK Osnat Mark, as his chief of staff, a move that drew fierce opposition from Keren Hayesod’s major donors and trustees. Likud denied the reports, and Hazan cited personal and family considerations as his reasons for stepping down.

A May 2025 candidate guide seen by eJP calls for a committed Israeli, ideally an immigrant, who speaks and writes polished English, understands philanthropy and preferably has fundraising experience. The guide also asks for someone who can defend Keren Hayesod’s place among the so-called National Institutions.

The chair’s fate now hinges on a coalition calendar that runs well past the deadline.

Eisenkot received a four-week mandate to form a government. It expires on Dec. 6 and can be extended by two weeks, to Dec. 20. If he fails, President Isaac Herzog could task Netanyahu, whose party won the most seats but whose current bloc falls short of a majority, with a 28-day attempt running to mid-January. If that fails too, the Knesset would have 21 days for at least 61 MKs to back a candidate before it automatically disperses and Israel heads back to the polls.