Wars are won by people, not just hardware

History shows that a nation’s ability to endure prolonged conflict is determined not by tactics and weapons alone, but by the spirit and resilience of its soldiers. The outcome of wars is ultimately written by people and what happens to them long after it ends.

For decades, Israel has preserved a qualitative edge over adversaries who seek its harm. That edge is often described in terms of technology, intelligence and combat platforms. Yet Israel’s true advantage has always been human. The strength of its standing army and reserve force: its experience, cohesion and willingness to serve with utmost determination repeatedly, has been the decisive factor in its security. Sustaining that advantage requires sustained investment in those people.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The Oct. 7 attack and ensuing wars underscored this reality with brutal clarity. Hundreds of thousands of Israeli reservists left families, jobs and studies to report for duty. Many were veterans of repeated rounds of service, fully aware of the challenges ahead. Parents left children. Employees left workplaces. Students left classrooms. The strain on Israeli society was immediate and profound, and the pressure has not ended.

Today, that same human dimension is again on full display as Israel confronts a regional war. Operation Roaring Lion was launched on February 28 by Israel and the U.S. to neutralize strategic threats from Iranian regime. It has been the largest-ever air operation in the history of the Israeli Air Force, achieving significant operational successes in its early stages, eliminating key figures in the regime and military infrastructure and degrading hostile capabilities. At the same time, Israel’s multi-layered air defense systems have proven highly effective against Iranian retaliation, intercepting the vast majority of incoming Iranian missiles aimed at Israeli population centers.

Within 72 hours, the IDF mobilized approximately 150,000 reservists, demonstrating once again the speed, cohesion and resolve of Israel’s citizen-soldier model.

Simultaneously, Israel has been forced to re-engage Hezbollah on its northern front after the terror group launched rockets and drones at Israel to support its backers in Tehran. Israel is employing coordinated air, ground and artillery forces to deter and degrade these threats along the Lebanese border.

Behind these achievements lies an extraordinary human effort. The scale of the operation means Israeli pilots are carrying out missions over Iran as many as three times a day. Thousands of technicians, engineers, intelligence analysts and logistics crews are working around the clock to maintain aircraft, analyze targets and prepare the next wave of operations. Day and night, these teams operate in perfect coordination, creating a complex symphony of precision, discipline and effectiveness.

The motivation, cooperation and unity between units are unlike anything seen elsewhere. Iran’s primary tool in this conflict may be ballistic missiles, but Israel’s strength lies in something far more powerful: the resilience of its people and the extraordinary spirit of those who serve. Over the past week in particular, Israelis have demonstrated remarkable resolve in the face of constant threats, while the men and women of the IDF continue to operate with determination and mutual responsibility for one another.

Yet the challenges ahead remain complex. While the operation against Iran is extraordinarily demanding, the parallel campaign in Lebanon may prove even more complicated and prolonged. Although the IDF has already destroyed the majority of Hezbollah’s rocket arsenal, the remaining 20% still represents hundreds of rockets capable of threatening Israeli communities. Neutralizing that threat will take time, and Israel understands that the effort may come at a cost.

This is precisely why investing in the spirit of the IDF matters so deeply. Military strength is not measured only by weapons systems or operational capabilities—it is sustained by the courage, unity and moral resolve of the soldiers who carry out the mission. The unmatched spirit of the IDF remains Israel’s greatest strategic advantage, and it is that spirit that continues to protect the nation in its most difficult hours.

Essential for addressing these human needs are the philanthropic mechanisms that operate alongside the military. Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF), a non-political, non-military 501(c)(3), supports the health, well-being and education of Israel’s soldiers. Working closely with the IDF and the Ministry of Defense, FIDF identifies and responds to humanitarian gaps that directly support soldier health and morale, and Israel’s long-term national strength. In 2025 alone, FIDF distributed more than $132 million, the largest annual distribution in its 44-year history, ensuring that soldiers, veterans and their families received critical aid, educational opportunities, mental health services and care. After the Oct. 7 attack, FIDF provided large-scale, coordinated and rapid assistance that extended far beyond the battlefield, addressing medical and support needs for soldiers and their families not only during the fighting but also along the long and difficult road that follows.

These pressures are not unique to Israel. They confront any country that relies on citizen-soldiers or extended reserve service. Yet they are often treated as secondary issues, “after the war problems,” rather than central elements of national security. Ignoring them carries long-term costs for both military effectiveness and social cohesion.

Mental health is a case in point. Modern combat leaves not just visible scars but many invisible ones. Trauma often surfaces months or years later, disrupting families, careers and communities. Left unaddressed, it reduces unit cohesion, increases attrition and creates long-term social costs that far exceed the price of early intervention. Supporting mental resilience is not about comfort or charity. It is about national endurance.

Recognizing this, FIDF has made mental health a strategic priority since October 2023, expanding early detection and treatment programs through partnerships with leading medical organizations including Sheba Medical Center, the Zahal Disabled Veterans Organization and the Cohen Veterans Network. These partnerships have enabled the opening of ten mental health clinics and counting across Israel. Targeted programs also support Lone Soldiers, both during their service in Israel and when they return to the United States, through collaborations with organizations such as Nefesh B’Nefesh and Nevut. In 2025, construction began on a first-of-its-kind IDF National Mental Health and Resilience Center for active-duty soldiers, to be operated in collaboration with the Ministry of Defense. This vitally needed new center is being underwritten by FIDF and its supporters by $30M in funding.

The same applies to wounded soldiers. Medical treatment may stabilize an injury, but recovery is a long process. Rehabilitation, reintegration into civilian life and long-term support determine whether a wounded veteran becomes a functioning member of society or is sidelined permanently. A state that demands total commitment from its soldiers must be prepared for total responsibility afterward. In 2025, FIDF directed significant resources to recovery and rehabilitation, funding new rehab centers, prosthetics, rehabilitation services and financial assistance. This included a new grant to Brothers For Life, an organization founded and led by injured Israeli veterans, expanding access to medical care, prosthetic devices, community support and peer mentorship for wounded soldiers.

Reservists face an additional and equally significant challenge. They return from service to workplaces that may have moved on, businesses that suffered in their absence and families stretched thin. Without structured support, the cost of service accumulates quietly, discouraging future mobilization and weakening trust between citizens and the institutions that rely on them. FIDF-supported well-being and morale programs, run in partnership with the Ministry of Defense and the Association for Israel’s Soldiers, provide financial aid, social and spiritual support, community centers and recreational opportunities that help ease this transition.

Bereaved families represent another enduring responsibility. Public attention fades. Grief does not. How a nation treats those left behind sends a powerful message to every soldier still in uniform about whether their sacrifice and their family’s risk is truly understood and appreciated. Legacy programs, counseling and community support can make the difference between isolation and integration, despair and resilience. Through FIDF-supported initiatives, bereaved families receive counseling, retreats, financial assistance and tailored support to help them navigate loss and rebuild stability.

The strategic lesson is simple. A country that invests only in weapons pays later in broken soldiers, fractured families and diminished cohesion. A country that treats human readiness as a core defense asset builds endurance — the ability not just to fight but also to recover, adapt and continue. Support for soldiers and their families is not optional. It is a moral duty and a strategic imperative. Looking ahead to 2026, FIDF will expand these critical initiatives, including dedicated support for reservists and their families, enhanced care for wounded soldiers and bereaved families, the development of a specialized center for traumatic brain injuries, new mental health centers in northern Israel and across the country, and continued work on its flagship national mental health and resilience campus.

In Israel, military service is universal and demanding. Young men and women step forward knowing the risks, trusting that their society will stand behind them during service and long after it ends. That trust is not symbolic. It is operational. It determines whether a military can respond effectively in crisis and whether a nation can recover when the war ends.

Wars may be fought with hardware. They are endured and ultimately survived by people. Long after the last shot is fired, it is the human consequences that shape a nation’s future.

Maj. Gen. (Res.) Nadav Padan served a distinguished 37-year career in the Israel Defense Forces, where he held senior command positions including Head of Central Command, Commander of the Duvdevan Special Forces Unit and Chief of the Cyber Defense Directorate. He now serves as the CEO of Friends of the IDF.