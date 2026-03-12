UJA-Federation of N.Y. pledges $1.3 million for new disability center named for slain Sharabis

'When I came out of captivity, I told Shalva that there is one place where I would like to have my wife and daughters remembered, and that is the Shalva center,' freed hostage Eli Sharabi says

UJA-Federation of New York will commit $1.3 million to building the Shalva Sharabi Family Center in Ashkelon, a new center dedicated in memory of the family of former hostage Eli Sharabi to support individuals with disabilities and trauma victims, the grantmaker announced on Wednesday night at Shalva’s 36th anniversary gala, held at Gotham Hall in Manhattan.

The new center, which was recently announced, is the vision of Sharabi, a former resident of Kibbutz Bee’ri, who was kidnapped by Hamas during the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks and held captive in Gaza for 491 days. It will be dedicated to his wife, Lianne, and daughters Noiya and Yahel, all three of whom were murdered in the attacks.

At its national center in Jerusalem, Shalva provides free-of-charge therapy, preschool, summer camp, employment and other services to mentally and physically disabled individuals, from infancy to adulthood, and their families. The new center, which comes at the request of the Israeli government, will build on those programs while also providing care for post-trauma victims in the southern region, which bore the brunt of the Oct. 7 attacks.

“When I came out of captivity, I told Shalva that there is one place where I would like to have my wife and daughters remembered, and that is the Shalva center,” Sharabi told attendees of the dinner, which exceeded its $3 million fundraising goal. Shalva’s mission was important to Sharabi’s daughters, who volunteered with children with disabilities, he said.

Sharabi traveled more than 48 hours from Israel to New York this week to attend the event, crossing through Egypt as direct flights were canceled due to Israel’s war with Iran. “It was not a simple journey, but being here tonight with each of you, who care so deeply about Israel, about hope and about humanity, made every mile worth it,” he said.

Shalva, which has a budget of $40 million for 2026, half of which comes from the Israeli government, presented Sharabi with its Spirit of Hope award. Other honorees at the event were Jaime and Yoni Leifer, presented with the Guests of Honor award; and Michelle Mirman and Joe Sprung, who were honored for their community service.

The theme of this year’s dinner was “l’chaim, to life,” said Shalva founder, Rabbi Kalman Samuels, who added that the theme is “fitting” as “we are at war again.”

“For the Jewish people, every life is precious, and at Shalva we embrace every life by virtue of each child [reaching] heights they never imagined and [hitting] milestones they never thought possible,” said Samuels. “Our commitment to life is stronger than any force of destruction.”

The Shalva National Crisis Response Center in Jerusalem is again providing shelter to Israelis forced to evacuate their homes as Iran continues to fire hundreds of missiles into the country.