Treating your DAF with the intentionality of a family foundation

Donor-advised funds have become an increasingly popular charitable giving vehicle, offering donors flexibility, tax advantages and administrative simplicity. For many people, a DAF allows them to recommend grants to nonprofit organizations without having to take on the time and responsibilities of formalizing a family foundation. However, this simplicity does not mean that DAF holders have to sacrifice the intentionality and strategic approach often associated with foundations. By embracing some of the elements associated with family foundations, DAF holders can become more informed and impactful funders.

In 2023, my parents and I established The Seacove Fund, a DAF housed at the Jewish Community Foundation of San Diego (JCF). While we had initially considered creating a family foundation to meet our goals of supporting small nonprofits in the region, we were soon drawn to the idea of opening a DAF to meet our philanthropic goals without having to navigate the complexity of creating a foundation. Even though we chose a different model, we took the idea of acting like a family foundation seriously and became interested in applying some of those best practices to how we managed our DAF.

Getty Images

Since launching The Seacove Fund, we have conducted three grant cycles and awarded nearly 20 organizations with unrestricted funding to support their missions and strengthen their capacity. Based on our experience, here are some recommendations for other DAF holders thinking about taking a similar approach.

Create a grant program (but keep it simple)

Rather than responding to funding requests as they arose or making contributions without a consistent strategy, we wanted a more structured approach to our giving. We created the CHANGE Grant Program as the centerpiece of The Seacove Fund, much in the same way a family foundation might establish and manage its own grant program. From the beginning, we embraced many of the principles of trust-based philanthropy, which included offering unrestricted funding and making the application process as simple as possible. Our application was intentionally designed to take no more than 10–15 minutes to complete using a basic Google form; rather than asking nonprofits to provide extensive information about themselves in the application, we took responsibility for learning more about the organizations by conducting our own research. We make our grant decisions within a month and ensure funds are received no more than one month after that, following JCF’s required approval and sign-off.

We also chose not to require formal reports from our grantees. Instead, we stay connected through occasional site visits or informal meetups over coffee to hear how things are going, learn more about their work and understand how they are using the funding. We celebrate our grantees on our website and through social media announcements that tell the story of their organizations and the impact of their work.

Establish your DAF at a community foundation

Where you establish your DAF matters, too. While donors can set up DAFs at large financial institutions such as Fidelity or Schwab or on apps like Daffy, we made the choice to house our fund at JCF. JCF was founded in 1967 and has built longstanding relationships with local nonprofits, community leaders and other funders throughout the region. Being part of that established ecosystem gives us a better understanding of the organizations doing important work in our community and also creates connections with other funders who are interested in similar issues.

JCF also helps increase our visibility among local nonprofits by promoting our grant program through their newsletters and social media platforms. This was especially valuable when we were getting started and trying to reach potential applicants for the first time. After each grant cycle we also share all of the applications we receive with JCF staff with the goal of giving these small nonprofits additional exposure. Even when we are unable to fund an organization, sharing an application may help connect the organization with other funders in JCF’s network who may be interested in supporting its work. Consider opening a DAF at a community foundation not just as a place to house your fund, but as an opportunity to access local relationships, knowledge and expertise.

Build a public presence and brand

Even though DAFs are not required to operate publicly and most do not have a website, from the start we put an emphasis on transparency and accessibility. Having a visible presence was important to us, particularly when we first launched our DAF and announced our grant program. We wanted potential grantees and others in the community to be able to learn about who we were, what we cared about and how we approached philanthropy.

Using Weebly, a cloud-based website builder, we created a website that introduced The Seacove Fund and shared information about our funding approach. When our grant application is open, we include a direct link from our website and also maintain a frequently asked questions page and contact information page. Over time, we also added a grantee spotlight page featuring information and videos about organizations we have supported as well as other nonprofits we have contributed to. We created a logo using Canva and developed a consistent visual identity for the fund. None of these efforts required professional design or web-development experience and while a website isn’t necessary for every DAF, we found it to be an important part of our approach.

Continue to learn, grow and share

Don’t assume that because you are an individual DAF holder, you have to figure out the process on your own. We looked early on for opportunities to learn more about grantmaking, connect with other funders and better understand the issues facing our community. In addition to benefiting from the resources at JCF, we became members of Catalyst of San Diego and Imperial Counties, formerly San Diego Grantmakers. Through Catalyst, we found a learning community of other funders, including family foundations, large corporate foundations and other DAF holders. Although The Seacove Fund is one of the smaller funders in this network, it has been an invaluable experience to participate in training and networking events to help us continue to refine our approach. Many communities across the country have similar funder networks, and DAF holders should take advantage of them.

Finally, we believe DAF holders have a responsibility to share what they learn with their grantees. Nonprofit leaders and staff are immersed in their missions every day and often don’t have the time to sort through newsletters, funding announcements, professional development opportunities and other resources. As funders, we can help shoulder some of that burden and make a point of passing along opportunities and resources we hear about to our grantees to support their own fundraising and professional development.

In closing: Put your DAF to work

Though a donor-advised fund provides simplicity and flexibility, DAF holders can do more than simply recommend grants. For us, that has meant embracing some of the best practices of a family foundation (even when they aren’t required) to become more informed and responsive funders. This includes establishing a grant program, creating a website, joining learning communities and nurturing ongoing relationships with the organizations we support.

Approaching The Seacove Fund this way has made our experience as funders more meaningful and connected us more deeply to the San Diego nonprofit community. In short, the DAF structure may be simple, but how you choose to use it doesn’t have to be.

Brett Schwartz is the co-founder of The Seacove Fund.