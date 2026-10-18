The pull toward division, the call to connection

In every generation, the Jewish People have faced moments that test our ability to remain connected. Today, we find ourselves at such a moment — one defined by deep disagreements, changing political realities and questions about identity, belonging and our relationship with Israel. The challenge before us is not whether differences will exist; they always have. The challenge is whether those differences will lead us toward greater understanding or toward deeper fragmentation.

Around the world, Jewish communities are navigating a complicated and rapidly changing landscape. Rising antisemitism, debates over Israel’s policies, questions about Jewish identity and disagreements within the Jewish community itself have created new fault lines. At the same time, political developments in the United States and Israel have exposed and, in some cases, intensified divisions among Jews.

fatido/Getty Images

In the United States, the emergence of candidates and movements within the Democratic Party that are sharply critical of Israel has highlighted genuine differences among Jews and within the broader political conversation. In Israel, upcoming elections will again bring important debates about security, democracy, Jewish values and the country’s relationship with Jews throughout the world.

Even the language we use has become part of the debate. Few words illustrate this more clearly than “Zionism.” For many Jews, Zionism represents the historic movement for Jewish self-determination and the belief that the Jewish People, like all peoples, deserve a national home. For others, the word has become associated primarily with political disputes surrounding Israeli policies and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. A term that has long been central to Jewish identity and history has become, for many, a source of disagreement and misunderstanding.

These conversations are important. A vibrant Jewish People must be capable of wrestling with difficult questions and engaging in honest dialogue. But when disagreement becomes division, and when division becomes disengagement, we risk weakening the very bonds that have sustained the Jewish People for thousands of years.

This is why Global Jewry matters.

Global Jewry was created to strengthen the connections among Jewish organizations, leaders and communities around the world. It is not intended to replace existing institutions, advance a particular political agenda or demand uniformity of thought. Its purpose is to create a platform where diverse Jewish voices can come together — to share ideas, collaborate on solutions, amplify meaningful work,and learn from one another.

The Jewish People have never been defined by complete agreement. Our history is built on debate, questioning and multiple perspectives. The goal is not to eliminate differences; it is to ensure that our differences do not prevent us from working together.

At a time when forces are pulling communities apart, Global Jewry offers a different path: one rooted in connection, partnership and shared purpose. It recognizes that Jews can hold different views about politics, Israel, Zionism and Jewish life while still sharing a commitment to a vibrant Jewish future.

The challenges facing the Jewish People are significant. But so are our strengths. Across the globe, Jewish innovators, educators, activists, philanthropists and community leaders are creating new ideas and inspiring new generations. By connecting these leaders and organizations, Global Jewry helps transform individual efforts into collective impact.

The future of the Jewish People will not be shaped by any one organization, country or political movement. It will be shaped by our ability to remain connected despite disagreement, to listen across differences and to recognize that our shared destiny is greater than the issues that divide us.

The pull toward division is powerful. The call to connection is stronger.

Sandy Cardin is the founder of Global Jewry, an initiative devoted to strengthening the bonds that connect and unite Jews all over the world.