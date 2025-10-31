The next generations are already giving in their own ways. Is your Jewish organization meeting them where they are?

For too long, Jewish philanthropy has spoken about millennials and Gen Z as “the next generation” of donors, implying that their time for giving is yet to come. The reality is, this group of adults ranging in age from 13 to their mid-40s are already giving, already showing up and already committed. The question is whether Jewish organizations are ready to meet them where they are.

At the 2025 Life & Legacy Conference panel on next generation philanthropy that I facilitated, Carli Shapiro, a 28-year-old development associate at Minnesota Hillel, shared an insight that struck a chord: “When we think about legacy giving, we think about an 80-year-old with $2 million. That’s not me. But I grew up in a culture of philanthropy … and I was moved to make a gift.” Carli and 20 of her peers each pledged $3,600 over 36 months to their Hillel’s endowment fund. That’s recurring donations of $10 per month. Their commitment was not about waiting until later in life; it was about showing up now for the Jewish future.

Jewish Federation of Detroit/Facebook

Carli’s story illustrates something I see again and again: Young Jews are deeply motivated by their values and eager to take part in shaping the future of our community. If we engage them with intention, they will become not only our donors of today but also our legacy builders of tomorrow.

According to Bloomerang’s 2025 “Generational Giving Report,” millennials (ages 30-45) are giving steadily. The majority contribute between $100 and $499 annually and more than half give on a recurring basis. Older members of Gen Z, in their 20s, are just beginning their careers, so though they may not be making large monetary gifts, they are already strongly engaged. More than half volunteer with organizations they care about, which is the second-highest volunteer rate of any generation.

These facts show that millennials and Gen Z are today’s philanthropists, already building the habits that will lead to sustaining Jewish life far into the future — if they are stewarded and engaged by Jewish organizations in ways that are meaningful to them.

Bringing the next generation into Jewish giving

One of the greatest challenges — and opportunities — for Jewish organizations is ensuring that Jewish young adults choose to give within the Jewish community. To do this, engagement must feel accessible, authentic and inclusive.

Carli Shapiro brought home this point, saying, “There’s a thousand other organizations we can go to, so if you want the next generation to commit, be ready to listen and willing to be flexible and personal.”

That means lowering barriers to entry for membership and involvement and creating flexible giving options, such as monthly contributions and small-scale legacy commitments. It can also mean creative alternatives, including:

Producing messaging and materials such as impact reports, that connect Jewish values to the outcomes young adults care about; ones that highlight, for instance, how gifts help strengthen Jewish identity, fund scholarships and support families today;

Implementing young alumni councils where feedback can be collected and applied;

Establishing young member giving circles where peers can see themselves reflected and see that every dollar is valued;

Incorporating texting into outreach and asks;

Offering childcare during meetings, scheduling gatherings at family-friendly times and providing virtual options that show respect for young people’s time

When Jewish organizations demonstrate transparency, embrace new leadership styles and infuse stewardship with inclusivity, they not only attract the next generation’s gifts but also their trust and commitment to Jewish life.

Why engagement needs to start early

The “Generational Giving Report” found that 52% of millennials are eager to raise funds for causes they love. Giving for them is most powerful when it’s social, communal, and fun. Whether through giving circles, young family programs, or multigenerational conversations, philanthropy can feel like a celebration of Jewish community.

The report underscores what many of us already know: millennials and Gen Z thrive on consistency and connection. They like recurring giving because it mirrors how they pay for everything, from streaming services to meal kits. They want their contributions, no matter the size, to have an impact. And they want to see themselves as true partners in sustaining community.

For Jewish organizations, this means that legacy and endowment giving cannot just be framed as an end-of-life decision. If we only wait until people are older or more financially established, we lose the chance to help young Jews weave philanthropy into their identities. Instead, let’s plant the seeds for lifelong generosity by creating opportunities for them to give early on in their lives, whether it’s $18 a month to an endowment fund, for example, or through a giving circle, or by hosting a workshop on will-making that includes planning a modest after-lifetime commitment.

The sustainability of Jewish life does not rest solely on large bequests received decades from now. Millennials and Gen Z are not just the donors of tomorrow; they are the philanthropists of today. With the right support and engagement, they will become the legacy builders our communities depend on.

Nicole Caine is a consultant for Life & Legacy, a project of the Harold Grinspoon Foundation.