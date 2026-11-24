It is a brave new world in Israeli philanthropy, with new figures emerging from the high-tech world, bringing new expectations for the nonprofits that they will support and new ways of approaching societal problems. Manhigut Ezrachit, literally “Civil Leadership,” the umbrella group of Israeli civil society, explored this new reality on Tuesday in a daylong conference in Tel Aviv, focused on innovation and impact.

In addition to the changes in Israeli philanthropy in recent years, speakers also highlighted the profound changes that Israel has undergone since the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly over the past three years since the Oct. 7 terror attacks, in which civil society played a critical role as the state initially failed to respond to the disaster.

“The past three years have shown that civil society is not a ‘nice to have.’ It’s critical,” Ravit Gross, CEO of Manhigut Ezrachit, said at the event.

Some 340 nonprofit CEOs, founders and board chairs, as well as development vice presidents and independent consultants, attended the sold-out event — speakers joked about friends asking, unsuccessfully, to use their connections to get them a ticket — which was held in the conference hall of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Leading an onstage panel, Ariel Nissim, a partner at Meitar, one of Israel’s top law firms, noted that domestic philanthropy was becoming increasingly prevalent in Israel amid the country’s high-tech boom, which sees multiple multibillion-dollar “exits” a year, most recently an acquisition by Amazon the day before of the Israeli AI optimization firm Decart.

“If once you’d hear about an ‘exit’ and someone buying a soccer team,” Nissim said, now those newly created ultra-high-net-worth individuals are putting their money into family foundations and civil society projects. “The discourse is totally different,” he said.

These new philanthropists come with an entrepreneurial background, and that changes how they approach the field, looking to be much more deeply involved in the projects that they support and to push nonprofits to be innovative, multiple speakers told the attendees.

“It’s a move from a culture of schnorr,” Nissim said, using the Yiddish word for scrounge, “to a culture of tzur” — the Hebrew word for “create.”

In an onstage interview, venture capitalist Idan Tendler, who also founded a nonprofit connecting startup professionals to social causes, Anu Banu (meaning “we came”), told the attendees that the high-tech world is not only a critical resource because of the money that it has.

“High-tech doesn’t just have to donate in money… it can donate in knowledge, in time, in volunteering,” he said.

Tendler noted, with a degree of discomfort, how crucial the relatively small high-tech field is to the Israeli economy, representing an outsized portion of the country’s GDP and exports. “It is the sector that is the most important for the Israeli economy, and just a tenth of the Israeli workforce is part of it,” he said.

That also comes with responsibility for the sector, which must be a part of any effort to address the country’s gravest problems. “How do we make the North flourish?” he said, referring to the major socioeconomic issues facing northern Israel, following years of war with Hezbollah in Lebanon. “You can’t do it without the Israeli high-tech.”

In her remarks, Gross noted that while civil society has far greater significance in Israel today, the field is still not always taken into consideration by decision-makers. As an example, she noted that the Economy Ministry recently rolled out a grant for businesses to incorporate artificial intelligence into their work, offering up to $300,000 to do so. “A great initiative, no doubt, but nonprofits weren’t able to participate in it. Not because they don’t need innovation and not because they can’t benefit from incorporating AI. It’s just because the program was built for businesses and no one thought that it should include civil society,” she said.

True to the “umbrella” nature of the host, the attendees of the Manhigut Ezrachit conference came from across Israeli civil society. There were representatives of public universities and family foundations, alongside fundraisers for environmental groups and mental health nonprofits. The average age was far younger than it has been in previous years — a welcome shot of fresh blood into the field and an indication of the growing importance that civil society plays in a post-Oct. 7 Israel, Manhigut Ezrachit’s co-chair, Shimon Siyani, told eJewishPhilanthropy, speaking on the sidelines of the conference.

Ofir Shaer told eJP that he attended the event wearing “two hats”: In his professional capacity, he is an attorney who specifically works with Israeli nonprofits and philanthropic foundations, helping them navigate Israel’s tax laws; he is also the father of Gil-Ad Shaer, one of three Israeli teenagers who were kidnapped and murdered by Hamas terrorists in July 2014 in the West Bank. In the latter capacity, he and his wife, Bat Galim, created a nonprofit that organizes an annual “Unity Day” and an associated prize for initiatives that bring together different parts of Israeli society.

Shaer said he was impressed by the “high-level” conference, noting that in the past the civil society field was considered “forsaken and marginal,” but was now seen as “a dominant component in society.”

Speakers came from throughout the nonprofit world and related fields, including Sigal Yaniv Feller of JFN Israel; representatives from top family foundations, as well as investment advisors, experts in artificial intelligence systems and accountants.

Speaking in the same panel as Nissim, Maya Natan of the Keshet Donor-Advised Fund agreed that the new generation of Israeli funders want to take a more active role in the work of the organizations they support.

“Donors want to see themselves as a part of the organization. Many are entrepreneurs,” she said, which means that they are preternaturally “very optimistic and don’t agree with the status quo.”

In the same discussion, Alon Tal, who launched the Merit Spread Foundation, said that funders “want to feel like they’re part of a club,” that they are part of a larger community that cares about the same issue.

While Natan said that organizations need to find ways to connect with potential donors, she stressed that nonprofits need to stay true to their missions and their “DNA.”

“Don’t change yourself for the donor. Keep your DNA. The donors will appreciate that,” said Natan, a former director of the Jewish Funders Network’s Israel office.

She also stressed that “new things” are not always the best way to solve old problems; some require dedicated efforts for years or even decades.

“I appreciate innovation, but jumping on the next new thing isn’t always the answer,” she said.

In a separate panel, Adi Atun Lapidot, CEO of the Shashua Family Foundation, also noted that her organization would put together discussions and conversations with other funders and nonprofits before entering a field to ensure that they were not being redundant. “If there is a new idea, first check what’s going on,” she said.

In a panel with Atun Lapidot, Elli Booch, the director of philanthropy for the Edmond de Rothschild Foundation, encouraged nonprofits to stop thinking about family foundations and funders as just being a source for funding.

Noting that he used to run nonprofits, Booch said that he used to believe, “I need the foundation for the money.” But over time, he realized that these organizations are “players in the field that you are operating in” and should be “seriously consulted,” drawing nods of agreement from the crowd.

Reflecting on the volatile nature of the current Israeli economy and society at large, Booch also encouraged nonprofits to diversify their income.

“Build other muscles besides the normal one: philanthropy and government,” he said.