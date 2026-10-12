Seattle’s Jewish future will be decided in the classroom

Political infrastructure matters, but Jewish communities have always succeeded by educating their children. Making Jewish day school affordable is the proven way to assure the Jewish future.

In recent months, Seattle’s Jewish community has been asking itself a hard question. Hostility toward Jews has been normalized in our politics, our academic institutions, our K-12 schools and our cultural life. Anyone paying attention is left wondering what we can actually do. We believe the answer is something older than any political strategy, and it begins with our children.

According to the Jewish Federation of Greater Seattle’s 2026 community survey, ours is a less connected Jewish community than most. Thirty-eight percent of survey respondents say they are very or somewhat engaged with Jewish organizations, compared with 43% nationally. Forty-four percent attend religious services regularly or sometimes, compared with 55% nationally. Fewer than half of Jewish households that answered the survey pay dues to a synagogue or Jewish organization — and those were the people who bothered to answer.

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That context matters. The warnings about rising hostility toward Jews in our state are justified. But the federation survey points to a greater danger underneath the first: a generation growing up with too little Jewish knowledge and attachment to stand on when that hostility reaches them. If this hostility is part of a longer trajectory, how do we prepare coming generations of young Jews for the world they may inherit?

We have done this before

We are not powerless. For thousands of years, in places far more dangerous than Seattle, Jewish communities endured and thrived by focusing on education. Each generation handed the next not just its texts, history, language and arguments, but a deep sense of Jewish identity and unbreakable connection to am yisrael. Passing on the vast store of spiritual, cultural and intellectual wealth that belongs to every Jewish child was seen as the first and most important task of every Jewish parent and community.

That inheritance is at risk. Greater Seattle is home to roughly 70,000 Jews, around 10,000 of them school-aged children. Today, fewer than 5% of them attend a Jewish day school. Families make that choice for many reasons, but Prizmah research shows that cost is among the most significant barriers. If we want the next generation to be armed with the tools needed to face what comes next, we owe it to them to lower this cost enough so that every Jewish family has the option to choose day school.

There is also real concern about who will shape the curriculum in our public schools. This is not a theoretical concern. On Mercer Island, which boasts one of Washington State’s highest Jewish populations, a middle school teacher compared the Holocaust to Islamophobia. A Seattle public school teacher, Ian Golash, told an interviewer that violence against Israeli women was “justified.” Jewish parents and students deserve better options.

Fluency before advocacy

Like it or not, many Jews today are expected to explain Israel, define antisemitism and defend their place within civic life. Those capacities cannot be built in a day, or even in a seminar the summer before freshman year.

Before young Jews can understand why Israel matters, they need to know Torah and Jewish history. Before they can decide what Judaism means to them, they need opportunities to experience its daily richness. Before they are asked to answer someone else’s questions, they need enough knowledge to explore their own. Jewish day school is where this happens.

In a Jewish day school, Israel does not first appear as something controversial, Jewish history does not begin and end with the Holocaust, and Judaism is not explained only as an identity that needs defending. Over thousands of immersive hours, it is learned, questioned, argued about, practiced and lived.

That fluency is the foundation that prepares every Jewish child for the wider world. Day school education isn’t simply a safer place for Jewish students to go; it’s the inheritance that has served diaspora Jewry better than any other strategy for millennia.

The cost of waiting

Two recent pieces in eJewishPhilanthropy show how hard it is to build that fluency later. In “A curriculum alone won’t get Jewish teens through their time on campus. Immersion will.” (Sept. 23), Richard Kemp describes Club Z, an after-school program that prepares teens for hostility on campus. At age 13, participants start learning what it means to be a Jew and a Zionist. Separately, in “Why today’s global advocacy demands investment in Torah learning” (Sept. 24), Meggie Wyschogrod Fredman explains a new program that invites Jewish advocates to study more Torah, citing “Jewish advocates [who] find themselves engaging with Muslim partners or Catholic members of Congress who demonstrate a greater familiarity with Judaism’s foundational texts and ideas than they do.”

These are important efforts to close serious gaps. Jewish day schools prevent these gaps from ever opening. Not only by teaching Jewish students Torah, history, Hebrew and Zionism, but by honing skills that nurture lifelong Jewish learners, capable of navigating today’s tsunami of misinformation.

The evidence for starting early is strong. A 2025 Prizmah analysis of more than 2,500 Jewish college students found that 81% of day school alumni said being Jewish was very important to them, compared with 35% of students who had not attended day school. Alumni were also nearly four times as likely to report a strong connection to Israel. Day school is not the only way to build Jewish literacy. Camp, Israel experiences, congregational education, youth groups and families themselves all matter. But the intensity and time of day school are unmatched.

The barrier philanthropy can change

So why do so few Jewish children attend? For many families, the answer is arithmetic. Jewish day school tuition has become a barrier that is too high for many families. This is not news. But if Jewish literacy is our most vital diaspora communal asset, making full-time Jewish education accessible must be a communal investment.

Hostility toward Jews has become embedded and normalized in many Seattle-area institutions. The answer to this is clear and proven. We cannot control who wins the next school board race, what a professor says in a lecture hall or what our children will scroll past on their phones. But we can ensure that they walk into those situations knowing who they are. Funders can act on that now by treating day school philanthropy as a critical investment that gives every Jewish child the knowledge to stand on. That part is in our hands.

Connie Kanter is CEO, Deanne Weiss Etsekson is a trustee and Melissa Rivkin is director of day school strategy at the Samis Foundation, Washington state’s largest Jewish philanthropy.