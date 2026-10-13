Overtly pro-Nazi content remains on Instagram as Jewish groups focus elsewhere, activist says

There are those murky, blurry areas, those sometimes fuzzy lines between harsh criticism of Israel and antisemitism, between a blunt remark about crime rates and racism, between a questionable comment about gender roles and sexism. And then there’s out-and-out Nazism — fawning posts about Adolf Hitler, praise for the SS, explicit support for the Holocaust.

One would think that the latter would be easy to identify and remove from social media, and yet Luc Bernard, an antisemitism expert, Holocaust educator and video game designer, has found that Meta, in particular, has failed to remove pro-Nazi content from its video platforms, Instagram and Facebook reels, which he believes is “brainwashing the next generation to become Nazis.”

Bernard, who created the video game “Voices of the Forgotten,” which educates players about the Holocaust, and has worked closely over the years with social media platforms and gaming companies, told eJewishPhilanthropy that much of this “pure Nazism” content comes up in users’ feeds alongside Holocaust education content.

To Bernard, a large part of the problem is that the main Jewish organizations focused on combating antisemitism, such as the Anti-Defamation League, have been focusing almost exclusively on far-left antisemitism, allowing pro-Nazi content to flourish unchecked.

“They are focusing on the far left, but the Nazis are rising, and it’s combining into one,” Bernard said. “It’s becoming part of the culture.”

He added that many organizations are likely unaware of the extent of the problem, not realizing how widespread and common it has become.

Bernard noted that exposure and minor public pressure are often enough to get social media platforms to address the issue. After reporting pro-Nazi content and accounts on Instagram through official channels failed to elicit a response, Bernard began posting about the issue on social media and also spoke with The Telegraph about it. As soon as the British newspaper contacted the company about it, some 80% of the posts were removed.

“It’s only since I went public that things started changing,” he said.

Bernard added that Meta also has both financial incentives and legal obligations to remove pro-Nazi content, particularly in Europe, where several countries — notably Germany and Austria — have strict laws forbidding the distribution of Nazi propaganda. Pro-Nazi content is also explicitly in violation of Meta’s own terms of service. This should all make it even easier for Jewish organizations to pressure the company to take action, Bernard said.

He also stressed that the issue of pro-Nazi content is specific to Instagram and, to a lesser extent, Facebook reels. Unlike on X or elsewhere on Facebook, where there is room for comments and debate, on the never-ending vertical video platforms, comments are hidden unless a user actively seeks them out. This means that explicitly pro-Nazi content appears with no pushback or disagreement.

“There are pure Hitler speeches in German or Hitler speeches translated into other languages,” he said.

Jewish groups that are funding Holocaust education initiatives are “wasting their money,” Bernard said. “On Instagram, [kids] see nothing but Holocaust denial.” This includes explicit denial in the case of posts that make the false claim that only 271,000 Jews were killed in the Holocaust, and not 6 million, as well as Holocaust distortion and minimization, through false, wildly exaggerated comparisons to the Soviet man-made famine in the 1930s known as Holodomor, which antisemites — including the Nazis — routinely blamed on “Jewish Bolsheviks.”

He added that on the other most popular vertical video platform, TikTok, there are a host of other issues in terms of hate speech, but the company does remove pro-Nazi content and users.

“TikTok does have antisemitism, but it bans Nazism and white supremacy. They are already doing a better job,” Bernard said. “It proves that you can still have a ‘free speech platform’ without the Nazism.”

Bernard acknowledged that those distributing pro-Nazi content are often savvy, disguising Hitler’s speeches by posting them on “history accounts,” or using coded language and memes to refer to Jews — a picture of a cat wearing Hasidic garb, incorrectly spelling the word as “Joos” or using the juice box emoji. These kinds of visual references and verbal cues often change too frequently for artificial intelligence and other technological solutions to suss them out.

“That’s why it needs to be humans [moderating content]. AI can’t fix those things,” Bernard said. “It’s coded language that changes week to week. It needs to be real humans.”