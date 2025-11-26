Leading with y’all

This is an especially meaningful moment to consider how we create environments where people feel seen, welcomed and included

As we approach Thanksgiving and enter a season defined by gathering, hospitality and connection, we are reminded that belonging isn’t just a value of Jewish communal life. It is a universal need. At a time when Jewish communities across North America are working hard to strengthen identity, connection and engagement, even small shifts in how we speak can change how people feel walking into our spaces, be it for the first time or the thousandth.

When someone walks into my office at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich., it does not take long for them to notice a theme. From kippot and artwork to a chanukiah and even an apron, many items are emblazoned with the phrase “Shalom Y’all,” or similar combinations of Jewish tradition and Southern flair.

These gifts, given by congregants and family alike, are more than décor: they are reflections of the relationships I’ve built at my temple and the language I use to foster connection.

Over my three-plus years in Michigan, many in our community have come to associate me with that familiar greeting, whether in passing in the hallways, in emails to staff or during my now-traditional Friday night greeting from the bimah: “Shabbat Shalom, y’all.” As a native Texan now playing a consequential role at a Midwestern synagogue, “y’all” remains a natural and consistent part of how I communicate. But it’s not just a linguistic habit; it’s a reflection of who I am and how I lead.

In Jewish communal life, relationships are everything. People are looking not just for programs or services, but for connection, community and a sense of belonging. Language can play a powerful role in that experience.

What began as an instinctive part of my speech has grown into a signature expression of warmth and inclusion that resonates with the culture I strive to nurture at Temple Israel. One of our clergy even gave a sermon on the power of “y’all” during a Shabbat service at our temple.

When we use words that are authentic, welcoming and inclusive, we create pathways for trust and connection. “Y’all” is gender-neutral, non-hierarchical and deeply communal. It reflects the Jewish values of radical hospitality and sacred responsibility.

As our Jewish organizations continue to grow more diverse in background, belief, identity and experience, the small choices in how we speak can send a big message. Regardless of the differences that make up who we are as institutions, we all ultimately want the messaging to be: You belong here.

Wherever you may worship — whether you lead services, answer phones, teach students, greet at the door, manage operations or volunteer behind the scenes in the Jewish community — we all play an active role in contributing to belonging.

Greeting someone with warmth.

Remembering a name.

These are simple gestures, yes. But they are also holy ones.

As executive director at Temple Israel, my goal is to ensure that every interaction reflects the values we hold dear. So yes, I still say “y’all” — because in a role rooted in connection, it turns out that one little word goes a long way.

And in today’s Jewish world, helping people feel that sense of home might just be the most important work we do.

Happy Thanksgiving, y’all!

Jason Plotkin is the executive director of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. A senior member of the National Association of Temple Administration, he is also a past president of Program and Engagement Professionals of Reform Judaism and serves as a member for the Union for Reform Judaism’s North American Board.